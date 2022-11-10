Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meyer's Olde Dutch

480 Reviews

$$

184 Main St

Beacon, NY 12508

Popular Items

Fries
NY State Special Burger
Crispy Chicken

Burgers

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.00

Start with any of our house made main items and then build on to that anything you want from our list of tasty toppings

NY State Special Burger

NY State Special Burger

$8.50

1/4 lb Local beef patty topped with muenster cheese and garlic aioli.

Double Dutch Burger

Double Dutch Burger

$16.00

2 - 1/4 lb beef patties stacked with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our house fry sauce

Single Dutch

$11.00

1/4 lb beef patty topped with cheddar, bacon,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house fry sauce

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$12.50

1/4 lb beef patty topped with our house made sweet and spicy beef chili and coleslaw.

Veggie Dutch

Veggie Dutch

$12.00

Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.

Pork & Bacon

Pork & Bacon

$12.50

Get your pig on two ways. Berkishire ground pork and crispy bacon patty, topped with cheddar, grilled onions and our house smokey sweet BBQ sauce.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

NYS National Hot Dog. 9 inches long and griddled to perfection.

Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$11.50

Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00+

Hand breaded all natural chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce

Specials

Grilled Chicken Special

$13.00

Grilled chicken, herb goat cheese, fried butternut squash, bacon braised kale.

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Roasted brussels sprouts, roasted cauliflower, dried cherries, almonds, feta cheese, and shallots with a maple orange vinaigrette on the side.

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$13.00

Fried eggplant, arugula, smoked mozzarella cheese, and chili honey.

Empanadas

$6.00Out of stock

Empanadas stuffed with Garlic pork sausage, onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese 2 to an order Contains Gluten, Dairy, Pork

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Hand cut. Fried twice. Hot and Crispy. All fries come with a side of fry sauce and ketchup. Extra available upon request.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$9.50

Our house cut fries smothered in chili, pimento cheese and coleslaw

Meyers Salad

$10.00

Shredded red leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, topped with our house-made blue cheese dressing.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$5.00

Red leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and house-made black olive balsamic vinaigrette.

House Coleslaw

House Coleslaw

$3.00+

Shredded cabbage and carrots in a house made classic creamy coleslaw dressing

Bread and Butter Pickles

$6.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$6.00

Desserts

Brownies

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Sea Salt cookies

$2.50

Sodas & Such

Cola

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

House Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened oolong tea.

Citrusade

$3.00

Seltzer

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50Out of stock

Sail Away Touch Of Sweet Coffee

$8.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Beer And Cider

Aslin Old Town Lager

$7.00

Sloop Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Alagash White Belgian Wheat Beer

$7.00

Cambridge Working Class Saison

$7.00

Half pour

$5.00

KCBC Superhero Sidekicks IPA

$9.00

KCBC Viking Breakdance DIPA

$11.00

Industrial Arts Wrench IPA

$6.00

Industrial Arts Metric Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat

$9.00

Jacks Abby Shipping Out Of Boston

$9.00

Mast Landing All the Way Up Sour Ale

$9.00

Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter Stout

$10.00

Athletic Brewing NA Hazy IPA

$8.00

Graft Farm Flor Table Cider

$7.00

Graft Back Country Old-Fashioned Style Cider

$7.00

Naked Flock Draft Semi-Sweet Cider

$7.00

Naked Flock Smashed Cherry Mead

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Rosé

$8.00+

Prosecco

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

Pasubio

$6.00

Ramazzotti

$8.00

Salers

$8.00

Suze

$8.00

Dolin Vermouth

$6.00

Cardamaro

$8.00

Sfumato

$8.00

Alvear Pale Cream

$8.00

MOD Cocktail Menu

Black Bear

$14.00

Blackbush Irish Whiskey, Blackberry Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Honey

Blessings

$14.00

Bon Bon

$15.50

Bonfire

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.50

Flower Power

$14.00

Beefeater Gin, Lychee Liquor, Creme de Violette, Lemon Juice, Sugar

Greentini

$15.50

Hot Blackberry Lemonade

$14.00

Orange Creamcicle

$14.00

Pickleback Manhattan

$14.00

Scotch Manhattan

$14.00

Drambuie Scotch, Laphroig Scotch, Red Vermouth, Orange Bitters

Spicy 51

$15.50

Thistle

$14.00

Trickster

$14.00

Winter Storm

$14.00

Tiramisu Flip

$14.00Out of stock

Aviation

$12.50

Citadelle Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Creme de Violette, Lemon Juice, Sugar

Cosmopolitan

$12.50

Tito's, Dry Curaçao, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice, Sugar

Daiquiri

$12.50

Hot Toddy

$12.50

Manhattan

$12.50

Margarita

$12.50

Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, Dry Curaçao, Agave, Lime Juice Available Spicy

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.50

Beefeater Gin, Campari, Red Vermouth

Old-Fashioned

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.50

Whiskey Sour

$12.50

Pimms Cup

$12.50

Mixed Drinks

Build your own "spirit & soda" mixed drink!

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Spirits Lab Five Points Rye

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Rebel Yell Bourbon

$8.00

Spirits Lab Bulls Head Bourbon

$9.00

Four Roses

$10.00Out of stock

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Spirits Lab East End

$9.00

Haymans

$9.00

Flor de Caña White

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star White

$8.00

Appleton Estate Aged

$8.00

Mount Gay Aged

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Spirits Lab

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Olmeca Altos Plata

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$9.00
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Welcome to Meyers Olde Dutch! We are a burger joint meets cocktail bar located in the heart of Beacon NY.

184 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

Meyer's Olde Dutch image
Meyer's Olde Dutch image

