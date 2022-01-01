Restaurant header imageView gallery

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA MEZCAL WORCESTER

1,962 Reviews

$$

30 Major Taylor Blvd

Worcester, MA 01608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Guacamole

House Guacamole

House Guacamole

$12.50+

avocado, onion, tomato, lime, cilantro, jalapeño

Crunchy Guacamole

$13.00+

toasted pepitas, smoked almonds, diced jicama, fried corn nuts

Mediterranean Gucamole

$13.00+

sundried tomato, feta, kalamata olive, fresh herb, garlic olive oil

Cool Ranch Guacamole

$13.00+

crumbled bacon, crispy pork belly, cool ranch drizzle

Thai Rooster Guacamole

$13.00+

dried pineapple, toasted coconut, black beans, fiery Sriracha sauce

Tropical Guacamole

$13.00+

diced pineapple, cashews, mango

Avocado Toast Guacamole

$13.00+

challah croutons, whipped herbed goat cheese, garlic oil

Street Corn Guacamole

$13.00+

fire roasted corn salsa, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese

Guacamole Flight

$16.50

choose any three

Bocaditos

Carne Asada Steak & Cheese Fries

$12.50

diced hanger steak, jalapeño cheese sauce, fresh cilantro

Mini Tuna Tostadas

Mini Tuna Tostadas

$15.50

marinated avocado salad, cajun spiced ahi tuna, ancho lime crema, salted cashews

Mezcal Chicken Wings

Mezcal Chicken Wings

$13.00

flash-fried wings available plain or with choice of sauce (Habanero Honey Glaze, Afterburner Buffalo or Chili Jefe Dry Rub)

Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls

Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls

$10.50

jack cheese and chopped jalapeño stuffed rice balls served with chipotle lime aioli

Fried Pickles & ‘Peños

Fried Pickles & ‘Peños

$8.50

habanero oil, chipotle dust, side of spicy honey mustard

Nachos

Nachos

$15.50

choice of chicken or beef, jalapeño, sweet corn, roasted pepper & onion, shaved lettuce, house salsa, jack cheese, habanero tomatillo oil, crema

Spicy Mexican Chicken Dedos

Spicy Mexican Chicken Dedos

$11.50

crispy fresh chicken fingers with chili spice, chipotle honey mustard and Sriracha aioli dipping sauces

Queso Bravo Grande

$10.50

classic melted cheese dip, pico de gallo, corn chips and grilled flour tortillas; regular or smoky spicy poblano

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Chicken — marinated boneless breast, jack and cotija cheese, sweet corn, shaved scallions, chili sour cream Philly — shaved steak, roasted peppers, onions, creamy jack cheese, roasted garlic aioli Veggie — roasted sweet potato, black bean, caramelized onion, spinach, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli

Salads

Chopped Salad

$11.50

romaine, pepper, onion, cuke, tomato, corn, black olive, habanero buttermilk ranch dressing, queso fresco

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

romaine, tomato, sweet corn, black beans, jack cheese, Catalina dressing, crisp blue corn tortilla strips, salsa, guacamole

Mexican Caesar

$11.50

romaine, parmesan powder, chili croutons, sliced radish, jalapeños, cilantro cumin Caesar dressing, fresh lime

Traditional Plates

Burritos**

Burritos**

served with pico de gallo and crema

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowls

Chipotle Shrimp — white rice, black beans, sweet peppers, arugula, chipotle corn salsa, avocado, lime Bourbon Steak — guallilo marinated steak, mushrooms, caramelized onion, white rice, arugula, corn salsa, jalapeños, tortilla strips Hawaiian Chicken - grilled chicken breast, sweet chili teriyaki sauce, onions, peppers, white rice, arugula, pineapple salsa, sliced avocado

Steak & Cheese Chimichanga

Steak & Cheese Chimichanga

$18.50

deep fried burrito with sautéed steak, onions, piquillos, shitakes, habanero cheddar, rice, mole steak sauce, pico de gallo, crema

Fajitas

Fajitas

adobo marinated meat, roasted peppers and onions, grilled flour tortillas, jack cheese, guacamole, served with rice

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.50

Mexican rice, salsa verde, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema

Carne Asada

$22.50

grilled skirt steak, rice & refried beans, chimichurri

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.50

house spice rubbed filet, cilantro cumin rice, fresh arugula, avocado and tomato salad, cilantro lime dressing

Tacos

ALA Carte Tacos

Yucatan Chicken Tacos

lettuce, pineapple corn salsa, chipotle lime aioli, queso fresco

Ground Beef Tacos

lettuce, salsa verde, Monterey jack, cilantro, jalapeño

Fried Haddock Tacos

Fried Haddock Tacos

habanero slaw, preserved lemon tartar, cilantro

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

garlicy sofrito, house slaw, creamy blistered jalapeño salsa

Chili Honey Fried Chicken Tacos

guava crema, bacon, lettuce, jack cheese

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted garlic crema, pickled red cabbage and jalapeño, cotija cheese

Bahn Mi Carnitas Tacos

Bahn Mi Carnitas Tacos

pulled pork, pickled carrots, cucumbers, jicama, Sriracha aioli, jalapeño, cilantro

Carne Asada Tacos

guajillo marinated steak, shredded lettuce, salsa verde, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Crispy Cauliflower Tacos

arugula, grilled corn salsa, cotija, basil crema, jalapeño

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

served with rice

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$8.00

Beef Tacos (2)

$7.00

soft flour tortillas with mild jack cheese and sour cream

Sides

Refried Beans

$5.50

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Creamy Cilantro Cumin Rice

$5.50

Street Corn

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

French Fries

$6.50

Queso Bravo Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$10.50

Mexican fried dough, chili cinnamon sugar, chocolate drizzle

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

crunchy cinnamon and coconut-coated flash-fried ice cream with whipped cream, shaved chocolate and strawberry sauce

Warm Double Chocolate Brownie

$10.50

vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Margaritas & Wine

Mezcal House Margaritas

$16.00+

Skyfall Vineyard Merlot

$35.00

Astica Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Open Daily for Curbside Pickup and Delivery from 4pm-8pm

30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester, MA 01608

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA image
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA image

