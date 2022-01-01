Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian Fusion

Mexiko Cafe

22 Reviews

$$

116 S 1st Street Suite A

Temple, TX 76501

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate
Loaded Nachos
Fried Corn

Snacks & Shareables

Salsa Flight

Salsa Flight

$6.99

Choose 4 of our 6 house-made salsas to find your favorite!

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Choose from any of our house made salsas, queso, and guacamole, or try a salsa flight!

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Loaded fries served with your choice of pork or beef and topped with queso, cilantro crema, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Loaded Nachos served with your choice of pork or beef and topped with queso, cilantro crema, guacamole and salsa.

Yaki Mandu

$7.29Out of stock

8 deep-fried traditional style Korean pork and veggie dumplings.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.99

Crispy fried Brussel Sprouts glazed with a slightly sweet/spicy Korean-inspired sauce.

Fried Corn

$3.99

Wings

Wings Chili Lime

$12.99

Wings Chili Lime

$12.99
Wings Korean

Wings Korean

$12.99

Wings Naked

$12.99

Boneless Naked

$8.99Out of stock

Boneless Chili Lime

$8.99Out of stock

Mexiko Style Chili Lime Dry Rub "The New Lemon Pepper"

Boneless Korean

$8.99Out of stock

8 Mexiko Korean Style Wings. A little spicy, a little sweet.

Entrees

Beef Bulgogi Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Bulgogi Marinated Beef Tacos topped with onions, cilantro, and avocado. Served with choice of side salad or beans.

Spicy Pork Tacos

Spicy Pork Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Mexiko Style Spicy Pork tacos served with choice of side salad or beans.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Mexiko Style Spicy Shrimp Tacos topped with pineapple salsa and served with choice of side salad or beans.

Enchiladas

$11.99
Plate

Plate

$12.99

Choose your base, white rice, salad, or 1/2 & 1/2 and your protein. Topped with your choice of house-made salsa, cilantro, and onions. Can be customized to be carb conscious.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose from pork or beef with melted cheese. Served with guacamole and your choice of salsa.

Torta

$10.99Out of stock

Mexican-style sandwich on a toasted sandwich roll served with your choice of beef or pork topped with cheese, lettuce, avocado, and sour cream. Served with your choice of side salad or beans.

Nopalitos Tacos

Nopalitos Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Taco Trio Test

$13.99Out of stock

Burritos

$9.99

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99Out of stock

Vegetarian fried rice with peas, carrots, and green onions. Add Mexiko style pork, shrimp, beef, or eggs cooked to order for an additional charge.

Ala Carte

Fries

$1.99

Plain or Chili Lime

Refried Beans

$1.99

Refried beans fried with bacon, onions, jalapenos, and topped with cheese

Charro Beans

$1.99

Corn in a Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Corn in a cup with your choices of mayo, cotija cheese, lemon pepper, cayenne pepper, Valentina hot sauce, and cilantro.

Mexiko Green Salad

$1.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro, and red onions tossed in a Korean-inspired sesame soy dressing.

Kimchi

$2.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$1.99

Traditional spicy Korean-style cucumber salad.

White Rice

$2.00

Pickled Daikon Radish

$2.00Out of stock

Tortillas - Corn (3)

$1.29

$1.29

Tortillas - Flour (2)

$1.29

$1.29

Bean Taco

$1.99

Side (Nopalitos)

$1.99Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

$4.99

Xtra Egg Over Easy

$1.75

$1.75

XTRA EGG OVER MED

$1.75

$1.75

XTRA EGG OVER HARD

$1.75

$1.75

Xtra Sunny Side Up

$1.75

$1.75

Sauces

Tomato

$0.39+

Pineapple

$0.39+

CreamyAvocado

$0.39+Out of stock

Tomatillo

$0.39+Out of stock

Roasted

$0.39+

Habanero

$0.39+

Queso

$0.39+

Guacamole

$0.39+

Cilantro Crema

$0.39+

Gochujang Drizzle

$0.39+

$0.39+

Kid's Menu

Kid's Taco

$6.00

Choose from a flour or corn tortilla, mild beef bulgogi, or spicy pork bulgogi, and a choice of side and drink.

Kid's Boneless Wings

$6.00Out of stock

4 boneless wings, with choice of side, and kid's drink.

Kid's Fried Rice

$6.00

Kid's fried rice with a kid's drink.

Kid's Bowl

$8.00

Beer/Wine

Michelada

$4.99

Ultra Draft

$3.99

Dos XX Draft

$4.49Out of stock

Modelo Draft

$4.49

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.25

$5.25

Hopadillo IPA

$4.99

DOS XX Bottle

$4.49Out of stock

Domestic Bottles

$3.99

$3.99

ORIGINAL SOJU

$8.99Out of stock

Karbach Octoberfest

$5.25

$5.25

Cocktails

Spiked Watermelon

$6.99

$6.99

Margarita

$5.99

Bottled Bev (non alcoholic)

Mexican Coke (Glass)

$2.99

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.49Out of stock

Dasani

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Korean Tea Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Dessert

Dessert Nachos

$7.99

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexiko Cafe is a Mexican-Korean fusion dining experience. We combine the flavors of Mexico and Korean and offer a fun and unique dining experience.

Website

Location

116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple, TX 76501

Directions

Gallery
Mexiko Cafe image
Mexiko Cafe image
Mexiko Cafe image

Map
