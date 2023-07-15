Bar Menu

Cocktails

HOUSE MARGARITA TEQUILA

$10.00

Tequila /Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup

HOUSE MARGARITA MEZCAL

$10.00

Mezcal/Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup

PREMIUM MARGARITA TEQUILA

$15.00

Premium Tequila / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim

PREMIUM MARGARITA MEZCAL

$15.00

Premium Mezcal / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim

PALOMA

$11.00

Grapefruit Soda/ Tequila/ Lime/ Salt Rim

SPICY PALOMA

$14.00

Premium Mezcal/Grapefruit/ Serrano Pepper/ Agave/ Squirt

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

Mezcal/Tequila/ Azteca and Angostura Bitters/ Agave

MEZCAL MOJITO

$13.00

Mezcal/ Cucumber/ Lime/ Mint/ Simple Syrup/ Squirt

CANTARITO

$13.00

Fest Mexican Jarrito/Tequila/ Citrus / Chili Lime Rim

TITNTO DE VERANO

$11.00

Red Wine/ Lemon-Lime Soda

MEXICO LINDO SHOT

$13.00

Sangrita/Hornitos Tequila/Lime (Traditional Drink) | *Extra Sangrita Shot for $3.00

LA MEZCLA PERFECTA

$110.00

1 Bottle of Tequila (75oml) / Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Juice/Soda (For 4 People)

CARAJILLO

$13.00

Expresso Coffee/ Liquor 43 (Very Famous In Mexico)

MIMOSA

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

NARANJADA MEZCAL

$12.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

HORCHATA MACCHIATO

$7.00

MICHELADA

$10.00

Italiana margarita

$14.00

Ella baila sola

$14.00

Mariposa

$13.00

Mezcal negroni

$13.00

Rebelde

$12.00

Mezcal carajillo

$13.00

Mezcal rumchata

$13.00

Dead Sea Mule

$13.00

Siesta

$13.00

Carajillo w/ vanilla ice cream

$13.00

Draft Beer

Models negra draft

$6.00

Models especial draft

$6.00

Corona extra draft

$6.00

Pacifico draft

$6.00

Miller lite draft

$5.00

Dirty blonde draft

$5.00

Summer shandy draft

$5.00

Blue moon draft

$5.00

Bottled Beer

PACIFICO

$5.00

SOL

$5.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

CARTA BLANCA

$5.00

TECATE

$5.00

BOHEMIA

$5.00

CORONA HARD SALTER

$5.00

TOPOCHICO SALTER

$5.00

WHITHE CLAW

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

XX LAGUER

$5.00

XX AMBAR

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

CORONITA

$3.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

Soda

JARRITOS

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.50

MIRINDA

$3.50

SIDRAL MUNDET

$3.50

COKE CAN

$2.50

DIET COKE CAN

$2.50

MINERAL WATER

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$3.50

LIMONADA DE PEPINO

$3.50

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

Coffee

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$4.00

Fountain drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Mt dew

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pepsi dieta

$2.50

Orange dole

$2.50

Lemonade tropicana

$2.50

Bubly lime sparkling water

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Opening day margs

House marg teq

$5.00

House marg mez

$5.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Queso Dip

$7.00

Mix of cheeses, red and green bell pepper, onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers.

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Chips Trio

$14.00

Salsa, guacamole and queso dip.

Nachos

$14.00

Chips, nacho cheese, queso mix, refried beans, jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Esquites

$8.00

House special corn recipe, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.

Pork Belly

$16.00

Potstickers

$14.00

Empanada de tinga

$5.00

Pesto de aguacate

$10.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Chicharron Ribeye

$16.00

Birria roll

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, jalamo, avocado, black beans, corn, sour cream, pico de gallo, garnished with tortlla strips, with your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.

Mezcal Soup

$13.00

Chicken creamy chipotle soup, garnished with house special dressing, tortilla strips, sour cream and avocado.

Sopa Azteca

$13.00

Sopa Lima

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

With rice or fries. Flour tortilla with cheese with your choice of meat chicken or ground beef.

Kid Taco

$8.00

With rice or fries. com tortilla with your choice of meat chicken or asada

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

With rice or fries.

Single tacos

Taco pastor

$4.50

Taco carnitas

$4.50

Taco de pollo

$4.50

Taco de asada

$4.50

Taco de soy pastor

$5.00

Veggie taco

$4.50

Puffy taco

$5.00

House Special Tacos

Taco Birria Order (3)

$15.00

Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro | 3 for $15.00 come with consomme.

Alambre (3)

$15.00

Corn tortilla, peppers, onions, bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, cilantro and choice of chick. or asada meat

Taco Gobernador (3)

$15.00

Fish taco (3)

$16.00

Torta

Torta

$15.00

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat. Mexican bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado, melted cheese and refried beans

Burrito

Traditional Burrito

$14.00

Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch, salsa and choice of meat (ground beef or chicken) | Any other meat an extra $2.00

California burrito

$15.00

Carne asada, fries, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo

Dessert

Flan

$9.00

Creamy caramel custard

Tres Leches

$13.00

Vanilla cake soaked in a mixture of three different kinds of milk

Cheesecake

$14.00

Orange Creme Brulee

$12.00

Pan de Elote

$13.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Mezcal dessert

$12.00

Side Items

Rice (small)

$4.00

Beans (small)

$4.00

Guacamole (small)

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Chipotle ranch

$1.50

Queso (cheddar, mozz, cotija)

$2.00

Pickled onions

$2.00

small Consome

$1.00

Queso Dip (no chips)

$5.00

Salsa De Chips

$1.00

Arroz & Frijoles

$5.00

Dinner

Aguachile de Camaron

$18.00

Aguachile de Ribeye

$20.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00

Fajitas Plate

New York Dinner

$35.00

Pasta Mexicana

$18.00

Pasta Poblana

$18.00

Ribeye Dinner

$36.00

Torre de Mariscos

$29.00

Torta Ahogada

$16.00

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa

$15.00

Hamburguesa de pastor

$15.00

Hamburguesa vegana

$15.00

Happy Hour

Appetizers

Nachos HH

$7.00

Chips, mexican shredded cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapenos

Mezcal fries

$7.00

fries, mexican shredded cheese, meat, ranch, valentina sauce

Jalapenos Cheese Balls

$8.00

Cheese balls, chipotle sauce, sour cream, garnish with lettuce and pico de gallo and cilantro

Duo Street Tacos HH

$7.00

2 street tacos with onion and cilantro

cocktails and beer

Seltzers

$5.00

House Margarita MEZCAL

$6.00

Draft Beer

$3.00

House Margarita TEQUILA

$6.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Monte cristo

$12.00

Mexican omelette

$14.00

Omelette de jamon

$14.00

Veggie omelette

$13.00

3 meat omelette

$15.00

Huevos revueltos

$12.00

Huevos rancheros

$16.00

Huevos divorciados

$16.00

Pancakes

$11.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Egg & cheese omelette

$11.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Naranjada Mary

$12.00

Sangria

$11.00

Horchata Macchiato

$7.00

