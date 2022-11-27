Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
147 Reviews
$$
4260 S 76th Street
Greenfield, WI 53220
Popular Items
Dinners
1/4 Broasted Chicken
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
1/2 Broasted Chicken
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Rosemary Mushroom Pork Cutlets
lightly breaded pork cutlets, pan fried, topped w/ rosemary mushroom gravy $
German Sauerbraten
marinated beef, sweet and sour ginger snap gravy, braised red cabbage, homemade potato dumpling
(GF) German Wurstchen Platter
Usingers knackwurst and bratwurst, bed of house made sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Dusseldorf mustard - gluten free
(GF) Monterey Chicken Plate
char grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, onion, broccoli, ranch sauce, mozzarella - gluten free
(GF) Citrus Grilled Chicken
char grilled chicken breast, sweet and tangy citrus glaze, topped with mandarin oranges - gluten free
Rustic Country Meatloaf
homemade meat loaf, pan seared, rosemary mushroom gravy, onion rings
Chicken Tender Basket
French fries, coleslaw
Beef Pot Roast
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
Pretzel Pork Cutlets
Liver & Onions
Chopped Sirloin
Oven Roasted Turkey
Pretzel Crusted Chicken
Shareables
1/2 Sicilian Fried Eggplant
FEATURING PAPA LUIGI’S- fresh hand cut eggplant, deep fried, and tossed with parmesan cheese, then garnished with lemon wedges and a side of marinara
BBQ Pork Sliders (3)
Pork shoulder slowly cooked overnight, pulled apart and tossed in our homemade barbeque sauce, topped with Asian slaw and seved on a pretzel bun
Breaded Cauliflower
lightly battered, fried
Breaded Mushrooms
lightly battered, fried