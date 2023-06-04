Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mezcal Mexican Grill

1,183 Reviews

$$

80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,

Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Popular Items

Queso Blanco

$9.50

House made cheese dip

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

4 people

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream


Appetizers

Carnita Sliders

Carnita Sliders

$14.00

Pulled pork, salsa verde, queso fresco, roasted red peppers and cilantro

Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.50

Marinated shrimp in citrus, served chilled with pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeños and limes.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

4 people

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Hand-Smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos and Cilantro.

Mezcal Sampler

Mezcal Sampler

$21.00

Beef quesadilla, bacon wrapped shrimp, chicken flats topped with pico de Gallo and queso fresco, Chile con queso, guacamole and Chile poppers. (serves 2)

Mini Chimichanga

Mini Chimichanga

$10.00

Stuffed chimichangas with black beans and cheese topped with queso blanco and fresco with pico de gallo.

Queso Blanco

$9.50

House made cheese dip

Snake Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon wrapped jalapenos stuffed with steak and monterrey jack cheese, garnished with cilantro & roasted red peppers.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$9.00

Roasted on the cob, Beurre Blanc sauce, queso fresco, pepers & cilantro

Cochinita Sliders

$14.00

Nachos

Grill Nachos

$14.00

Fresh Tortilla chips topped with cheddar and monterrey jack cheese. Served with black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

Traditional Nachos

$15.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$17.50

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.50

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Vegetable Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak & chicken quesadilla

$17.50

Steak & shrimp quesadilla

$17.50

Chicken & shrimp quesadillas

$17.50

American Side

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Taco Burger

Taco Burger

$16.00
Wings

Wings

$15.00

Medium or Mango Habanero

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.

Steak Fajita

$26.00

Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.

Shrimp Fajita

$25.00

Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.

Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$24.00

Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.

Trio Fajita

$30.00

Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.

Vegetable Fajita

$17.00

Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.

Tacos

Tacos Clasicos

$14.00

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese

Tacos Asada

$17.50

Grilled steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro & queso fresco

Tacos Carnitas

Tacos Carnitas

$16.50

Pulled pork seasoned with Mexican spices, topped with onions & cilantro

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$17.00

Pork marinated topped with fresh pineapple, cilantro & queso fresco

Tacos De Brisket

$17.50

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef® topped with pickled red onions, salsa verde, queso fresco & cilantro

Tacos Blackened Shrimp

Tacos Blackened Shrimp

$18.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi or Shrimp, house slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco and chipotle sauce

Tacos Fried Fish

$17.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$11.00

Cheese enchiladas topped with scratch sauces, cheese and queso fresco, served with rice and beans

Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

Beef enchiladas topped with scratch sauces, cheese and queso fresco, served with rice and beans

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken enchiladas topped with scratch sauces, cheese and queso fresco, served with rice and beans

Camarones Enchiladas

$19.00

Sauteed shrimp mixed with mushrooms, spinach and monterrey jack cheese topped with jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco, cilantro and roasted red peppers, served with green rice and black beans

La Bandera Enchiladas

La Bandera Enchiladas

$17.00

Tree enchiladas – one beef, one chicken and one cheese – topped with scratch sauces, pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn and red onions, served with rice and beans

Especialidades

Pollo Asado

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of fajita veggies topped with chile con queso, garnished with cilantro & roasted red peppers & served with rice & beans.

Pork Tamales Dinner

$16.00

Topped with salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro and roasted red peppers, served with rice & beans

Camarones Miramar

Camarones Miramar

$21.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp with cheese & jalapenos served with green rice, queso fresco, cilantro & roasted red peppers

Shrimp Poblano

$23.00

Stuffed roasted poblano pepper with shrimp, veggies & white sauce, served with green rice.

Carne Asada

$25.00

Fire-Grilled Certified Angus Beef @ steak with sauteed onions, garnished with queso fresco & roasted red peppers served with jalapeno, rice & refried beans

Asada y Camarones

$33.00

Fire-Grilled Certified Angus Beef @ steak, topped with 3 bacon wrapped shrimp garnished with queso fresco & roasted red peppers served with rice & black beans

Parrillada

$60.00

( Serves 2). Fire-Grilled Certified Angus Beef @ steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, corn, onions and peppers, served with house salads and rice and beans

Pescado

$24.00

Mahi Mahi topped with Caper Beurre Blanc sauce served with green rice & sauteed veggies.

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$20.00

Pork Chop

$20.00

Tex - Mex

Durango Burrito

$17.00

Choice of grilled chicken, sirloin steak or brisket with refried beans in a flour tortilla topped chile con queso or ranchera sauce served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

The Grande

$19.00

Two enchiladas – one beef and one chicken- Tamale and a Beef Crispy Taco served with rice and beans.

Fajita Chimichanga

$18.00

Choice of grilled chicken, sirloin steak or brisket with fajita veggies and cheese in a lightly fried flour tortilla, topped with chile con queso or ranchera sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Fried poblano pepper stuffed with brisket and cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and sour cream sauce served with rice and beans

Mexican Bowls

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Green rice, grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, street com & cilantro

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$15.00

Spanish rice, guacamole, black beans, Monterey jack cheese street com, pico de gallo & cilantro

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Spanish rice, street com, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & cilantro

Seafood Bowl

Seafood Bowl

$18.00

Shrimp or Mahi Mahi, green rice, grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, street com & cilantro

Loco Bowl

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Soup

Soup

$10.00

Bean & Chicken Soup ~ Topped with poblano avocado cream, queso fresco, cilantro

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef served in a tortilla shell with lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes & croutons

Kids

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with monterrey jack cheese

Kid Tacos

$7.00

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese

Kid Enchilada

$7.00

Cheese enchilada topped with chile con queso

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Pollo Loco

$12.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Churros

$9.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.00
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mezcal Mexican Grill located at The Seascape Towne Centre in Miramar Beach, features an upscale menu paired with a full-service bar, featuring top shelf tequilas and local live entertainment.

Website

Location

80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Directions

