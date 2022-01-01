- Home
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina 1502 Saratoga Ave
1,083 Reviews
$$
1502 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95129
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups & Salads
Beet Salad Special
$15.00Out of stock
Sopa Azteca
$13.00Out of stock
Poblano Caesar Salad
$12.00
Ensalada de la Casa
$12.00
Ensalada de la Huerta
$14.00
Tostada Chicken Salad
$16.00
Tostada Steak Salad
$18.00
Banquet 1 Poblano Cesar
Banquet 1 Ensalada De La Casa
Banquet 2 Chorizo Soup
Banquet 1 & 2 Ensalada De La Casa
Banq 3 Crs1 Beet Sal
Banq 3 Crs 1 Tres Queso
Ban 3 Crs 2 Tortilla Soup
Ban 3 Crs 2 Butternut Squash
Banq 3 Crs 2 Salm Cev
Albondigas
$15.00Out of stock
Beet Salad
$15.00Out of stock
Starters
Enchiladas
Dinner entrees
Mar y Tierra
$38.00Out of stock
Salmon a la Yucateca
$24.00
Mole Poblano
$24.00Out of stock
Vegetarian Chile Relleno
$22.00Out of stock
Al Pastor
$32.00
Costillas en Adobo
$28.00Out of stock
Barbacoa
$32.00Out of stock
Fajitas Chicken
$22.00
Fajitas Steak
$25.00
Fajitas supreme
$32.00
Shrimp Fajitas
$29.00
Vegetarian Fajitas
$20.00
Combo Steak Chicken Fajita
$25.00
Banquet 1
$45.00
Banquet 2
$50.00
Banquet 3
$65.00
Cazuela de Marisco
$28.00Out of stock
Valentines Special
$120.00Out of stock
Pozole
$22.00Out of stock
Cochinita Pibil Special
$26.00
side
Side refried black beans
$4.00
Side Black whole beans
$4.00
Side Pinto
$4.00
Side Charros
$5.00
Side Mixed Veggies
$4.50
Side Mexican rice
$4.00
Side Cilanro lime rice
$4.00
Extra Corn Tortilla
$2.00
Extra Flour Tortilla
$2.00
Side Coles de Bruselas
$9.00
Side Grilled Jalapenos
$3.50
Side Plantains
$7.00
Room charge
$50.00
1 Egg
$3.50
Side 2 Eggs
$6.00
Liquor
Absolute
$10.00
Absolute Mandarin
$10.00
Absolute Ruby Red Grapefruit
$10.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Beluga
$35.00
Burnett Blueberry
$8.00
Burnett Citrus
$8.00
Chopin
$12.00
Ciroc
$13.00
Figenza Fig
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose Cherry Nair
$12.00
Grey Goose Pear
$12.00
Henson Ginger
$10.00
Ketal One
$12.00
Ketal One Citron
$12.00
Skyy Vodka
$8.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$12.00
St. George Vodka
$12.00
Stoli
$10.00
Stoli Cucumber
$10.00
Titos
$12.00
Anchor Old Tom
$10.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Beefeater 24
$12.00
Blade
$15.00
Bombay Dry
$10.00Out of stock
Bombay Saphire
$12.00
Booth's Dry
$11.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Malfy Gon Limone
$11.00
Monkey 47
$23.00
No.209
$10.00
Nolet's
$10.00Out of stock
Plymouth
$10.00
St George Botanivore
$10.00Out of stock
St Geroge Terrior
$10.00
Tangueray
$12.00
Tangueray 10
$13.00
Bacardi Gold
$10.00
Bacardi light
$10.00
Bacardi lime
$10.00
Bonles 7 year gold
$12.00
Captian Morgan Spiced
$10.00
Cruzan Black stripe
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
Myers Dark
$10.00
Pillar 7 year Blonde
$12.00
Rum Chata
$10.00
Zaya
$12.00
Amaretto
$9.00
Amaretto Discronno
$12.00
Averna Amaro
$8.00
Baileys
$11.00
Benedictine
$11.00
Butterscotch
$8.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Chambord
$10.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Fernet Brance
$9.00
Frangelico
$11.00
Galiano
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Jaegermeister
$10.00
Lemoncello
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Ouzo
$10.00
Midori
$8.00
Sambucca
$11.00
Creme de Cocao
$8.00
Creme de Menthe
$8.00
Aperol
$8.00
Herring Cherry
$10.00
Barsol Pisco
$10.00
Grapa
$14.00
B&B
$10.00
1800 Blanco
$10.00
Avion Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Cazadores Blanco
$11.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$30.00
Don Elias Blanco
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.00Out of stock
Fortaleza Blanco
$11.00Out of stock
Frida Kahlo Blanco
$12.00Out of stock
Gran Centenario Blanco
$10.00
Heradura Blanco
$12.00
Milagro Blanco
$9.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
$10.00
Tanteo Blanco
$15.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco
$16.00
Tres Agaves Blanco
$10.00
Teremana Blanco
$10.00
Patron Flight
$30.00
Don Julio Flight
$39.00
Don Elias Flight
$29.00
Casamigos Flight
$32.00
1800 Reposado
$11.00
Avion Reposado
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Cazadores Reposado
$12.00
Chinaco Reposado
$15.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$32.00
Don Elias Reposado
$12.00Out of stock
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
El Jimador Reposado
$10.00
Espolon Reposado
$11.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$17.00Out of stock
Frida Kahlo Reposado
$13.00
Gran Centenario Reposado
$12.00
Heradura Reposado
$13.00
Hornitos Reposado
$12.00
Mi Campo Repo
$10.00
Milagro Reposado
$10.00
Patron Single Barrel Reposado
$14.00
Pueblo Viejo Repo
$11.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado
$18.00
Teremana Repo
$11.00
Tres Agaves Reposado
$13.00
Dj Special Edition
$22.00
Reserva de la Familia repo
$18.00
Komos
$25.00
1800 Anejo
$12.00
Avion Anejo
$13.00
Casamigos Anejo
$15.00
Cazadores Anejo
$14.00Out of stock
Cincoro
$29.00
Clase Azul Gold
$69.00
Corralejo Anejo
$13.00Out of stock
Don Elias Anejo
$14.00
Don Elias Extra Anejo
$21.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
Don Julio 70
$22.00
Espolon Anejo
$12.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$22.00Out of stock
Frida Kahlo Anejo
$17.00
Gran Centenario Anejo
$13.00
Heradura Anejo
$16.00
Milagro Anejo
$13.00
Patron Single Barrel Anejo
$15.00
Patron Extra Anejo
$20.00
Tequila Ocho Anejo
$20.00
Tres Agaves Anejo
$13.00
1942
$36.00
Patron 10 Extra Anejo
$75.00
Reserve Familia extra anejo
$41.00
Casa Dragones Joven 80
$62.00
Casamigos Joven
$16.00
Clase Azul Mezcal
$69.00
Del Maguey
$10.00
El Silencio
$11.00
Los Vecinos del Campo
$9.00
Mezcal Vago Madre Cuixe
$26.00
Monte Alban
$8.00Out of stock
Se Busca
$12.00
Sombra
$11.00
Xicaru Anejo
$14.00
Xicaru Pechuga Mole
$16.00
Xicaru Silver
$11.00
Dos Hombres
$13.00
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
$14.00
Bulliet 95 Rye
$13.00
Dickel Rye
$10.00
Hudson Manhatten Rye
$16.00
Jack Daniels Rye
$10.00
Michter's Straight Rye
$16.00
Templeton Rye
$12.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
$10.00
Whistle Pig 10 Year
$19.00
Whistle Pig 12 Year
$39.00
Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14
$19.00Out of stock
Balvenie Doublewood 12
$16.00Out of stock
Balvenie Port Wood 21
$42.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Glenfiddich 15
$17.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 18
$26.00
Glenmorangie 10
$13.00
Lagavulin 16
$20.00
Laphroaic 10
$17.00
McCallan 12
$17.00
McCallan 15
$36.00
McCallan 18
$88.00
Oban 14
$19.00
Chivas Regal 12
$10.00
Dewars White Label
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black 12 year
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$58.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Select Cask Rye 10 year
$44.00
Canadian Club
$9.00
Crown Royal
$13.00
Seagram's VO
$9.00
Basil Hayden's Kentucky
$14.00
Single Barrel 4 Roses
$58.00
Elijah Craig Kentucky Bourbon
$12.00
Bulliet Bourbon Kentucky
$12.00
Eagle Rare Kentucky
$14.00Out of stock
Four Roses Kentucky
$12.00
Gentleman Jack Tennessee
$13.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon NY
$16.00
Jack Daniel's Tennessee
$12.00
Knob Creek Kentucky Bourbon
$13.00
Woodford Reserve Kentucky
$16.00
Maker's Mark Kenucky
$12.00
Seagram's 7 Blend
$9.00Out of stock
Old Forester Kentucky
$10.00
Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky
$11.00
Tin Cup Denver, CO
$10.00
Stranahan's Denver, CO
$14.00
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
$10.00
Jack Daniel's Apple Whiskey
$12.00
southern Comfort
$10.00
Angels Envy
$17.00
Tullamore D.E.W.
$12.00
Bushmills
$10.00
Slane
$10.00
Jameson
$13.00
Larid's Apple Jack Brandy
$10.00Out of stock
Christian Brothers Brandy
$10.00
Hennessey US
$12.00
Remy Martin USOP
$16.00
Martell Blue Swift
$16.00
Courvoisier
$11.00Out of stock
Dahlia Repo Cristalino
$11.00
Don Julio 70 Anejo Cristalino
$22.00
Beer
Corona Extra
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
$8.00
Elysian Space Dust IPA
$9.00
805 Blonde Ale
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00Out of stock
Negra Modelo
$7.00
Widmer brothers Hefeweizen
$9.00
Lagunitas IPA
$7.00
Old Rasputin Stout
$9.00Out of stock
Dos Equis Lager
$6.00
Mango Cart Wheat Ale
$8.00
Contact Haze IPA
$8.00
Dos Equis Amber
$7.00
Estrella Jalisco
$6.00Out of stock
10 Barrell Cucumber Crush
$8.00
Stella Artois
$8.00Out of stock
Sol
$5.00
Blue Moon Wheat Ale
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Montejo Golden Ale
$5.00
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
$6.00
Corona Familiar
$6.00
Beck's non-alchoholic
$6.00Out of stock
La Victoria
$6.00
Guiness Stour Draft Can
$6.00
Jalisco Estrella
$6.00Out of stock
White Claw Hard Seltzer Mango
$6.00
White Claw Hard Seltzer Tangerine
$6.00
White Claw Hard Seltzer Watermelon
$6.00
White Claw Hard Seltzer Lemon
$6.00
Cacti Pineapple
$6.00Out of stock
Cacti Lime
$6.00Out of stock
Cacti Strawberry
$6.00Out of stock
Non Alcoholic
Horchata
$5.00
Agua Fresca
$5.00
Acqua Panna
$7.00
Large Pellegrino
$7.00
Small Pellegrino
$5.00
Topo Chico
$4.50
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$7.00
Squirt
$5.00
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Fanta
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Root Beer
$3.50
Virgin Mocktail
$6.50
Soda
$3.50
Root beer Float
$8.00
Roy rogers
$3.50
ginger beer
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$3.95
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Squirt
$5.00
Coffee Regular
$3.50
Cappuccino
$5.50
DECAF COFFEE
$3.50
Americano
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50
Café Au Lait
$5.50
Café latte
$5.50
Dbl Café Latte
$7.70
Mocha
$5.50
Double Mocha
$7.50
Dbl Espresso
$6.50
Macciato
$5.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
extra tea bag
$1.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Milk
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$4.50
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
Apple Juice
$4.50
OJ Fresh Juice
$4.95
Pomegranite Fresh Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.50
Lemonade Fresh Juice
$5.00
Grapefruit Fresh Juice
$5.00
tomato Juice
$4.50
Bubbles
Craft Cocktails
Blood Orange Drop
$14.00
El Burro
$14.00
Frose
$12.00Out of stock
Greenga
$14.00
Honey & Smoke
$14.00
Horchata Braba
$14.00
Hot In Pear-A-Dise
$14.00
La Patrona
$16.00
Margarita Frozen
$12.00
Margarita Rocks
$12.00
Mextizo Mojito
$14.00
Paloma
$14.00
Spicy Basiltini
$14.00
Tamarindo Sour
$14.00
Watermelon-Basil Margarita
$16.00
Sangria White
$10.00
Sangria Carafe White
$30.00
Sangria Red
$10.00
Sangria Carafe Red
$30.00
Spicy Mangotini
$14.00Out of stock
Specialty Cocktail
$15.00
Raspberry Drop
$14.00
$10 Margarita
$10 Margarita
$10.00
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
De Loach Cab Bottle
$38.00
Robert Hall Bottle
$46.00
Coppola Cab Bottle
$54.00
Charles Woodson's PN Bottle
$50.00
Padrillos Malbec Bottle
$38.00
Rosenblum Zin Bottle
$50.00Out of stock
Saint Francis Merlot Bottle
$38.00
Vargas Temp Bottle
$50.00
Virginia Dare Bottle
$54.00
Red Blend Charles Woodson Bottle
$50.00
1881 Cabernet Bottle
$112.00
Port Wine
Cocktails
Dessert
Pastel Azteca
$10.00Out of stock
Tequilamisu
$10.00Out of stock
Warm Churros
$10.00
Coconut Mango Flan
$10.00
Sorbet Mango Flavor
$5.00
Ice Cream Single Scoop
$4.00
Ice Cream Double Scoop
$7.50
Mexican coffee
$14.00
Carajillo
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Affogato
$9.50
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Dessert Fee
$1.50
Corkage Fees
$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1502 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129
Gallery
