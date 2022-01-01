Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

review star

No reviews yet

12855 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33186

Appetizer

Guacamole

$15.00

Made to order, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime, Salt.

Caldo De Pollo

$3.00+

Shredded Chicken, Mexican Rice, Onion, Cilantro.

Sopa De Tortilla

$4.00+

Tomato Base Soup, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado.

Caldo De Res

$4.00+

Spicy Chipotle Tomato Soup, Shredded Beef, Mexican Rice, Onion, Cilantro.

Sopa Azteca

$4.00+

Tomato Chipotle Beef Broth Soup, Shredded Beef, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream.

Platanos Rellenos

$16.00

4 Ripe Plantains, Each Topped With: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Carnitas. Topped with Sour Cream & Mexican Cheese.

Tamales

$12.00

Steamed in Banana Leaves, Stuffed with our Daily Chef Selection.

Antojitos

$15.00

Mini Sampler: Cheese Quesadilla, Chicken Flauta, Beef Flauta, Chicken Chimichanga, Black Beans.

Ceviche

$15.00

Mahi Mahi, Shrimp, Jicama, Pico de Gallo, Chile Piquin, Avocado.

Del Mar A Su Paladar

Camaron A La Mexicana

$22.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño, Bell Pepper, Red Sauce.

Camaron Colima

$22.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Butter-Garlic Sauce.

Especiales De La Casa

Mexican Grill Parrillada

$50.00

Steak, Chicken, Jumbo Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Mexican Rice, Black Beans & 8 Tortillas.

Mar y Tierra

$25.00

Grilled Steak, Jumbo Shrimp. Served with Mexican Rice & French Fries.

Pollo Con Mole Poblano

$19.00

Airline Chicken Breast Topped with Home Made Mole Sauce & Sesame Seeds. Served with Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Puntas De Carne

$19.00

Tender Beef Strips. Fresh Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño, Bell Pepper, Red Sauce. Served with Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Los Tradicionales

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Black Beans.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.00

Crispy Corn tortilla Chips, Tomatillo Sauce, Sour Cream, Mexican Cheese, Caramelized Onions. Served with Black Beans.

Chile Poblano Relleno

$19.00

Ground Beef and Cheese, Egg Batter, Red Sauce, Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Chicken Flautas

$16.00

Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Beef Flautas

$16.00

Shredded Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Chile Verde

$16.00

Carnitas, Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice & Black beans.

Bistec De Pollo

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with Salad, Mexican Rice & French Fries.

Tampico

$19.00

Grilled Steak. Served with Mexican Rice, Chicken Enchilada in Red Sauce & French Fries.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.

Cochinita Pibil

$19.00

Tender Chunks of Pork cooked in Pibil Sauce and Topped with Pickled Red Onion. Served with Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Burritos/Chimichangas

Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Deep Fried. Served with Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.

Burrito

$16.00

Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole.

Chimichanga

$16.00

Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Deep Fried. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Las Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Beef Fajita

$18.00

Grilled Steak, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Chicken And Beef Fajita

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Vegetable Fajita

$16.00

Grilled Vegetables, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Los Tacos

ONE Taco de Pollo Asado

$6.00

Grilled Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Pollo Asado

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Tacos de Carne Asada

$6.00

Grilled Steak, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Carne asada

$10.00

Grilled Steak, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Taco Birria Res

$6.00

Slow Braised Shredded Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos Birria De Res

$10.00

Slow Braised Shredded Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Soft Corn Tortilla, topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Taco De Lengua

$6.00

Oaxacan delicacy Beef Tongue, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Lengua

$10.00

Oaxacan delicacy Beef Tongue, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Taco de Carnitas

$6.00

Slow Braised Pork, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Carnitas

$10.00

Slow Braised Pork, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Taco de Cochinita Pibil

$6.00

Slow Braised Pork Shoulder in Pibil Sauce, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Cochinita Pibil

$10.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder in Pibil Sauce, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

One Taco al Pastor

$6.00

Pork, Charred Pineapple, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos al Pastor

$10.00

Pork, Charred Pineapple, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Taco de Pescado

$7.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Soft Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo. Served with Creamy Chipotle Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Pescado

$12.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Soft Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo. Served with Creamy Chipotle Sauce & Lime Wedge.

ONE Taco de Camaron

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp, Soft Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo. Served with Creamy Chipotle Sauce & Lime Wedge.

2 Tacos de Camaron

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Soft Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, . Served with Creamy Chipotle Sauce & Lime Wedge.

One Soft Shell Tacos

$6.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.

2 Soft Shell Tacos

$10.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.

ONE Hard Shell Taco

$6.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.

2 Hard Shell Tacos

$10.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.

2 Maria Sabina Tacos

$10.00

Mushroom, Onion, Cuitlacoche, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.

One Taco de Chicharron

$6.00

2 Tacos de Chicharron

$10.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas De Pollo Con Mole

$15.00

Corn Tortilla, Topped with Mole Poblano, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.

Enchiladas Suizas Con Pollo

$15.00

Corn Tortilla Topped with Green Tomatillo Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.

Enchiladas De Queso

$15.00

Sides

Extra Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Salsa Chips

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$0.25

Flour Tortillas

$0.25

Side Salsa Mole

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Jalapeno En Escabeche

$3.00

Avocado

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side 4 Maduros

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno Toreado

$4.00

Rajas Poblanas

$6.00

Queso Combinado

$1.00

Queso Mexicano

$1.00

Salsa Mexicana

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chick Nuggets and Quez

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets, Mini Quesadilla, Rice.

Mini Burger

$10.00

Mini Burger, French Fries.

Rancherito

$12.00

Grilled Chicken and Steak, Rice, French Fries.

Postres

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

Flan Mexicano

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Mexican Sodas

CocaCola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Sidral Mundet

$4.00

Sangria Senorial

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Rita Regular

$10.00

Rita 1\2 Pitcher Regular

$24.00

Rita Full Pitcher Regular

$45.00

Rita Medio Pitcher Crafted

$32.00

Rita Full Pitcher Crafted

$56.00

Rita Crafted

$14.00

Chelas

$7.00

Mix Michelada 8oz

$15.00

Mix Michelada 16oz

$30.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Half P Sangria

$22.00

Full P Sangria

$34.00

Chela Con Michelada

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
