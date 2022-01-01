Mezcali Taqueria imageView gallery
Mezcali Taqueria

1205 Coastal Highway

Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Popular Items

Classic Margarita

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$10.00

tequila, fresh lime and lemon, agave

32oz Classic Marg

$27.00

Pitcher Classic Margaritas

$50.00

serves 5-6

Mezcalarita

$10.00

mezcal, fresh lime and lemon, agave

32oz Mezcalarita

$27.00

Pitcher Mezcalarita

$50.00

serves 5-6

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

blanco tequila, fresh lime and watermelon, agave

32oz Watermelon Marg

$33.00

Pitcher Watermelon Margaritas

$60.00

serves 5-6

Pineapple Habanero Mezcalarita

$13.00

mezcal, fresh lime, pineapple juice, agave, habanero simple syrup, tajin pineapple slice

32oz Pineapple Hab Mezcalarita

$36.00

Pitcher PIneapple Habanero Mezcalarita

$65.00

serves 5-6

The Grandest Margarita

$50.00

A 20oz margarita made with the finest ingredients. G4 anejo tequila, fresh lime and lemon, agave, topped with grand marnier centenaire.

Mango Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Pitcher Mango Margaritas

$60.00Out of stock

Cocteles

Carajillo

$12.00

A popular cocktail in mexico. Try this delicious version of an espresso martini.

Ginger Spiced Pineapple Mojito

$13.00

chairmans reserve spiced rum, pineapple juice, fresh lime, pajarote jengibre licor, agave, mint

Agave Smash

$13.00

anejo tequila, fresh lemon, agave, mint

Toasted Coco Martini

$14.00

clement coconut licor, frangelico, mezcal, coffee licor, fresh espresso, agave, topped with toasted coconut

Traditional Paloma

$10.00

blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime, jarritos grapefruit soda

32oz Paloma

$27.00

Pitcher of Palomas

$50.00

serves 5-6

Orange Crush

$9.00

rocktown orange vodka, fresh orange, club soda

32oz Orange Crush

$24.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

rocktown grapefruit vodka, fresh grapefruit, club soda

32oz Grapefruit Crush

$24.00

El Tropical

$13.00Out of stock

oaxacan rum, mango, strawberry, pineapple, lime, coconut licor, cane syrup

Vino & Sangria

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$50.00

serves 5-6

Pitcher White Sangria

$50.00

serves 5-6

Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Rose Glass

$9.00

Bottle Cabernet

$34.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Bottle Rose

$34.00

By The Can

Bud Light

$5.00

El Sully Mexican Lager

$6.00

Flying Embers Grapefruit Kombucha

$8.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Màs Agave Strawberry Seltzer

$6.00

Refresco's & Cafe's

Mexi-Cane Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Lemon Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$6.00

T-SHIRTS 2021

Yellow SS Small

$25.00

Yellow SS Medium

$25.00

Yellow SS Large

$25.00

Yellow SS XL

$25.00Out of stock

Gray SS Small

$25.00

Gray SS Medium

$25.00

Gray SS Large

$25.00

Gray SS XL

$25.00

Blue SS Small

$25.00

Blue SS Medium

$25.00

Blue SS Large

$25.00

Blue SS XL

$25.00Out of stock

Yellow LS Small

$35.00Out of stock

Yellow LS Medium

$35.00

Yellow LS Large

$35.00

Yellow LS XL

$35.00

Blue LS Small

$35.00Out of stock

Blue LS Medium

$35.00

Blue LS Large

$35.00

Blue LS XL

$35.00

T-SHIRTS 2020

Pink Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Black Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Gray Tank Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Gray Tank Large

$20.00Out of stock

Heather Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Cream SS T-Shirt

$20.00

HATS

White and Green

$15.00

Cream

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
A california inspired taqueria and mezcal bar servering delicous food and drinks in a laid back atomosphere.

1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

