Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mezcal San Jose

2,461 Reviews

$$

25 W San Fernando St

San Jose, CA 95113

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortilla Soup
Memelitas
Guacamole

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeños & Salt.

Chapulines

$9.00

Sautéed grasshoppers, with garlic, lime & salt. Served with side of guacamole purée & corn tortillas.

Memelitas

$8.00

Handmade corn tortillas, brushed with pork crackling spread, black bean purée & queso fresco.

Quesadillas Oaxaqueñas

$9.00

Corn masa stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, epazote herb, topped with guacamole purée, black bean purée & cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, roasted red peppers, Oaxacan/ Pepper jack cheese

Tamal de Mole

$5.00

Chicken tamal with mole negro wrapped in a banana leaf.

Puerto Prawns

$15.00

Shrimp marinated with garlic, olive oil, Oaxacan herbs, sweet potato purée, pickled red onions, light homemade cilantro vinaigrette.

Pulpo al Grill

$16.00

Octopus, mango slaw, salsa verde, chorizo, cucumber, radish, passion fruit vinaigrette & greens.

Calamar

$14.00

Fried Calamari, breaded jalapeño peppers, chipotle aioli & lemon.

Tricolor Small

$7.00

Romain, radish, jicama, avocado, cheese & cilantro dressing.

Caesar Small

$7.00

Romain, tortilla strips, Oaxacan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Chipotle, onions & tomatoes soup with grilled chicken, corn tortilla strips & avocado.

Consome Soup

$6.00

Chicken broth with chicken & vegetables, serve with onions, lime, cilantro & hand made corn tortillas.

Salads

Tricolor Large

$10.00

Romain, radish, jicama, avocado, cheese & cilantro dressing.

Caesar Large

$10.00

Romaine, tortilla strips, Oaxacan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Greens, mango-onion relish, avocado, cherry tomatoes & honey-tamarind dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.00

Fresh grilled salmon with baby spinach, roasted almonds, cherry tomatoes & balsamic agave vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Octopus Salad

$17.00

Romain, greens, roasted sprouts, red apple, red onions, tangerines & roasted jalapeño-passion fruit dressing.

Main Courses

Enchiladas ( Red Mole )

$14.00

Mildly spicy-sweet sauce, topped with onions & queso fresco. Serve with rice & beans. Meat comes on top.

Flautas

$14.00

Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.

Green Vegan Enchiladas

$15.00

Tomatillo sauce, vegan Cheese topped with sauteed veggies and onions. Serve with rice & beans.

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$24.00

Farm-raised salmon, rice, broccolini, squash, epazote & herb butter sauce.

Rib Eye Steak

$30.00

10 oz. Grilled California grown rib eye steak, sweet potato puree, sautéed spinach, carrots, onions & agave peppercorn sauce.

Tacos

$13.00

Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.

Tlayuda

$15.00

14" Corn tortilla with pork crackling, black bean puree, cheese (quesillo), cabbage & your choice of meat.

Pollo al Horno

$13.00

Roasted airline chicken, rice, broccolini, carrots & orange-rum sauce. Serve with beans.

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Toasted brioche, spinach, tomato, red onions, citrus mango slaw & avocado garlic aioli. Served with house salad or fries.

La Torta

$13.00Out of stock

Telera bread, mayo, refried black beans, slice turkey, lettuce, quesillo, avocado & pickled red onions. Served with a house side salad or fries.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.

Moles

Coloradito

$20.00

Red Mole mildly spicy sweet sauce with airline chicken. Serve with rice, black beans & 2 hand made corn tortillas.

Mole Negro

$20.00

Black Mole smoky-sweet chocolate sauce with airline chicken. Serve with rice, black beans & 2 handmade corn tortillas.

Desserts (Postres)

Platanos

$7.00

Fried plantains, sweet condensed milk, vanilla ice cream & mazapan dust.

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, powered sugar dust & strawberry.

Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

Sponge cake soaked in milk, creamy mousse, cocoa dust & strawberries.

Crepas

$8.00Out of stock

Freshly made, topped with ice cream, strawberry jelly & caramel sauce.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

kid/Chicken Flautas

$11.00

Kid/ Chicken Soup

$11.00

Kid/ Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Kid/ Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Side Items

Avocado Slice

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Quesillo

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sauteen Veggies

$4.00

Chicken

$5.00

Tasajo

$5.00

Cecina

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Shrimp (6)

$9.00

Grillen Salmon

$9.00

Grilled Octopus

$12.00

Tortillas (2)

$2.00

Mole

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$3.00

Mezcal Cocktails

Mezcalrita (rocks)

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita, made with our house Mezcal Wahaka Espadin, naranja liqueur, lime, agave & sal de gusano rim.

Oaxacan Mule (rocks)

$13.00

Rayu Mezcal, tamarindo pure, elderflower liqueur, mole xocoatl bitters & tamarindo jarrito.

Mi Mama (up)

$13.00

Whahaka Espadin, Rumchata, pineapple juice, coconut, & Oaxacan cholocate.

El Viejito (up, ice cube)

$14.00

La Luna Cupeatra, Ancho Reyes liqueur, agave, mole bitters, muddle chile guajillo & orange twist.

House Cocktails

Perfect Margarira (rocks)

$14.00

Don Julio reposado, lime, agave, naraja liqueur & salt rim.

Jalapeño Margarita (rocks)

$12.00

Charred jalapeño-infused Tromba blanco tequila, naranja liqueur, lime, agave & chile rim.

House Margarita (rocks)

$12.00

Milagro blanco Tequila, naranja liqueur, agave, lime & salt rim.

La Fresa (rocks)

$13.00

Tesoro blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, basil syrup, strawberry vinaigrette & lime.

La Paloma (rocks)

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado Tequila or Wahaka Espadin Mezcal with lime, squirt & salt rim.

Sangria (rocks)

$12.00

Uruapan Charanda Rum, Red Wine, simple syrup, orange juice & lime.

Mojito (rocks)

$12.00

Gustoso Rum, muddle mint, simple syrup, lime & soda.

Pitcher

Mezcalrita Pitcher

$44.00

Perfect Pitcher

$50.00

House Pitcher

$44.00

Jalapeño Pitcher

$44.00

La Fresa Pitcher

$50.00

La Paloma Pitcher

$50.00

Sangria Pitcher

$44.00

Beer Bottle

Modelo Especial

$7.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Encanto Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma

$34.00

BTL Smoke Tree Chardonnay, Sonoma

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Sonoma Cturer Chardonnay, Sonoma

$45.00

BTL Acacia Pinot Noir, Sonoma

$38.00

BTL Voces Merlot, Sonoma

$45.00

BTL Terrazas Reserva Malbec, Argentina

$45.00

BTL Chavez Cellars Cabernet, Alexander Valley

$50.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet, Alexander Valley

$100.00

Mocktail

Tamarindo Sour

$7.00

Tamarindo-agave puree, lime, soda & chili salt rim.

NA/ Sin Alcohol

Acqua Panna Water

$4.00

Topo Chico MW

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95113

Directions

Mezcal San Jose image

