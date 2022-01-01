Mezcaleria Oaxaca
1,013 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Seattle's Most Authentic Mexican Food!
Location
422 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122
