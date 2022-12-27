Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Meyhouse

401 Reviews

$$

133 S Murphy Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy best Mediterranean food! Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant where family and friends get together over a drink, meze, unique seafood, and grilled delicacies. Our philosophy is unique in many ways. We have an ingredient first approach, which means we handle ingredients as minimally as possible through the cooking process. We source the highest quality ingredients we can find and let them shine.

Website

Location

133 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oren's Hummus - Cupertino
orange star4.7 • 8,140
19419 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
iChina
orange star4.0 • 30
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260 Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
orange starNo Reviews
5029 Mowry Avenue Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Vesta
orange star4.6 • 1
2022 Broadway Street Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sunnyvale

Gumba's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,359
176 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 260
795 E El Camino Real sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3507-Sunnyvale
orange star4.1 • 78
598 East El Camino Real Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyvale
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston