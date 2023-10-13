Tacos and things

Tacos

$10.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Black beans, pico de gallo and Mexican cheese blend on top of chopped romaine. ADD chicken, pork or chorizo

Quesadillas

Build a Quesadilla

$11.00

start with cheese, add meat, avocado, beans, veggies

Pepperoni

$11.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella and side of house marinara.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozz and ranch drizzle

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Shredded slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce and cheddar blend cheese

Shrimp and Bacon

$16.00

Shrimp, bacon, mozz add peppers and onions

Avocado Caprese

$14.00

Mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, and avocado

Mex sides

churros

$5.00+
refried black beans

$5.00
Mex yellow rice

$5.00
plain chips

$5.00+

Burrito/Bowls

Burrito

$13.00

Your choice of chicken, pork or chorizo black beans, rice and Mex cheese

Build a Bowl

$15.00

Start with: Mexican Yellow Rice, beans, shredded lettuce Add: Mexican cheese blend, grilled seasonal veggies Pick a meat: Shredded chicken, pork or crumbled chorizo

Nacho chips

Just cheese

$8.00
Loaded with meat

$15.00

cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos and your choice of chicken, chorizo or pork

Loaded

$13.00

cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos

Guac and chips

$10.00

Burgers and stuff

Burgers

The Classic

$8.00
Mex Black Bean Burger

$13.00
Veggie Burger

$11.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

$6.00

add tomato, bacon or avocado on your choice of bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded parm, Ceaser dressing and croutons

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders, chopped romaine and cheddar cheese blend with ranch or honey mustard.

Chicken Parm

$13.00

Crispy chicken, grilled mozz and house marinara

Cubano

$13.00

Shredded roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, sliced pickles and mustard

Italiano

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, sliced mozz, topped with tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze

"Stuff"

Chicken Tendey's and Fries

$12.00
Footlong Doggie

$6.00

Salads

Salad

$5.00+

Garden salad or Caesar

Sides

Jalapeño poppers

$9.00
Fried Ravioli

$9.00

6 deep fried breaded ravioli with a side of house marinara for dipping

French fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.50

Drinks

Hot

Coffee

$3.00+
Tea

$3.00+
Cider

$3.50+

Cold

Pour

$5.00+

Beverage of the day

Can soda

$2.25
Bottled water

$2.00
Jarrito

$3.25