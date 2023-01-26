Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mezcal

review star

No reviews yet

201 E 9 Mile Rd.

Ferndale, MI 48220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Fries
Nachos
Churros

Cocktails

HOUSE MARGARITA TEQUILA

$10.00

Tequila /Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup

HOUSE MARGARITA MEZCAL

$10.00

Mezcal/Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup

PREMIUM MARGARITA TEQUILA

$15.00

Premium Tequila / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim

PREMIUM MARGARITA MEZCAL

$15.00

Premium Mezcal / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim

PALOMA

$11.00

Grapefruit Soda/ Tequila/ Lime/ Salt Rim

SPICY PALOMA

$14.00

Premium Mezcal/Grapefruit/ Serrano Pepper/ Agave/ Squirt

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

Mezcal/Tequila/ Azteca and Angostura Bitters/ Agave

MEZCAPOLITAN

$12.00Out of stock

Mezcal / Triple Sec/ Cranberry Juice/ Lime Juice/ Grenadine/ Lemon Zest

MEZCAL MOJITO

$13.00

Mezcal/ Cucumber/ Lime/ Mint/ Simple Syrup/ Squirt

BLUE DEMON

$14.00

Mezcal Lemon-Lime Soda Blueberry Cherry Blue Curacao

LA PANTERA ROSA

$12.00

Mezcal/ Grenedine/ Pineaple/ Simple Syrup/ Evaporated Milk

CANTARITO

$13.00

Fest Mexican Jarrito/Tequila/ Citrus / Chili Lime Rim

PINA MULA

$12.00

Mezcal/ Lime / Pinneaple Juice/ Ginger Beer

MEZCAL COLADA

$12.00

A Typical Pina Colada with Mezcal

TITNTO DE VERANO

$11.00

Red Wine/ Lemon-Lime Soda

MEXICO LINDO SHOT

$12.00

Sangrita/Hornitos Tequila/Lime (Traditional Drink) | *Extra Sangrita Shot for $3.00

LA MEZCLA PERFECTA

$110.00

1 Bottle of Tequila (75oml) / Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Juice/Soda (For 4 People)

CARAJILLO

$12.00

Expresso Coffee/ Liquor 43 (Very Famous In Mexico)

ALFONZO XIII

$12.00Out of stock

Coffee Licour/Baileys/Evaporated Milk

MIMOSA

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

NARANJADA MEZCAL

$12.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

HORCHATA MACCHIATO

$7.00

Draft Beer

MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT

$4.00

SEASONAL DRAFT

$4.00

Bottled Beer

PACIFICO

$5.00

SOL

$5.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

CARTA BLANCA

$5.00

TECATE

$5.00

BOHEMIA

$5.00

CORONA HARD SALTER

$5.00

TOPOCHICO SALTER

$5.00

WHITHE CLAW

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

XX LAGUER

$5.00

XX AMBAR

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

CORONITA

$3.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

Soda

JARRITOS

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.50

MIRINDA

$3.50

SIDRAL MUNDET

$3.50

COKE CAN

$2.50

DIET COKE CAN

$2.50

MINERAL WATER

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$3.50

LIMONADA DE PEPINO

$3.50

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

Coffee

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$4.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Queso Dip

$7.00

Mix of cheeses, red and green bell pepper, onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers.

Chips & Guac

$9.00

Chips Trio

$13.00

Salsa, guacamole and queso dip.

Taquitos Dorados

$11.00

Rolled fried tortilla with shredded chicken or tinga, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle ranch.

Nachos

$14.00

Chips, nacho cheese, queso mix, refried beans, jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Asada Fries

$14.00

Fries, Mexican cheese, carne asada, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on top.

Buffalo Fries

$13.00

Fries, mozzarella cheese, fried chicken with buffalo sauce, chipotle ranch and cilantro on top

Esquites

$7.00

House special corn recipe, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, jalamo, avocado, black beans, corn, sour cream, pico de gallo, garnished with tortlla strips, with your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.

Mezcal Salad

$15.00

Iceberg & Spring mix lettuce, fresh pineapple, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, cotija cheese, carrots and house special jalapeno dressing. With your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.

Mezcal Soup

$6.00

Chicken creamy chipotle soup, garnished with house special dressing, tortilla strips, sour cream and avocado.

Tostadas

Tostada de Tinga

$4.00

Crispy corn fried tortilla, refried beans, shredded chipotle chicken, lettuce, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

With rice or fries. Flour tortilla with cheese with your choice of meat chicken or ground beef.

Kid Taco

$7.00

With rice or fries. com tortilla with your choice of meat chicken or asada

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

With rice or fries.

Street Taco

Street Taco

$4.00

Choice of meat : Asada (marinated steak), Carnitas (pulled pork), Pastor (marinated pork), Chorizo (mexican sausage), Pollo (marinated chicken), Birria (shredded beef marinated)

3 Street Taco Combo

$15.00

Comes with rice and beans.

House Special Tacos

Mezcal Taco

$6.00

Short rib steak, special pineapple sauce, salsa borracha, onion and cilantro | 3 for $17.00

Mezcal Taco (3)

Mezcal Taco (3)

$17.00

Short rib steak, special pineapple sauce, salsa borracha, onion and cilantro | 3 for $17.00

Taco Birria

$4.50

Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro. come with consomme.

Taco Birria Order (3)

$15.00

Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro | 3 for $15.00 come with consomme.

Alambre

$4.75

Corn tortilla, peppers, onions, bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, cilantro and choice of chick. or asada meat

Campechano

$4.50

Corn tortilla, chorizo and asada meat with cilantro

Fish Taco

$5.50

Flour tortilla, tilapia with butter, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage | 3 for $15.00

Fish Tacos (3)

$15.00

Flour tortilla, tilapia with butter, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage | 3 for $15.00

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.00

Flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage

Hard Taco

$4.00

Corn crispy taco with your choice of chicken or ground beef, lettuce, Mexican cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Three Amigos Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos - traditional taco, hard taco and american taco

Keto Taco

$5.50

Cheese Shell (choice of habanero cheese or mozzarella) with your choice of meat lettuce and pickled onions.

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Corn tortilla, grilled vegetables (mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, zucchini, squash) lettuce, cilantro and avocado.

Vegan Taco

$5.00

Choice of SOY: Chorizo, Asada or Al Pastor style, garnished with onion and cilantro

Torta

Torta

$13.00

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat. Mexican bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado, melted cheese and refried beans

Burrito

Traditional Burrito

$13.00

Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch, salsa and choice of meat (ground beef or chicken) | Any other meat an extra $2.00

California burrito

$15.00

Carne asada, fries, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo

Mezcal Burrito

$17.00

Short rib steak, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, special pineapple habanero sauce and salsa borracha (optional)

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, rice, refried beans, grilled vegetables (bell peppers, mushroom, zucchini, squash), pico de gallo, and avocado (optional cheese) | Choice of SOY: Chorizo, Asada or Al Pastor Style.

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Lime rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, special salsa, pico de gallo and cheese. With your choice of chicken, asada or ground beef

Quesadillas

Southwest Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, corn and black beans, with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side

Quesabirria

$14.00

Flour tortilla, melt. cheese, marinated shredded beef, onion and cilantro. Comes with consomme

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, melted cheese with your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Quesadilla with meat

$12.00

Vegetable/Soy meat Quesadilla

$13.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Creamy caramel custard

Tres Leches

$7.00

Vanilla cake soaked in a mixture of three different kinds of milk

Churros

$8.00

5 pieces accompanied with your choice of cajeta or strawberry whip cream.

Side Items

Rice (small)

$3.00

Rice (large)

$6.00

Beans (small)

$3.00

Beans (large)

$6.00

Guacamole (small)

$3.00

Guacamole (large)

$6.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Chipotle ranch

$1.50

Queso (cheddar, mozz, cotija)

$2.00

Pickled onions

$2.00

Grilled onions & jalapenos

$2.00

small Consome

$1.00

large consome

$2.00

Queso Dip (no chips)

$5.00

Chips salsa

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Arroz & Frijoles

$5.00

Appetizers

Nachos HH

$7.00

Chips, mexican shredded cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapenos

Mezcal fries

$7.00

fries, mexican shredded cheese, meat, ranch, valentina sauce

Jalapenos Cheese Balls

$8.00

Cheese balls, chipotle sauce, sour cream, garnish with lettuce and pico de gallo and cilantro

Duo Street Tacos HH

$7.00

2 street tacos with onion and cilantro

cocktails and beer

Seltzers

$5.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Draft Beer

$3.00

Brunch

Chilaquilels

$13.00

Desayuno Bowl

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Naranjada Mary

$12.00

Sangria

$11.00

Horchata Macchiato

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Bar & Kitchen

Location

201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI 48220

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Como's Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
22812 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Otus Supply - 345 E. Nine Mile Rd.
orange star4.4 • 1,056
345 E. Nine Mile Rd. Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Howe's Bayou
orange star4.3 • 939
22848 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Sakana Sushi Lounge
orange star4.2 • 752
22914 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
22871 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
The Fly Trap
orange starNo Reviews
22950 Woodward Ave. Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ferndale

One Eyed Betty's
orange star4.1 • 1,471
175 W Troy St Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Otus Supply - 345 E. Nine Mile Rd.
orange star4.4 • 1,056
345 E. Nine Mile Rd. Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Howe's Bayou
orange star4.3 • 939
22848 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
orange star4.7 • 833
22651 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Sakana Sushi Lounge
orange star4.2 • 752
22914 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ferndale
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston