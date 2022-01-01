Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina 1502 Saratoga Ave

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina imageView gallery
Soups & Salads

Beet Salad Special

$15.00Out of stock

Sopa Azteca

$13.00Out of stock

Poblano Caesar Salad

$12.00

Ensalada de la Casa

$12.00

Ensalada de la Huerta

$14.00

Tostada Chicken Salad

$16.00

Tostada Steak Salad

$18.00

Banquet 1 Poblano Cesar

Banquet 1 Ensalada De La Casa

Banquet 2 Chorizo Soup

Banquet 1 & 2 Ensalada De La Casa

Banq 3 Crs1 Beet Sal

Banq 3 Crs 1 Tres Queso

Ban 3 Crs 2 Tortilla Soup

Ban 3 Crs 2 Butternut Squash

Banq 3 Crs 2 Salm Cev

Albondigas

$15.00Out of stock

Beet Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Starters

Guacamole

$12.00

Queso Flamiado

$12.00

Empanadas Vegetarianas

$13.00

Mango Ceviche

$17.00

Calamar Frito

$16.00

Aguachile Verde

$17.00

Tiradito de Pulpo

$16.00

Taco Platters

Asada

$19.00

Porky

$18.00

Del Mar

$21.00

Vegeteriana

$18.00

Taco Sampler

$24.00

Birria

$19.00

Enchiladas

Sweet Potato Enchiladas

$19.00

Short Rib Mole Enchiladas

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Enchiladas

$20.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$19.00

Cheese Enchilada Suizas

$17.00

Dinner entrees

Mar y Tierra

$38.00Out of stock

Salmon a la Yucateca

$24.00

Mole Poblano

$24.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Chile Relleno

$22.00Out of stock

Al Pastor

$32.00

Costillas en Adobo

$28.00Out of stock

Barbacoa

$32.00Out of stock

Fajitas Chicken

$22.00

Fajitas Steak

$25.00

Fajitas supreme

$32.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$29.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$20.00

Combo Steak Chicken Fajita

$25.00

Banquet 1

$45.00

Banquet 2

$50.00

Banquet 3

$65.00

Cazuela de Marisco

$28.00Out of stock

Valentines Special

$120.00Out of stock

Pozole

$22.00Out of stock

Cochinita Pibil Special

$26.00

side

Side refried black beans

$4.00

Side Black whole beans

$4.00

Side Pinto

$4.00

Side Charros

$5.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.50

Side Mexican rice

$4.00

Side Cilanro lime rice

$4.00

Extra Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Extra Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Coles de Bruselas

$9.00

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$3.50

Side Plantains

$7.00

Room charge

$50.00

1 Egg

$3.50

Side 2 Eggs

$6.00

Kids Menu

Mac n Chesse

$10.00

burrito

$10.00

Kids cheese quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Enchiladas

$10.00

Liquor

Absolute

$10.00

Absolute Mandarin

$10.00

Absolute Ruby Red Grapefruit

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Beluga

$35.00

Burnett Blueberry

$8.00

Burnett Citrus

$8.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Figenza Fig

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Cherry Nair

$12.00

Grey Goose Pear

$12.00

Henson Ginger

$10.00

Ketal One

$12.00

Ketal One Citron

$12.00

Skyy Vodka

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$12.00

St. George Vodka

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Anchor Old Tom

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Beefeater 24

$12.00

Blade

$15.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Booth's Dry

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Malfy Gon Limone

$11.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

No.209

$10.00

Nolet's

$10.00Out of stock

Plymouth

$10.00

St George Botanivore

$10.00Out of stock

St Geroge Terrior

$10.00

Tangueray

$12.00

Tangueray 10

$13.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi light

$10.00

Bacardi lime

$10.00

Bonles 7 year gold

$12.00

Captian Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Cruzan Black stripe

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers Dark

$10.00

Pillar 7 year Blonde

$12.00

Rum Chata

$10.00

Zaya

$12.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Amaretto Discronno

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Baileys

$11.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Butterscotch

$8.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Chambord

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Fernet Brance

$9.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Galiano

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jaegermeister

$10.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Sambucca

$11.00

Creme de Cocao

$8.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Herring Cherry

$10.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Grapa

$14.00

B&B

$10.00

1800 Blanco

$10.00

Avion Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00

Don Elias Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Frida Kahlo Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Gran Centenario Blanco

$10.00

Heradura Blanco

$12.00

Milagro Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$16.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Patron Flight

$30.00

Don Julio Flight

$39.00

Don Elias Flight

$29.00

Casamigos Flight

$32.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Avion Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Chinaco Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Don Elias Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00Out of stock

Frida Kahlo Reposado

$13.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Heradura Reposado

$13.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Mi Campo Repo

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Patron Single Barrel Reposado

$14.00

Pueblo Viejo Repo

$11.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Teremana Repo

$11.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$13.00

Dj Special Edition

$22.00

Reserva de la Familia repo

$18.00

Komos

$25.00

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Avion Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Cincoro

$29.00

Clase Azul Gold

$69.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Don Elias Anejo

$14.00

Don Elias Extra Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$22.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$22.00Out of stock

Frida Kahlo Anejo

$17.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$13.00

Heradura Anejo

$16.00

Milagro Anejo

$13.00

Patron Single Barrel Anejo

$15.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$20.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$13.00

1942

$36.00

Patron 10 Extra Anejo

$75.00

Reserve Familia extra anejo

$41.00

Casa Dragones Joven 80

$62.00

Casamigos Joven

$16.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$69.00

Del Maguey

$10.00

El Silencio

$11.00

Los Vecinos del Campo

$9.00

Mezcal Vago Madre Cuixe

$26.00

Monte Alban

$8.00Out of stock

Se Busca

$12.00

Sombra

$11.00

Xicaru Anejo

$14.00

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

$16.00

Xicaru Silver

$11.00

Dos Hombres

$13.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$14.00

Bulliet 95 Rye

$13.00

Dickel Rye

$10.00

Hudson Manhatten Rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$16.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$19.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$39.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14

$19.00Out of stock

Balvenie Doublewood 12

$16.00Out of stock

Balvenie Port Wood 21

$42.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$26.00

Glenmorangie 10

$13.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Laphroaic 10

$17.00

McCallan 12

$17.00

McCallan 15

$36.00

McCallan 18

$88.00

Oban 14

$19.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black 12 year

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$58.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Select Cask Rye 10 year

$44.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Seagram's VO

$9.00

Basil Hayden's Kentucky

$14.00

Single Barrel 4 Roses

$58.00

Elijah Craig Kentucky Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon Kentucky

$12.00

Eagle Rare Kentucky

$14.00Out of stock

Four Roses Kentucky

$12.00

Gentleman Jack Tennessee

$13.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon NY

$16.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee

$12.00

Knob Creek Kentucky Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Kentucky

$16.00

Maker's Mark Kenucky

$12.00

Seagram's 7 Blend

$9.00Out of stock

Old Forester Kentucky

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky

$11.00

Tin Cup Denver, CO

$10.00

Stranahan's Denver, CO

$14.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Apple Whiskey

$12.00

southern Comfort

$10.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$12.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Slane

$10.00

Jameson

$13.00

Larid's Apple Jack Brandy

$10.00Out of stock

Christian Brothers Brandy

$10.00

Hennessey US

$12.00

Remy Martin USOP

$16.00

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00

Courvoisier

$11.00Out of stock

Dahlia Repo Cristalino

$11.00

Don Julio 70 Anejo Cristalino

$22.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00

805 Blonde Ale

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Widmer brothers Hefeweizen

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Old Rasputin Stout

$9.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Mango Cart Wheat Ale

$8.00

Contact Haze IPA

$8.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00Out of stock

10 Barrell Cucumber Crush

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock

Sol

$5.00

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Montejo Golden Ale

$5.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Beck's non-alchoholic

$6.00Out of stock

La Victoria

$6.00

Guiness Stour Draft Can

$6.00

Jalisco Estrella

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Hard Seltzer Mango

$6.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer Tangerine

$6.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer Lemon

$6.00

Cacti Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Cacti Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Cacti Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Horchata

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Large Pellegrino

$7.00

Small Pellegrino

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$7.00

Squirt

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Virgin Mocktail

$6.50

Soda

$3.50

Root beer Float

$8.00

Roy rogers

$3.50

ginger beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Coffee Regular

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

DECAF COFFEE

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Café Au Lait

$5.50

Café latte

$5.50

Dbl Café Latte

$7.70

Mocha

$5.50

Double Mocha

$7.50

Dbl Espresso

$6.50

Macciato

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

extra tea bag

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

OJ Fresh Juice

$4.95

Pomegranite Fresh Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Lemonade Fresh Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Fresh Juice

$5.00

tomato Juice

$4.50

Bubbles

Piper Sonoma Bottle

$49.00

Prosecco Caposaldo Glass

$10.00

Prosecco Caposald Bottle

$38.00

Chandon Split

$14.00

Ruffino Split Prosecco

$11.00

House Champagne Glass

$10.00

House Champagne Bottle

$38.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottemless Mimosa

$16.00

pomagranate mimosa

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

Blood Orange Drop

$14.00

El Burro

$14.00

Frose

$12.00Out of stock

Greenga

$14.00

Honey & Smoke

$14.00

Horchata Braba

$14.00

Hot In Pear-A-Dise

$14.00

La Patrona

$16.00

Margarita Frozen

$12.00

Margarita Rocks

$12.00

Mextizo Mojito

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Spicy Basiltini

$14.00

Tamarindo Sour

$14.00

Watermelon-Basil Margarita

$16.00

Sangria White

$10.00

Sangria Carafe White

$30.00

Sangria Red

$10.00

Sangria Carafe Red

$30.00

Spicy Mangotini

$14.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktail

$15.00

Raspberry Drop

$14.00

$10 Margarita

$10 Margarita

$10.00

White Wine Glass

De Loach Chardonnay

$10.00

Harken Chardonnay

$10.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$15.00

Babich Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Line 39 Pinot Grig

$10.00

Vargas Alb

$11.00

Day Owl Rose

$10.00

White Wine Bottle

De Loach Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Harken Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$58.00

Babich Sauv Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Line 39 Pinot Grig Bottle

$38.00

Vargas Alb Bottle

$42.00

Day Owl Rose Bottle

$38.00

Red Wine Glass

De Loach Cab

$10.00

Robert Hall

$12.00

Coppola Cab

$14.00

Pinot Charles Woodson's Glass

$13.00

Padrillos Malbec

$10.00

Rosenblum Zin

$13.00Out of stock

Saint Francis Merlot

$10.00

Vargas Temp

$13.00

Virginia Dare

$14.00

Red Blend Charles Woodson

$13.00

Red Wine Bottle

De Loach Cab Bottle

$38.00

Robert Hall Bottle

$46.00

Coppola Cab Bottle

$54.00

Charles Woodson's PN Bottle

$50.00

Padrillos Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Rosenblum Zin Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Saint Francis Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Vargas Temp Bottle

$50.00

Virginia Dare Bottle

$54.00

Red Blend Charles Woodson Bottle

$50.00

1881 Cabernet Bottle

$112.00

Port Wine

Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby

$9.00

Sandman Ruby Port

$7.00

Taylor 10 Year Tawny Port

$12.00

Sandman 20 Year tawny Port

$22.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

AMF

$13.00

Apple Tini

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Blue Hawaiin

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Long island

$14.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

cosmopolitan

$12.00

Well

Vodka

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Brandy

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Whisky

$8.00

Dessert

Pastel Azteca

$10.00Out of stock

Tequilamisu

$10.00Out of stock

Warm Churros

$10.00

Coconut Mango Flan

$10.00

Sorbet Mango Flavor

$5.00

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream Double Scoop

$7.50

Mexican coffee

$14.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Affogato

$9.50

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Dessert Fee

$1.50

Corkage Fees

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1502 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129

Directions

Gallery
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina image

