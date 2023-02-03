Mexirico imageView gallery

Mexirico

1,125 Reviews

$

64 Hancock st

Springfield, MA 01109

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria 3 Tacos
Oreo Frappe
Strawberry Smothie

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Steak Taco

$2.50

Barbacoa Taco

$2.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Al Pastor Taco

$2.75

Kenny Taco

$3.00

Lengua Taco

$3.00

Carnitas Taco

$2.75

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Birria 3 Tacos

$11.75

Ground Beef Taco

$2.50

El Americano 3 Tacos

$10.99

Side Of Sour

$0.50

Taco Box

$35.00

Extra Salsa Verde

$1.00

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Spinach & Garlic Quesadilla

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.00

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.50

Lengua Quesadilla

$12.50

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Carnitas Quesadillas

$11.00

Birria Quesadilla

$13.25

Veggie & Garlic Quesadila

$9.00

Burritos

Rice & Beans Burrito

$7.25

Spinach & Garlic Burrito

$8.00

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Chicken BBQ Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Steak Burrito

$8.99

Shrimp Burrito

$12.25

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.99

BBQ Pork Burrito

$9.50

Tripleta Burrito

$12.25

Chipotle Pulled Pork Burrito

$10.49

Mar Y Tierra Burrito

$15.00

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.00

Chimichangas

$13.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.50

California Burrito

$9.99

Hot Cheetos Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Veggie And Garlic Burrito

$8.25

Lengua Burrito

$11.00

Enchiladas

Plain Cheese Enchilada

$8.00

Spinach & Cheese Enchilada

$8.99

Chicken Enchilada

$9.99

Steak Enchilada

$10.99

Shrimp Enchilada

$12.50

Veggie And Garlic Enchilada

$8.99

Entrees

Steak Platter

$14.99

Mar Y Tierra Platter

$21.99

Plain Mofongo

$5.75

Mofongos

$12.49

Stuffed Tostones

$9.00

Patacon Pisao

$10.00

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$9.25

Chicken Tenders 3pc

$8.00

Chicken Tenders 5pc

$10.00

Pernil Platter

$12.99

Carne Frita Platter

$11.99

Yuca Con Carne Frita Y Ensalada

$9.50

Carne Frita Y Tostones

$9.50

Carne Frita

$6.00

Pollo Mole

$11.99

Fried Chicken & Tajada

$12.99

Sm Consomé

$3.75

Lg Consomé

$7.00

Birria Soup

$12.00

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Lg Pollo Soup

$12.00

3 Pupusas

$12.00

Shrimps And Tostones

$14.49

Margarita Chicken

$11.50

Flautas Chicken

$14.99

Seafood Salad And Tostones

$16.99

Sm Sancocho

$7.00

Pupusa Birria

$14.00

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.49

Chips And Guacamole

$7.00

Guacamole

$3.50

Crazy Fries

$9.50

Crazy Fries Big

$12.99

Crazy Tostones

$9.50

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Chicken & Cheese Fries

$8.50

Steak And Cheese Fries

$8.50

Single Fries

$3.49

Fried Yuca

$4.50

Fried Green Plantain

$4.00

Fried Ripe Plaintains

$4.00

6pc Chicken Wings

$11.49

Tamales

$3.00

Side Of Rice

$2.99

Large Rice

$7.00

Side Of Black Beans

$2.75

Side Of Refried Beans

$2.75

Street Corn Combo

$6.99

Mini Alcapurrias

$5.00

Party Box

$22.99

Birria Pizza

$25.00

Birria Box

$40.00

Mini Sorullos

$4.50Out of stock

Small Loaded Fries

$4.00

8oz Pico

$2.00

Salad With Pico

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Shrimp Coctail

$13.99

Pinchos Y Tostones

$8.00Out of stock

Tripleta Fries

$12.00

Desserts

Churros

$4.00

Strawberry Nutella Churros

$6.00

Buvarian Cream Filled Churros

$5.75Out of stock

Buvarian Cream Filled Strawberry Nutella Churros

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Flan

$4.75

Chocolate Cake Flancocho

$4.95

Cheesecake

$3.75

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Cup

$4.50

Chocolate Nutella Cake Cup

$4.25

Tres Leche Cup

$4.75

Flan Large

$30.00Out of stock

4 Oz Icecream

$1.00

Tembleque

$6.00

Large Tembleque

$15.00

Arroz Con Dulce Small

$7.00

Arroz Con Dulce Large

$15.00

Majarete

$4.00Out of stock

Large Tres Leche

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Breakable Heart

$40.00Out of stock

Valentines Present

$10.00Out of stock

10 Chocolate

$20.00Out of stock

Coco Flan

$4.95

Frituras

Relleno de Papa

$2.00

Double Stuffed Potato Ball

$6.00

Crab Alcapurrias

$3.50

Beef Alcapurrias

$2.75

Pork Alcapurrias

$2.75

Corn Beef Alcapurrias

$2.75Out of stock

Sorullo de Maiz

$2.00

Pionons

$2.75

Fritura Bandeja

$35.00Out of stock

Cheese Dog

$2.00

Morcilla

$1.50

Chicken Alcapurria

$2.50Out of stock

Empanadillas

Pizza Empanadilla

$2.00

Chicken Empanadilla

$2.00

Beef Empanadilla

$2.00

Shrimp Empanadilla

$3.50

Empanadas

Beef & Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Pork & Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Steak & Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Spinash And Cheese

$2.50

Tripleta Empanada

$2.50

Beef & Maduro Empanada

$2.50

Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Sandwiches

Tripleta Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Chuby

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Pernil Sandwich

$8.75

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Egg N Cheese

$7.00

Birria Torta

$8.50

Torta

$7.25

Special

Valentines taco special

$42.99Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Jarritos

$2.75

Mundet Sidral

$1.75

Coco Milk Drink

$2.00

Strawberry Aloe Vera

$1.50

Mango Aloe Vera

$1.50

Pineapple Aloe Vera

$1.50Out of stock

Monster Energy

$2.79

Small Redbull

$2.29

Big Red Bull

$3.50

Soda Can

$2.00

Malta India

$2.00

2 Liter

$3.50

Sm Water

$1.50

Catering

$39.45

Sangría

$2.25

Mayoketchup Side

$1.00

Frozen Drinks/Fresh Fruits

Strawberry Smothie

$5.75+

Mango smothie

$5.75+

Fruit Smothie

$5.75+

Passion fruit smothie

$5.75+

Tamarind smoothie

$5.75+

Acerola smothie

$5.75+

Coconut smothie

$5.75+

Mangonada Smoothie

$7.00+

Piña Colada

$5.75+

Nutella Frappe

$5.75+

Ferrero Frappe

$7.50+

Tronky Frappe

$6.75+

Kider Bueno Frappe

$7.50+

Oreo Frappe

$5.75+

Almond Joy Frappe

$6.75+

Kids Frappe

$3.00

Build your own

$5.50+

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Mangonada

$6.91

Malteada Medium

$6.75

Juices

Passion Fruit juice

$3.50+

Acerola juice

$3.00+

Tamarind juice

$3.00+

Guava juice

$3.00+

Rice milk

$3.00+

Dona

$10.00

Café (Copy)

Expresso

$2.25

Cortadito

$1.99

Mocha latte

$2.79+

Mocha 2 expresso shots and steam milk

Latte

$2.85+

Cappuccino

$2.59+

Café expresso con leche

$2.25+

Café regular

$1.00+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Avena Mediana

$5.00

Sides

Yellow Rice

$25.00+

White rice

$19.99+

Refried Beans

$20.00+

Ensal adas

$15.00

Yuca Escabeche

$25.00

Churros Tray

$100.00

Galon Juice

$12.00

Bandeja Entremeses

$65.00

Bandeja

$60.00

Tortillas

$50.00

Catering

$50.00

35 Stuff Tostones

$100.00

Pernil Tray

$30.00

Utencils And Delivery

$25.00

Meats

Roasted pork Shoulder

$50.00+

Cook Turkey

$42.00

Platters

Ensalada Papa Med

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mexirico image

