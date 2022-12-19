Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mexicue Broadway

789 Reviews

$$

1440 Broadway

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

Starters

Chips and Guac

$14.50

This is a description

Seasonal Guacamole

$15.00

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

Chips And Poblano Queso

$10.25

Chips and CASHEW Queso

$10.25

Creamy Corn Dip

$10.00

Dip Foursome

$28.00

Classic Nachos

$16.75

VEGAN Nachos

$16.75

Mexican Street Corn

$8.50

Grilled Cornbread

$8.25

Garden Guac

$16.00

TOGO Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Large Bowls

Avocado Romaine Bowl - Large

$12.50

Spiced Kale Caesar

$12.75

Taco Salad - Large

$13.00

BBQ Pork Rice Bowl - Large

$16.25

Mexicue Burnt Ends Bowl - Large

$16.75

Mexican Jambalaya Bowl - Large

$16.75

BIRRIA PLATTER

$28.50

Tres Carnes DIY Taco Platter

$65.00

Combo Plate

Plate

Dessert

Brownie

$8.00

Mole Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Chip Refill

Side Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side Guac

$5.00

Side Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side Chili Tomato

$3.00

Queso

$5.00

Cashew Queso

$5.00Out of stock

Side House Slaw

$4.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Smoky Chicken

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Brisket

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Wild Cod

$6.00

Side Lobster

$8.00

Side Beef Picadillo

$4.00

Side Plant Picadillo

$4.00

Side Watermelon Radish

$3.00

Side Corn Salsa

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Corn Dip

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

Kiddo Taco

$5.75

Kid Burrito

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.75

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Kids Nacho Sandwich

$7.25

Kids Beans and Rice

$4.50

Kids Cornbread

$5.50

Kids Side Broccoli

$2.50

Kids Corn On The Cob

$2.50

Kids Cornbread French Toast

$4.50

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Adult Quesadilla

$12.00

Mocktail Margarita

$9.00

Mocktail Paloma

$9.00

Mocktail Mule

$9.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Arnold Palmero

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Jarrito Orange

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Saratoga small sparkling water

$3.00

Saratoga Large Sparkling water

$6.00

House

Hibiscus Passionfruit

$15.00

Frida Mezcal

$14.75

Spicy Margarita

$14.75

Smoky Margarita

$14.75

Montauk Margarita

$14.75

Mandarita

$14.75

Sangria

$14.50

Michelada

$11.00

Bulldog

$15.50

Ranch Water

$14.00

Long Island

$14.50

Classics

House Margarita

$14.00

Paloma Aka Brown Derby

$14.50

Collins Hi Ball

$13.50

Mojito Aka Bootleg

$14.50

Mexicue Mule

$14.50

Old Fashioned

$14.50

Sazarac

$14.50

Negroni Aka Boulevardier

$14.50

Pitcher Margarita

$54.00

Pitcher Sangria

$54.00

CLASSIC Margarita

$14.00

Mocktails

Mocktail Margarita

$9.00

Mocktail Paloma

$9.00

Mocktail Mule

$9.00

Mocktail Seasonal

$9.00

Mocktail Bootleg

$9.00

FLIGHTS

Flight of 3

$25.00

Flight of 4

$30.00

Draft Beer

Mermaid NY IPA

$8.00

Dft Modelo

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$8.00Out of stock

Dft BrooklynLager

$8.00

Stone Buenaveza

$6.00Out of stock

Coney Island

$8.00Out of stock

Dft fiddlehead IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Space Cat Dft

$9.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Coronita

$4.00

Founders All Day Ipa Can

$7.00Out of stock

Ithaca Flower Power 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Mckenzies Seasonal Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Monopolio Negra

$6.00Out of stock

Tall Boy Tecate

$12.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Monopolio Clara

$6.00

Can Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Sunday

$8.00Out of stock

Rose Cider Angry Orchard

$7.50Out of stock

Monopolio IPA

$7.00Out of stock

White Wine

Gls Sauvignon Blanc // Complice De Loire “Pointe D’agrumes”

$12.00

Gls Pinot Grigio // Tiefenbrunner

$13.00

Gls Chardonnay // Poseidon

$15.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc // Complice De Loire “Pointe D’agrumes”

$38.00

Btl Pinot Grigio // Tiefenbrunner

$48.00

Btl Sancerre Tradition // Domaine Hubert Brochard

$60.00

Btl Chardonnay Estate Carneros // Poseidon Vineyard

$58.00

Rose Wine

Gls Bridge Lane Rose

$12.00

Btl Bridge Lane Rose

$40.00

Red Wine

Gls Little James' Basket Press Red // Château De Saint Cosme

$11.00

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon // Matchbook Wine Company

$12.00

Btl Little James' Basket Press Red // Château De Saint Cosme

$36.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon // Matchbook Wine Company

$42.00

Btl Catena Appellation Mendoza Malbec Lunlunta // Bodega Catena Zapata

$52.00

Btl Pinot Noir Zenith Vineyard // St. Innocent

$65.00

Sparkling Wine

Gls Cava Brut

$12.00

Btl Cava Brut

$40.00

Half Btl Champagne Brut Black Label

$50.00

Half Btl Champagne Brut Rosé

$89.00

Tequila Blanco

123 Organic Tequila Blanco

$12.25

Blue Nectar Blanco

$12.25

Casamigos Blanco

$14.25

Espolon Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Still Strenght Blanco

$16.25

Herradura Blanco

$12.25

Milagro Blanco

$13.50

Ocho Blanco

$15.25

Partida Blanco

$14.25

Patron Blanco

$13.25

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$11.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$11.25

Cascahuin Blanco

$13.25

Maracame Blanco

$12.25

Siembra Valles Blanco

$12.25

Arette Blanco

$11.25

Don Julio Blanco

$14.25

Espolon Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Revel Blanco

$17.00

Cascahuin plata 48

$15.00

Tequila Reposado

123 Organic Tequila Reposado

$13.25

Casamigos Reposado

$15.25

Don Julio Reposado

$15.25

Espolon Reposado

$14.75Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.25

Herradura Reposado

$13.25

Milagro Reposado

$13.50

Ocho Reposado

$16.25

Siembra Valles Reposado

$11.25

Blue Nectar Special Craft Reposado

$13.00

Aneglisco Reposado

$13.25

G4 Reposado

$13.25

Revel Reposado

$17.00

Tequila Anejo

123 Organic Tequila Anejo

$14.25

Casamigos Anejo

$16.25

Don Julio Anejo

$16.25

Fortaleza Anejo

$17.25

Herradura Anejo

$14.25

Milagro Anejo

$12.25Out of stock

Ocho Anejo

$17.25

Maracame Anejo

$14.25Out of stock

Siembra Valles Anejo

$13.25

Arette Anejo

$13.25

Dulce Vida Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$15.50

Extra Anejo Tequila

Tears Of Llorona

$28.25

Siembra Valles 12 Year

$15.25

G4 Extra Anejo

$18.25

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida

$11.25

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.25

Fidencio

$11.25

Colonial 41%

$13.25

Illegal Mezcal

$12.25

La Medida Tepeztate

$18.75

Leyenda Slp

$15.25Out of stock

Leyenda Puebla

$16.25Out of stock

Jolgorio Espadin

$17.25

Lagrimas De Dolores Cenizo

$12.75

Siembra Metl Cenizo

$15.25

Las Perlas

$17.25

Sotol Por Siempre

$12.25

Cardenal Tobala

$13.25

Tosba Pechuga

$16.25Out of stock

Tosba Espadin

$12.75Out of stock

5 Sentidos Sierra Negra

$17.25

Raicilla La Venenosa

$15.25

1oz Mezcal Nip Promo

Siete Misterios

$13.50Out of stock

La medida espadin

$16.00

El jorgorio tobala

$18.75

Macurichos espadin conejo

$22.00

Montelobos pechuga

$18.75

5 Sentidos Tobala

$18.50

Bourbon

1792 Small Batch

$12.25

Angels Envy

$13.25

Black Dirt

$12.25

Baker's

$14.25

Basil Hayden's

$13.25

Blanton’s

$13.25

Booker's

$17.25

Buffalo Trace

$11.25

Bulliet

$11.25

Elijah Craig

$11.25

Evan Williams

$10.25

Few

$13.25

Four Roses

$11.25

Garrison Brothers

$17.25

High West American Prairie

$12.25

Hudson Bright Lights

$15.25

Hudson Do the Rye Thing

$15.25

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$15.25

Hudson Four Grain

$15.25

James E Pepper

$11.25

Kings County

$15.25

Knob Creek

$13.25

Larceny

$11.25

Maker’s Mark

$11.25

Sonoma County West of Kentucky

$13.25

Town Branch

$11.25

Widow Jane

$13.25Out of stock

Willet-Bardstown

$11.25Out of stock

Vodka and Gin

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00Out of stock

Cordials

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Kalani

$11.00

APEROL

$10.00

Scotch and Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12 year

$14.00

Highland Park

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 year

$13.00

Dewar's White Label

$11.00

Whiskey and Rye

Jameson

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Hudson Single Malt

$15.00

Hudson Corn Whisky

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

High West Campfire

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Hudson Rye

$12.00

McKenzie Rye

$12.00

Gunpowder Rye

$12.00

Few Rye

$12.00

Sonoma County Rye

$12.00

Widow Jane Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Rough rider

$12.00

Michiters rye

$12.00

Whistlepig 10 Yr

$16.50

Delivery Starters

Chips and Guac

$14.50

This is a description

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

SMALL Chips and Guac

$7.50

Bowls

Avocado Romaine Bowl - Large

$12.50

Kale & Seasonal Roasted Veg - Large

$12.75

Taco Salad - Large

$13.00

Charred Cauliflower Bowl - Large

$11.00

BBQ Pork Rice Bowl - Large

$16.25

Mexicue Burnt Ends Bowl - Large

$16.75

Mac & Cheese - Large

$12.00Out of stock

Mexican Jambalaya Bowl - Large

$16.75

Catering Starters

Dip Foursome LB

$25.00

Catering Street Corn

$25.00

Catering Cornbread

$26.00

Catering Tacos, Burritos, and Enchiladas

Catering Luncbox 10pk

$150.00

Catering Lunchbox 20pk

$290.00

Catering Taco Kit 20 Tacos

$90.00

Catering Lunchbox Donation

$120.00

Catering BYO Family Style

$90.00

Build Your Own Taco Tray

$50.00

Catering Enchiladas

$64.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Burrito Tray

$80.00

Catering Salads Bowls Sides

Catering Avocado Romaine

$30.00

Catering Kale & Veggies

$30.00

Catering Taco Salad

$30.00

Catering Mexicue Chili Bowl

$35.00

Catering BBQ Pork Rice Bowl

$35.00

Catering Poblano Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Catering Beans and Rice

$25.00

Catering Sauces

Sauce 4 Pack

$16.00

Catering Dessert

Catering Brownies

$20.00

Catering Tres Leches Cornbread

$20.00

Catering N/A Drinks

Catering Mocktail Pitcher

$25.00

Topo Chico 6 Pack

$15.00

Catering Cocktails Wine Beer

BYO 6 Pack

$35.00

**ALCOHOL Wine by Bottle

$25.00

Wine 3 Pack

$70.00

**ALCOHOL Beer

$6.00

**ALCOHOL Round of Margs

$20.00

**ALCOHOL Cocktails

$12.00

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$14.00

Chips and Guacamole large

$17.00

Chips and Guacamole Small

$8.00

Tacos

Avocad Taco

$7.25

Burnt Ends Taco

$8.50

Crispy Fish Taco

$7.50

Nashville Chx Taco

$7.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$7.00

Smoky Chicken Taco

$7.00

Choose 2 Tacos

$14.00

Choose 3 Tacos

$22.00

Grilled Tacos

Grilled Taco - Street Corn

$7.50

Grilled Taco - Chicken

$7.75

Grilled Taco - BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.00

Grilled Taco - Burnt Ends

$9.00

Choose 2 Grilled Tacos

$15.00

Choose 3 Grilled Tacos

$22.00

Burritos

Burrito - Veggie

$11.00

Burrito - Chicken

$12.25

Burrito - Burnt Ends

$13.25

Burrito - Jamburrito

$13.00

Burrito - CheeseBurgito

$12.00

BOWLS

Bowl - Avocado Romaine

$13.25

Bowl - Spiced Kale Caesar

$12.75

Bowl - Taco Salad

$14.25

Bowl - BBQ Pork

$15.50

Bowl - Burnt Ends

$16.25

Bowl - Mac and Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Bowl - Jambalaya

$16.25

Hot Sauce Bottles

Smoky Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Green Chili Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

FEATURED

Market Tacos

$16.00

**ALCOHOL Round of Margs

$20.00

NYC Restaurant Week

$20.21

Top Shelf Margarita

$18.00

Brunch

**ALCOHOL Round of Bloody Marias

$20.00

**ALCOHOL Brunch Cocktails

$12.00

Shareable Brunch

$40.00

Individual Brunch

$12.00

CINCO

**ALCOHOL Round of Margs

$20.00

Dip Foursome LB

$25.00

Family Meal

$68.00

Happy Hour

$145.00

Cocktails & Drinks

**ALCOHOL Round of Margs

$20.00

**ALCOHOL Cocktails

$12.00

**ALCOHOL Beer

$6.00

Mezcal Flight Pairing

$28.00

**ALCOHOL Wine by Bottle

$25.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mocktails

$9.00+

La Colombe Coffee

$5.00

Starters LB

Shareable Chips and Dips (SM & LG)

$8.00+

Dip Foursome LB

$25.00

Mexican Street Corn LB

Cornbread

Nacho Kit

$18.00

Tacos & Burritos & Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.00+Out of stock

Taco Kit

$48.00+

Build Your Own Taco Tray

$50.00

A la Carte Burritos

Build Your Own Burrito Tray

$80.00

A la Carte Grilled Tacos

Build Your Own Grilled Taco Tray

$60.00

Shareable Salads, Sides, and Bowls

Shareable Salads

$12.00+

Shareable Bowls

$13.00+

Poblano Mac & Cheese Catering

$12.00+Out of stock

Black Beans & Rice

$6.00+

Packages

Date Night

$40.00

Family Meal

$68.00

Happy Hour

$145.00

Desserts LB

Brownie

$6.00+

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Jalapeño Pizza

$10.00

Sauces

$8.00

Chili Flakes

$15.00

Hot Sauce Field Guide

$13.00

Crayons & Coloring Paper

$1.00

Groups

Fun and flavor for your crew, introducing MexiCrew

Date Night

$40.00

Family Meal

$68.00

Shareable Enchiladas

$64.00

Taco Kit

$48.00+

Build Your Own Taco Tray

$50.00

Crew Lunch

$120.00

Happy Hour

$145.00

DIY Colorado Green Chili Rib Tacos

$75.00

Taco Trays

$50.00

120oz Chips & 16oz Dips

$12.00

Shareable Salads

$12.00+

Shareable Bowls

$13.00+

Poblano Mac & Cheese Catering

$12.00+Out of stock

Cornbread

Black Beans & Rice

$6.00+

Individual

Enchilada Pair

$12.00

Salads & Bowls

$12.00

Individual Salads

$12.00

Individual Bowls

$13.00

30oz Chips & 12oz Dips

$8.00

Individual Brownie

$4.00

Individual Cornbread

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl of Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Bowl of Rice and Beans

$6.00

Taco Lunchbox Donation

$12.00

Salad Master List

Avocado Romaine

Kale & Seasonal

Taco Salad

Curbside Pickup

***ATTENTION - Curbside order customer will call up on arrival

Go Green

NO Napkins

NO Utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1440 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Mexicue image
Mexicue image

