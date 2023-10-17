Online Ordering

Appetizers

Garlic Knots
$8.50
Chicken Tenders w/ Tots
$11.50
Tater Tots
$7.50
Cheese Tots
$8.50
Chili Cheese Tots
$9.95
Wings
$8.50+

6 or 12 Wings with your choice of sauce

Salads

Chef Salad
$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives, Ham, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.50

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives, Croutons, Grilled Mushrooms, and Chicken

Greek Salad
$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Onion, pepperoncini, Tomato, Kalamata Olives

Caesar Salad
$11.00

Romaine, Courtons, Kalamata, Olives, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Subs

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Dressing with a side of Chips
Italian Sub
$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

Turkey Sub
$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Turkey, and Cheese

Steak Philly Hoagie
$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Steak, Provolone Cheese

Chicken Philly Hoagie
$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Dressing, Chicken, Provolone Cheese

Meatball Parm Sub
$9.50

Toasted with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Specialty Pizza 12"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
$13.50

Philly Chicken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
$13.50

Philly Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Meatlovers Pizza 12"
$15.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef

Deluxe Pizza 12"
$15.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Veggie Pizza 12"
$13.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Garlic

White Pizza 12"
$12.50

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Garlic, Olive Oil

Margherita Pizza 12"
$14.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Pizza Sauce

Greek Pizza 12"
$13.50

Tomato, Onion, black Olive Banana Pepper, Feta, Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Pizza 16"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"
$22.50

Philly Chicken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
$22.50

Philly Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Meatlovers Pizza 16"
$24.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef

Deluxe Pizza 16"
$24.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Veggie Pizza 16"
$23.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Garlic

White Pizza 16"
$21.50

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Garlic, Olive Oil

Margherita Pizza 16"
$25.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Pizza Sauce

Greek Pizza 16"
$24.50

Tomato, Onion, black Olive Banana Pepper, Feta, Mozzarella Cheese

Custom Pizza

Custom Pizza
$14.75+

Stromboli/Calzone

First Topping Free, Each Additional $0.75
Stromboli
$9.50

Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of filling. 1st topping is free, $.75 for each additional

Calzone
$9.50

Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese and your choice of filling. 1st topping is free, $.75 for each additional

Drinks

Pepsi
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Water
$1.50