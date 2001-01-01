A map showing the location of Mexicue ChelseaView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mexicue Chelsea

467 Reviews

$$

160 8th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

Starters

Chips and Guac

$14.50

Seasonal Guacamole

$15.00

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

Chips And Poblano Queso

$10.25

Chips and CASHEW Queso

$10.25

Creamy Corn Dip

$10.00

Dip Foursome

$28.00

Classic Nachos

$16.75

VEGAN Nachos

$16.75

Mexican Street Corn

$8.50

Grilled Cornbread

$8.25

Garden Guac

$16.00

TOGO Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Large Bowls

Avocado Romaine Bowl - Large

$12.50

Spiced Kale Caesar

$12.75

Taco Salad - Large

$13.00

BBQ Pork Rice Bowl - Large

$16.25

Mexicue Burnt Ends Bowl - Large

$16.75

Mexican Jambalaya Bowl - Large

$16.75

BIRRIA PLATTER

$28.50

Tres Carnes DIY Taco Platter

$65.00

Combo Plate

Plate

Dessert

Brownie

$8.00

Mole Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Chip Refill

Side Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side Guac

$5.00

Side Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side Chili Tomato

$3.00

Queso

$5.00

Cashew Queso

$5.00

Side House Slaw

$4.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Smoky Chicken

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Brisket

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Wild Cod

$6.00

Side Lobster

$8.00

Side Beef Picadillo

$4.00

Side Plant Picadillo

$4.00

Side Watermelon Radish

$3.00

Side Corn Salsa

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Corn Dip

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

Kiddo Taco

$5.75

Kid Burrito

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.75

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Kids Nacho Sandwich

$7.25

Kids Beans and Rice

$4.50

Kids Cornbread

$5.50

Kids Side Broccoli

$2.50

Kids Corn On The Cob

$2.50

Kids Cornbread French Toast

$4.50

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Adult Quesadilla

$12.00

Mocktail Margarita

$9.00

Mocktail Paloma

$9.00

Mocktail Mule

$9.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Arnold Palmero

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Jarrito Orange

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Saratoga small sparkling water

$3.00

Saratoga Large Sparkling water

$6.00

House

Hibiscus Passionfruit

$15.00

Frida Mezcal

$14.75

Spicy Margarita

$14.75

Smoky Margarita

$14.75

Montauk Margarita

$14.75

Mandarita

$14.75

Sangria

$14.50

Michelada

$11.00

Bulldog

$15.50

Ranch Water

$14.00

Long Island

$14.50

Hard seltzer & 1oz

$12.00Out of stock

Hard seltzer & 2oz

$14.00Out of stock

Classics

House Margarita

$14.00

Paloma Aka Brown Derby

$14.50

Collins Hi Ball

$13.50

Mojito Aka Bootleg

$14.50

Mexicue Mule

$14.50

Old Fashioned

$14.50

Sazarac

$14.50

Negroni Aka Boulevardier

$14.50

Pitcher Margarita

$54.00

Pitcher Sangria

$54.00

CLASSIC Margarita

$14.00

Mocktails

Mocktail Margarita

$9.00

Mocktail Paloma

$9.00

Mocktail Mule

$9.00

Mocktail Seasonal

$9.00Out of stock

Mocktail Bootleg

$9.00

FLIGHTS

Flight of 3

$25.00

Flight of 4

$30.00

Draft Beer

Dft Modelo

$7.00

Dft BrooklynLager

$8.00

Monopolio Clara

$8.00

Cigar City

$8.00

Radiant Pig

$5.00Out of stock

Montauk Summer Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$8.00Out of stock

Angry orchard CIDER

$8.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head

$8.00Out of stock

Sunday

$8.00Out of stock

Heiniken

$8.00Out of stock

Lagunitas

$8.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coney Island

$8.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest seasonal Sam adams

$8.00

Dft fiddlehead IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Space Cat Dft

$9.00Out of stock

New Engand Baby Bot Dft

$7.00Out of stock

Two Roads Ol' Factory Pils

$7.00Out of stock

Dos XX

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Coronita

$4.00

Founders All Day Ipa Can

$7.00

Ithaca Flower Power 16oz

$7.00

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Mckenzies Seasonal Cider

$7.00

Monopolio Negra

$6.00

Tall Boy Tecate

$12.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Monopolio Clara

$6.00

Sunday

$8.00

Rose Cider Angry Orchard

$7.50Out of stock

Monopolio IPA

$7.00

White Wine

Gls Sauvignon Blanc // Complice De Loire “Pointe D’agrumes”

$12.00

Gls Pinot Grigio // Tiefenbrunner

$13.00

Gls Chardonnay // Poseidon

$15.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc // Complice De Loire “Pointe D’agrumes”

$38.00

Btl Pinot Grigio // Tiefenbrunner

$48.00

Btl Sancerre Tradition // Domaine Hubert Brochard

$60.00Out of stock

Btl Chardonnay Estate Carneros // Poseidon Vineyard

$58.00

Rose Wine

Gls Bridge Lane Rose

$12.00

Btl Bridge Lane Rose

$40.00

Red Wine

Gls Little James' Basket Press Red // Château De Saint Cosme

$11.00

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon // Matchbook Wine Company

$12.00

Btl Little James' Basket Press Red // Château De Saint Cosme

$36.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon // Matchbook Wine Company

$42.00

Btl Catena Appellation Mendoza Malbec Lunlunta // Bodega Catena Zapata

$52.00

Btl Pinot Noir Zenith Vineyard // St. Innocent

$65.00Out of stock

Sparkling Wine

Gls Cava Brut

$12.00

Btl Cava Brut

$40.00

Half Btl Champagne Brut Black Label

$50.00Out of stock

Half Btl Champagne Brut Rosé

$89.00Out of stock

Tequila Blanco

123 Organic Tequila Blanco

$12.25

Blue Nectar Blanco

$12.25Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$14.25

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Still Strenght Blanco

$16.25Out of stock

Herradura Blanco

$12.25

Milagro Blanco

$13.50

Ocho Blanco

$15.25

Partida Blanco

$14.25

Patron Blanco

$13.25

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$11.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$11.25

Cascahuin Blanco

$13.25Out of stock

Maracame Blanco

$12.25Out of stock

Siembra Valles Blanco

$12.25

Arette Blanco

$11.25Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$14.25

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Revel Blanco

$17.00Out of stock

Cascahuin plata 48

$15.00

Tequila Reposado

123 Organic Tequila Reposado

$13.25

Casamigos Reposado

$15.25

Don Julio Reposado

$15.25

Espolon Reposado

$14.75

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.25

Herradura Reposado

$13.25

Milagro Reposado

$13.50

Ocho Reposado

$16.25

Siembra Valles Reposado

$11.25Out of stock

Blue Nectar Special Craft Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Aneglisco Reposado

$13.25Out of stock

G4 Reposado

$13.25

Revel Reposado

$17.00

Tequila Anejo

123 Organic Tequila Anejo

$14.25

Casamigos Anejo

$16.25

Don Julio Anejo

$16.25

Fortaleza Anejo

$17.25

Herradura Anejo

$14.25

Milagro Anejo

$12.25Out of stock

Ocho Anejo

$17.25

Maracame Anejo

$14.25Out of stock

Siembra Valles Anejo

$13.25Out of stock

Arette Anejo

$13.25Out of stock

Dulce Vida Anejo

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$15.50

Extra Anejo Tequila

Tears Of Llorona

$28.25Out of stock

Siembra Valles 12 Year

$15.25Out of stock

G4 Extra Anejo

$18.25

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida

$11.25

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.25

Fidencio

$11.25

Colonial 41%

$13.25Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal

$12.25

La Medida Tepeztate

$18.75

Leyenda Slp

$15.25Out of stock

Leyenda Puebla

$16.25

Jolgorio Espadin

$17.25

Lagrimas De Dolores Cenizo

$12.75Out of stock

Siembra Metl Cenizo

$15.25Out of stock

Las Perlas

$17.25

Sotol Por Siempre

$12.25

Cardenal Tobala

$13.25Out of stock

Tosba Pechuga

$16.25

Tosba Espadin

$12.75

5 Sentidos Sierra Negra

$17.25

Raicilla La Venenosa

$15.25Out of stock

1oz Mezcal Nip Promo

Out of stock

Siete Misterios

$13.50

La medida espadin

$16.00

El jorgorio tobala

$18.75

Macurichos espadin conejo

$22.00

Montelobos pechuga

$18.75

5 Sentidos Tobala

$18.50

Bourbon

1792 Small Batch

$12.25Out of stock

Angels Envy

$13.25

Black Dirt

$12.25

Baker's

$14.25

Basil Hayden's

$13.25

Blanton’s

$13.25Out of stock

Booker's

$17.25Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$11.25

Bulliet

$11.25

Elijah Craig

$11.25

Evan Williams

$10.25

Few

$13.25

Four Roses

$11.25

Garrison Brothers

$17.25

High West American Prairie

$12.25Out of stock

Hudson Bright Lights

$15.25

Hudson Do the Rye Thing

$15.25

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$15.25

Hudson Four Grain

$15.25

James E Pepper

$11.25

Kings County

$15.25Out of stock

Knob Creek

$13.25

Larceny

$11.25

Maker’s Mark

$11.25

Sonoma County West of Kentucky

$13.25

Town Branch

$11.25

Widow Jane

$13.25

Willet-Bardstown

$11.25Out of stock

Vodka and Gin

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Cordials

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$10.00Out of stock

Kalani

$11.00

APEROL

$10.00

Scotch and Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12 year

$14.00

Highland Park

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 year

$13.00

Dewar's White Label

$11.00

Whiskey and Rye

Jameson

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Hudson Single Malt

$15.00

Hudson Corn Whisky

$15.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$11.00

High West Campfire

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Hudson Rye

$12.00

McKenzie Rye

$12.00

Gunpowder Rye

$12.00

Few Rye

$12.00

Sonoma County Rye

$12.00

Widow Jane Rye

$12.00

Rough rider

$12.00

Michiters rye

$12.00

Whistlepig 10 Yr

$16.50

Delivery Starters

Chips and Guac

$14.50

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

SMALL Chips and Guac

$7.50

Bowls

Avocado Romaine Bowl - Large

$12.50

Kale & Seasonal Roasted Veg - Large

$12.75

Taco Salad - Large

$13.00

Charred Cauliflower Bowl - Large

$11.00

BBQ Pork Rice Bowl - Large

$16.25

Mexicue Burnt Ends Bowl - Large

$16.75

Mac & Cheese - Large

$12.00Out of stock

Mexican Jambalaya Bowl - Large

$16.75

Catering Starters

Dip Foursome LB

$25.00

Catering Street Corn

$25.00

Catering Cornbread

$26.00

Catering Tacos, Burritos, and Enchiladas

Catering Luncbox 10pk

$150.00

Catering Lunchbox 20pk

$290.00

Catering Taco Kit 20 Tacos

$90.00

Catering Lunchbox Donation

$120.00

Catering BYO Family Style

$90.00

Build Your Own Taco Tray

$50.00

Catering Enchiladas

$64.00

Build Your Own Burrito Tray

$80.00

Catering Salads Bowls Sides

Catering Avocado Romaine

$30.00

Catering Kale & Veggies

$30.00

Catering Taco Salad

$30.00

Catering Mexicue Chili Bowl

$35.00Out of stock

Catering BBQ Pork Rice Bowl

$35.00

Catering Poblano Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Catering Beans and Rice

$25.00

Catering Sauces

Sauce 4 Pack

$16.00

Catering Dessert

Catering Brownies

$20.00

Catering Tres Leches Cornbread

$20.00Out of stock

Catering N/A Drinks

Catering Mocktail Pitcher

$25.00

Topo Chico 6 Pack

$15.00

Catering Cocktails Wine Beer

BYO 6 Pack

$35.00Out of stock

**ALCOHOL Wine by Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Wine 3 Pack

$70.00Out of stock

**ALCOHOL Beer

$6.00Out of stock

**ALCOHOL Round of Margs

$20.00Out of stock

**ALCOHOL Cocktails

$12.00Out of stock

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$14.00

Chips and Guacamole large

$17.00

Chips and Guacamole Small

$8.00

Tacos

Avocad Taco

$7.25

Burnt Ends Taco

$8.50

Crispy Fish Taco

$7.50

Nashville Chx Taco

$7.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$7.00

Smoky Chicken Taco

$7.00

Choose 2 Tacos

$14.00

Choose 3 Tacos

$22.00

Grilled Tacos

Grilled Taco - Street Corn

$7.50

Grilled Taco - Chicken

$7.75

Grilled Taco - BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.00

Grilled Taco - Burnt Ends

$9.00

Choose 2 Grilled Tacos

$15.00

Choose 3 Grilled Tacos

$22.00

Burritos

Burrito - Veggie

$11.00

Burrito - Chicken

$12.25

Burrito - Burnt Ends

$13.25

Burrito - Jamburrito

$13.00

Burrito - CheeseBurgito

$12.00

BOWLS

Bowl - Avocado Romaine

$13.25

Bowl - Spiced Kale Caesar

$12.75

Bowl - Taco Salad

$14.25

Bowl - BBQ Pork

$15.50

Bowl - Burnt Ends

$16.25

Bowl - Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Bowl - Jambalaya

$16.25

Hot Sauce Bottles

Smoky Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Green Chili Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

