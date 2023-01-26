Mezcal
No reviews yet
201 E 9 Mile Rd.
Ferndale, MI 48220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails
HOUSE MARGARITA TEQUILA
Tequila /Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup
HOUSE MARGARITA MEZCAL
Mezcal/Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup
PREMIUM MARGARITA TEQUILA
Premium Tequila / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim
PREMIUM MARGARITA MEZCAL
Premium Mezcal / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim
PALOMA
Grapefruit Soda/ Tequila/ Lime/ Salt Rim
SPICY PALOMA
Premium Mezcal/Grapefruit/ Serrano Pepper/ Agave/ Squirt
OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED
Mezcal/Tequila/ Azteca and Angostura Bitters/ Agave
MEZCAPOLITAN
Mezcal / Triple Sec/ Cranberry Juice/ Lime Juice/ Grenadine/ Lemon Zest
MEZCAL MOJITO
Mezcal/ Cucumber/ Lime/ Mint/ Simple Syrup/ Squirt
BLUE DEMON
Mezcal Lemon-Lime Soda Blueberry Cherry Blue Curacao
LA PANTERA ROSA
Mezcal/ Grenedine/ Pineaple/ Simple Syrup/ Evaporated Milk
CANTARITO
Fest Mexican Jarrito/Tequila/ Citrus / Chili Lime Rim
PINA MULA
Mezcal/ Lime / Pinneaple Juice/ Ginger Beer
MEZCAL COLADA
A Typical Pina Colada with Mezcal
TITNTO DE VERANO
Red Wine/ Lemon-Lime Soda
MEXICO LINDO SHOT
Sangrita/Hornitos Tequila/Lime (Traditional Drink) | *Extra Sangrita Shot for $3.00
LA MEZCLA PERFECTA
1 Bottle of Tequila (75oml) / Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Juice/Soda (For 4 People)
CARAJILLO
Expresso Coffee/ Liquor 43 (Very Famous In Mexico)
ALFONZO XIII
Coffee Licour/Baileys/Evaporated Milk
MIMOSA
BLOODY MARY
NARANJADA MEZCAL
SANGRIA
HORCHATA MACCHIATO
Bottled Beer
Soda
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Queso Dip
Mix of cheeses, red and green bell pepper, onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers.
Chips & Guac
Chips Trio
Salsa, guacamole and queso dip.
Taquitos Dorados
Rolled fried tortilla with shredded chicken or tinga, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle ranch.
Nachos
Chips, nacho cheese, queso mix, refried beans, jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Asada Fries
Fries, Mexican cheese, carne asada, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on top.
Buffalo Fries
Fries, mozzarella cheese, fried chicken with buffalo sauce, chipotle ranch and cilantro on top
Esquites
House special corn recipe, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.
Southwest Salad
Lettuce, jalamo, avocado, black beans, corn, sour cream, pico de gallo, garnished with tortlla strips, with your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.
Mezcal Salad
Iceberg & Spring mix lettuce, fresh pineapple, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, cotija cheese, carrots and house special jalapeno dressing. With your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.
Mezcal Soup
Chicken creamy chipotle soup, garnished with house special dressing, tortilla strips, sour cream and avocado.
Tostadas
Kids Menu
Street Taco
House Special Tacos
Mezcal Taco
Short rib steak, special pineapple sauce, salsa borracha, onion and cilantro | 3 for $17.00
Mezcal Taco (3)
Short rib steak, special pineapple sauce, salsa borracha, onion and cilantro | 3 for $17.00
Taco Birria
Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro. come with consomme.
Taco Birria Order (3)
Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro | 3 for $15.00 come with consomme.
Alambre
Corn tortilla, peppers, onions, bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, cilantro and choice of chick. or asada meat
Campechano
Corn tortilla, chorizo and asada meat with cilantro
Fish Taco
Flour tortilla, tilapia with butter, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage | 3 for $15.00
Fish Tacos (3)
Flour tortilla, tilapia with butter, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage
Shrimp Taco
Flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage | 3 for $15.00
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage
Hard Taco
Corn crispy taco with your choice of chicken or ground beef, lettuce, Mexican cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Three Amigos Tacos
3 tacos - traditional taco, hard taco and american taco
Keto Taco
Cheese Shell (choice of habanero cheese or mozzarella) with your choice of meat lettuce and pickled onions.
Veggie Taco
Corn tortilla, grilled vegetables (mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, zucchini, squash) lettuce, cilantro and avocado.
Vegan Taco
Choice of SOY: Chorizo, Asada or Al Pastor style, garnished with onion and cilantro
Torta
Burrito
Traditional Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch, salsa and choice of meat (ground beef or chicken) | Any other meat an extra $2.00
California burrito
Carne asada, fries, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo
Mezcal Burrito
Short rib steak, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, special pineapple habanero sauce and salsa borracha (optional)
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, refried beans, grilled vegetables (bell peppers, mushroom, zucchini, squash), pico de gallo, and avocado (optional cheese) | Choice of SOY: Chorizo, Asada or Al Pastor Style.
Burrito Bowl
Lime rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, special salsa, pico de gallo and cheese. With your choice of chicken, asada or ground beef
Quesadillas
Southwest Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, corn and black beans, with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side
Quesabirria
Flour tortilla, melt. cheese, marinated shredded beef, onion and cilantro. Comes with consomme
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese with your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Quesadilla with meat
Vegetable/Soy meat Quesadilla
Dessert
Side Items
Rice (small)
Rice (large)
Beans (small)
Beans (large)
Guacamole (small)
Guacamole (large)
Pico de Gallo
Fries
Sour cream
Chipotle ranch
Queso (cheddar, mozz, cotija)
Pickled onions
Grilled onions & jalapenos
small Consome
large consome
Queso Dip (no chips)
Chips salsa
Jalapeños
Arroz & Frijoles
Appetizers
Nachos HH
Chips, mexican shredded cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapenos
Mezcal fries
fries, mexican shredded cheese, meat, ranch, valentina sauce
Jalapenos Cheese Balls
Cheese balls, chipotle sauce, sour cream, garnish with lettuce and pico de gallo and cilantro
Duo Street Tacos HH
2 street tacos with onion and cilantro
cocktails and beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Bar & Kitchen
201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI 48220