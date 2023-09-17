Cold Vegetarian Meze

$13.00

Homemade strained yogurt with spicy pepper and pepper oil

Girit

$17.00

Sheep's milk "Ezine cheese" from Dardanelle with roasted ground pistachios, oregano and olive oil

Semizotu

$15.00Out of stock

Köpoğlu

$17.00

Oven roasted eggplant and peppers with tomato sauce in the bed of garlic yogurt

Eggplant Salad

$15.00

Mesquite fire grilled smokey eggplant and labneh

Yaprak Sarma

$17.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion, pine nuts and spices (Istanbul Armenian)

Silkme

$14.00

Gambilya Fava

$15.00

Bodrum gambilya spread, scallions, dill, sprinkled cumin, and lemon juice

Cold Meat/Sea Meze

Lakerda

$24.00

3 weeks salt cured Atlantic bonito

Ciroz

$19.00Out of stock

Salt cured and smoked mackerel dill-shallot mignonette

Mussels Al Sikbaj

$15.00

Marinated mussels, paprika, and garlic

Karidesli Enginar

$19.00

Artichoke bottoms braised in olive oil, shrimp, and fresh herb dressing

Levrek Marin

$18.00

Turkish Tartar

$19.00

Smoked Beef Tongue

$17.00

Thin sliced smoked beef tongue

Hot Meze

Hamsi

$18.00

Turkmen Manti

$18.00

Turkish beef dumplings, yogurt, and paprika mint butter sauce

Trio Borek

Fener Kavurma

$19.00

Sautéed monk fish with spices, tomatoes and pepper

Octopus

$22.00

Mesquite fir grilled Galician octopus over gambilya fava and paprika-butter

Icli Kofte

$16.00Out of stock

Pastırmalı Hummus

$18.00

Warm humus topped with butter poached house cured spiced beef pastirma

Vegetarian Hummus

$14.00

Yaprak Ciger

$19.00

Butter poached thinly sliced lamb liver and red onion

Barbun

$24.00Out of stock

Salata

Gavurdağı

$17.00

Chopped tomatoes, onions, peppers with walnuts and mint, pomegranate and sumac dressing (Gaziantep)

Tomatoa & Arugula

$14.00

Meyhouse Greens

$15.00

Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, baby arugula, cucumbers, scallions, mint with lemon, and extra virgin olive oil dressing

Ege Salad

$16.00

MAIN COURSE

Lamb Chops

$54.00

Bone-in 3 pieces

Ribeye

$69.00

22 oz, 21 days in-house dry aged, and USDA prime cut

Lokum

$50.00

Levrek

$49.00

Mediterranean seabass (branzino)

Cipura

$46.00

Gilthead seabrean (dorade)

Chilean Seabass

$49.00

Orfoz

$47.00

Kalkan Steak

$60.00

Kalkan Cheeks

$45.00

2 Piece Lamb Cops

$36.00

Alinazik

$42.00

Cemenli Tavuk

$33.00

Ankara Tava

$42.00Out of stock

Veggie Ali Nazik

$32.00

Mercimekli Karniyarik

$32.00

Mackarel

$28.00

RockFish

$128.00

TURLU

$32.00

KIDS Antep & Fries

$20.00

Octopus as Main Course

$22.00

Special Main

$51.00Out of stock

KIDS Chicken w\ Fries

$20.00

DESSERT

SOBIYET

$12.00

PADISAH SARMA

$13.00

KUNEFE

$14.00

Sutlac

$13.00

Profiterol

$16.00

MIX BAKLAVA

$12.00

FRUIT PLATE

$15.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BAKLAVA

Ice Cream

$12.00

SIDES

Otlu Patates

$6.00

Mash Potato

$6.00

SIDE Meyhouse Greens

$7.00

Ege Otlari

$6.00

Pilav

$5.00

Patates Tava

$5.00

SIDE Alinazik Eggplant

$7.00

NO EXTRA SIDE DISH

Orzo

$7.00

