Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mexicue Broadway
789 Reviews
$$
1440 Broadway
New York, NY 10018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Chips and Guac
$14.50
This is a description
Seasonal Guacamole
$15.00
Chips And Salsa
$7.00
Chips And Poblano Queso
$10.25
Chips and CASHEW Queso
$10.25
Creamy Corn Dip
$10.00
Dip Foursome
$28.00
Classic Nachos
$16.75
VEGAN Nachos
$16.75
Mexican Street Corn
$8.50
Grilled Cornbread
$8.25
Garden Guac
$16.00
TOGO Chips & Salsa
$4.00
Large Bowls
Combo Plate
Sides
Chip Refill
Side Beans & Rice
$5.00
Side Guac
$5.00
Side Salsa Verde
$3.00
Side Chili Tomato
$3.00
Queso
$5.00
Cashew Queso
$5.00Out of stock
Side House Slaw
$4.50
Side Brown Rice
$3.50
Side Chips
$1.50
Side Smoky Chicken
$4.00
Side Pulled Pork
$4.00
Side Brisket
$5.00
Side Shrimp
$8.00
Side Wild Cod
$6.00
Side Lobster
$8.00
Side Beef Picadillo
$4.00
Side Plant Picadillo
$4.00
Side Watermelon Radish
$3.00
Side Corn Salsa
$4.00
Side Beans
$4.00
Side Corn Dip
$5.00
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$6.50
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
$7.75
Kiddo Taco
$5.75
Kid Burrito
$6.50
Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.75
Kids Fish Sticks
$8.75
Kids Nachos
$7.50
Kids Nacho Sandwich
$7.25
Kids Beans and Rice
$4.50
Kids Cornbread
$5.50
Kids Side Broccoli
$2.50
Kids Corn On The Cob
$2.50
Kids Cornbread French Toast
$4.50
Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
$3.00Out of stock
Adult Quesadilla
$12.00
Mocktail Margarita
$9.00
Mocktail Paloma
$9.00
Mocktail Mule
$9.00
Cold Beverages
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Water
$2.00
Topo Chico
$3.00
Limeade
$3.00
Arnold Palmero
$3.00Out of stock
Ice Tea
$3.00Out of stock
Jarrito Orange
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Saratoga small sparkling water
$3.00
Saratoga Large Sparkling water
$6.00
House
Classics
Mocktails
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Coronita
$4.00
Founders All Day Ipa Can
$7.00Out of stock
Ithaca Flower Power 16oz
$7.00Out of stock
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
$7.00Out of stock
Mckenzies Seasonal Cider
$7.00Out of stock
Monopolio Negra
$6.00Out of stock
Tall Boy Tecate
$12.00Out of stock
Shiner Bock
$7.00
Tecate
$6.00
Negra Modelo
$7.00
Monopolio Clara
$6.00
Can Stone Buenaveza
$7.00
Sunday
$8.00Out of stock
Rose Cider Angry Orchard
$7.50Out of stock
Monopolio IPA
$7.00Out of stock
White Wine
Gls Sauvignon Blanc // Complice De Loire “Pointe D’agrumes”
$12.00
Gls Pinot Grigio // Tiefenbrunner
$13.00
Gls Chardonnay // Poseidon
$15.00
Btl Sauvignon Blanc // Complice De Loire “Pointe D’agrumes”
$38.00
Btl Pinot Grigio // Tiefenbrunner
$48.00
Btl Sancerre Tradition // Domaine Hubert Brochard
$60.00
Btl Chardonnay Estate Carneros // Poseidon Vineyard
$58.00
Red Wine
Gls Little James' Basket Press Red // Château De Saint Cosme
$11.00
Gls Cabernet Sauvignon // Matchbook Wine Company
$12.00
Btl Little James' Basket Press Red // Château De Saint Cosme
$36.00
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon // Matchbook Wine Company
$42.00
Btl Catena Appellation Mendoza Malbec Lunlunta // Bodega Catena Zapata
$52.00
Btl Pinot Noir Zenith Vineyard // St. Innocent
$65.00
Sparkling Wine
Tequila Blanco
123 Organic Tequila Blanco
$12.25
Blue Nectar Blanco
$12.25
Casamigos Blanco
$14.25
Espolon Blanco
$14.00Out of stock
Fortaleza Blanco
$14.00
Fortaleza Still Strenght Blanco
$16.25
Herradura Blanco
$12.25
Milagro Blanco
$13.50
Ocho Blanco
$15.25
Partida Blanco
$14.25
Patron Blanco
$13.25
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
$11.00
Siete Leguas Blanco
$11.25
Cascahuin Blanco
$13.25
Maracame Blanco
$12.25
Siembra Valles Blanco
$12.25
Arette Blanco
$11.25
Don Julio Blanco
$14.25
Espolon Blanco
$13.00Out of stock
Revel Blanco
$17.00
Cascahuin plata 48
$15.00
Tequila Reposado
123 Organic Tequila Reposado
$13.25
Casamigos Reposado
$15.25
Don Julio Reposado
$15.25
Espolon Reposado
$14.75Out of stock
Fortaleza Reposado
$15.25
Herradura Reposado
$13.25
Milagro Reposado
$13.50
Ocho Reposado
$16.25
Siembra Valles Reposado
$11.25
Blue Nectar Special Craft Reposado
$13.00
Aneglisco Reposado
$13.25
G4 Reposado
$13.25
Revel Reposado
$17.00
Tequila Anejo
Extra Anejo Tequila
Mezcal
Del Maguey Vida
$11.25
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$15.25
Fidencio
$11.25
Colonial 41%
$13.25
Illegal Mezcal
$12.25
La Medida Tepeztate
$18.75
Leyenda Slp
$15.25Out of stock
Leyenda Puebla
$16.25Out of stock
Jolgorio Espadin
$17.25
Lagrimas De Dolores Cenizo
$12.75
Siembra Metl Cenizo
$15.25
Las Perlas
$17.25
Sotol Por Siempre
$12.25
Cardenal Tobala
$13.25
Tosba Pechuga
$16.25Out of stock
Tosba Espadin
$12.75Out of stock
5 Sentidos Sierra Negra
$17.25
Raicilla La Venenosa
$15.25
1oz Mezcal Nip Promo
Siete Misterios
$13.50Out of stock
La medida espadin
$16.00
El jorgorio tobala
$18.75
Macurichos espadin conejo
$22.00
Montelobos pechuga
$18.75
5 Sentidos Tobala
$18.50
Bourbon
1792 Small Batch
$12.25
Angels Envy
$13.25
Black Dirt
$12.25
Baker's
$14.25
Basil Hayden's
$13.25
Blanton’s
$13.25
Booker's
$17.25
Buffalo Trace
$11.25
Bulliet
$11.25
Elijah Craig
$11.25
Evan Williams
$10.25
Few
$13.25
Four Roses
$11.25
Garrison Brothers
$17.25
High West American Prairie
$12.25
Hudson Bright Lights
$15.25
Hudson Do the Rye Thing
$15.25
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$15.25
Hudson Four Grain
$15.25
James E Pepper
$11.25
Kings County
$15.25
Knob Creek
$13.25
Larceny
$11.25
Maker’s Mark
$11.25
Sonoma County West of Kentucky
$13.25
Town Branch
$11.25
Widow Jane
$13.25Out of stock
Willet-Bardstown
$11.25Out of stock
Vodka and Gin
Cordials
Scotch and Rum
Whiskey and Rye
Jameson
$11.00
Fireball
$10.00
Hudson Single Malt
$15.00
Hudson Corn Whisky
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
High West Campfire
$11.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$12.00
Bulliet Rye
$12.00
Hudson Rye
$12.00
McKenzie Rye
$12.00
Gunpowder Rye
$12.00
Few Rye
$12.00
Sonoma County Rye
$12.00
Widow Jane Rye
$12.00Out of stock
Rough rider
$12.00
Michiters rye
$12.00
Whistlepig 10 Yr
$16.50
Delivery Starters
Bowls
Catering Tacos, Burritos, and Enchiladas
Catering Salads Bowls Sides
Catering Sauces
Catering Dessert
Catering N/A Drinks
Catering Cocktails Wine Beer
Tacos
Grilled Tacos
Burritos
BOWLS
FEATURED
Brunch
Cocktails & Drinks
Starters LB
Tacos & Burritos & Enchiladas
Shareable Salads, Sides, and Bowls
Desserts LB
Groups
Fun and flavor for your crew, introducing MexiCrew
Date Night
$40.00
Family Meal
$68.00
Shareable Enchiladas
$64.00
Taco Kit
$48.00+
Build Your Own Taco Tray
$50.00
Crew Lunch
$120.00
Happy Hour
$145.00
DIY Colorado Green Chili Rib Tacos
$75.00
Taco Trays
$50.00
120oz Chips & 16oz Dips
$12.00
Shareable Salads
$12.00+
Shareable Bowls
$13.00+
Poblano Mac & Cheese Catering
$12.00+Out of stock
Cornbread
Black Beans & Rice
$6.00+
Individual
Salad Master List
Go Green
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1440 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
Gallery
