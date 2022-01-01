Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mezcaleria Oaxaca

1,013 Reviews

$$

422 E Pine St

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Quesibirria
Burritos
Taco de Tinga

Appetizers/Entrees

Your choice of one house-made Pueblo salsa with a side of Chips:
Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Fresh guacamole made daily includes: tomato, red onion, cilantro, and radish as condiments.

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

Your choice of one house made pueblo salsa: Pico, Tomate, and/or Roja.

Tacos Dorados de Pollo

$17.00

Three Tacos Dorados de pollo topped with cabbage, queso and Mexican crema served with a side of salsa roja on the side.

Tacos Dorados de Papa

$15.00

Three Fried Taquitos de Papa with cheese, topped with Mexican Mix Cabbage, queso fresco and Crema Mexicana with a side of our Salsa Roja.

Burritos

$7.00

Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla with melted cheese; served with sides of Mexican chipotle cream and guacamole.

Tacos

New Menu Item: Fried Cod Taco made with tempura and panko, Spicy/Sweet Chili Sauce, Cucumber Salad, and Mexican Coleslaw.
Taco Quesibirria

$6.00
Taco de Pastor

$6.00

Sautéed pork, fresh pineapple, cilantro leaves, and red salsa.

Taco de Tinga

$6.00

Chipotle marinated shredded chicken, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, and lime.

Taco de Camaron

$6.00

Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.

Taco de Pescado (Lado A Lado)

$6.00Out of stock
Taco de Veggie

$6.00

Sautéed portabella mushroom, onions, poblano peppers, and asadero queso.

Sides

Birria Consomme

$5.00

Choose your size of Birria Consomme to go with your meal!

Arroz Rojo

$5.00

Add a side of red rice to your order.

Side of Beans

$5.00

Choose your side of black or pinto beans to add to your order.

Salsa

Add an extra side of Pico de Gallo, Tomate, Roja or Habanero Salsa. (4 oz)

Postres

Choncho's Churros

$8.00Out of stock

Each order comes with 3 churros!

Cocktails To Go

Don Julio Double Margarita Pouch

$22.00

Enjoy a double rotating flavor Margarita made with Don Julio Blanco , Fresh Lime Juice, and Triple Sec, and Fresh rotating flavors.

Double Mezcalita Pouch Grapefruit

$22.00

House Mezcal with fresh grapefruit & Lime juice and Agave *Makes 2 Cocktails)

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Classic Margarita: Lunazul 100% Agave Tequila, fresh lime juice, and triple sec!

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Single Classic Mezcal Margarita: Del Maguey Vida, Fresh Lime Juice, and Agave! (To Go)

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Chile de Arbol infused Sauza Blue Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice and Triple Sec!

Single Michelada

$11.00

Our award winning micheladas are made of our secret spicy salsa, lime, a tamarindo straw, and your choice of cerveza Mexicana!

Bottled Beer To Go

Corona Extra

$7.00
Modelo Especial

$7.00
Victoria

$7.00

Tequila and Mezcal Bottles

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$70.00

Del Maguey Vida San Luis Del Rio Mezcal is the perfect place to start when you want to try mezcal. Del Maguey uses wood-fired copper stills, which bring out fruity aromas and other sweet notes such as honey and vanilla. On your palate, experience cinnamon, banana, tangerine and even sandalwood.

Beverages

Agua de Jamaica

$5.00

Fresh house made agua de jamaica (hibiscus tea) 16oz

Agua de Tamarindo

$5.00

Fresh house made agua de Tamarindo: 16oz

Mexican Coke Medio Litro

$6.00

16oz Mexican Coke (Medio Litro)

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

12.5oz

Jarritos Lime

$5.00
Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00
Jarritos Tamarind

$5.00

12.5oz

Topo Chico Grande

$6.00

12oz

Voss Water

$5.00

16oz of Artesian Water from Norway

Vino Mexicano

L.A. Cetto Mexican Brut Sparkling Wine

Brut made of 90% Chardonnay, 10% Colombard.

Monte Xanic Grenache Rose

$36.00

100% Grenache Rose

Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

2018 Viña Kristel 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Solar Fortun Baya Baya

$36.00

50% Cabernet Sauvignon, 50% Petit Verdot

Lomita. red blend

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Seattle's Most Authentic Mexican Food!

Website

Location

422 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

