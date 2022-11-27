Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

147 Reviews

$$

4260 S 76th Street

Greenfield, WI 53220

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Cod
1/2 Broasted Chicken
Bowl Soup of Day

Dinners

1/4 Broasted Chicken

$12.00

The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$15.00

The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato

Rosemary Mushroom Pork Cutlets

$15.50

lightly breaded pork cutlets, pan fried, topped w/ rosemary mushroom gravy $

German Sauerbraten

$19.00

marinated beef, sweet and sour ginger snap gravy, braised red cabbage, homemade potato dumpling

(GF) German Wurstchen Platter

$16.00

Usingers knackwurst and bratwurst, bed of house made sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Dusseldorf mustard - gluten free

(GF) Monterey Chicken Plate

$16.00

char grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, onion, broccoli, ranch sauce, mozzarella - gluten free

(GF) Citrus Grilled Chicken

$16.00

char grilled chicken breast, sweet and tangy citrus glaze, topped with mandarin oranges - gluten free

Rustic Country Meatloaf

$16.00

homemade meat loaf, pan seared, rosemary mushroom gravy, onion rings

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

French fries, coleslaw

Beef Pot Roast

$17.00

Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy

Pretzel Pork Cutlets

$16.00

Liver & Onions

$13.50

Chopped Sirloin

$15.00

Oven Roasted Turkey

$16.50

Pretzel Crusted Chicken

$13.50

Shareables

1/2 Sicilian Fried Eggplant

$8.00

FEATURING PAPA LUIGI’S- fresh hand cut eggplant, deep fried, and tossed with parmesan cheese, then garnished with lemon wedges and a side of marinara

BBQ Pork Sliders (3)

$11.00Out of stock

Pork shoulder slowly cooked overnight, pulled apart and tossed in our homemade barbeque sauce, topped with Asian slaw and seved on a pretzel bun

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.00

lightly battered, fried

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

lightly battered, fried