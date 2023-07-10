Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mezcalito Apex

review star

No reviews yet

3675 Green Level West Road

Apex, NC 27523

Food

ACP's

ACP

ACP

$12.99

choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / rice / cheese dip / cheese / flour tortillas

Appetizers

15PC Wings & Fries

15PC Wings & Fries

$21.99
30PC Wings & Fries

30PC Wings & Fries

$35.99
8PC Wings & Fries

8PC Wings & Fries

$13.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

refried beans / cheese dip / chipotle cream

Birria Fries

$10.99

fries / birria style pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole

Cheese Dip

$4.99
Chicken Rolls

Chicken Rolls

$9.99

fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo

Chori-Queso

$6.99

chorizo / cheese dip / pico de gallo

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

avocado / red onion / tomato / jalapeno / cilantro / lime / salt / garlic

Corn Esquite

Corn Esquite

$7.99

mayonnaise / queso fresco / chili powder

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$9.99

guacamole / cheese dip / bean dip

Pastor Fries

$10.99

fries / adobo marinated pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole

Shrimp Lime Ceviche

Shrimp Lime Ceviche

$19.99

Shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno

Steak con Queso

$11.99

steak strips / spicy sauce / cheese dip / pico de gallo

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$12.99

fries / steak / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$16.99

Corn tortilla chips / refried beans / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo / Steak / Grilled Chicken / Shrimp

Cocktail de Camaron

$18.99

fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito cocktail sauce / avocado / pico de Gallo

Large Cheese Dip

$8.99

Bto/Quesa/Torta

Burrito Alpastor

Burrito Alpastor

$12.99

flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans

Buffalo Bto

Buffalo Bto

$15.99

boneless bufalo chicken / rice / beans / lettuce / ranch / crema mexicana / bone in chicken wing / bufalo sauce / cilantro / cheese

El Regio Bto

El Regio Bto

$16.99

Steak / carnitas / rice / black beans / cheese / tomatillo sauce / pico de Gallo / cebollita / chile toreado / avocado / beets

Fajita Bto

Fajita Bto

$12.99

choice of meat / peppers / onion / refried beans / rice / cheese / red sauce / crema mexicana / cilantro

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

choice of meat / Cheese / bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana

Gringa-Birria Quesa

Gringa-Birria Quesa

$12.99

flour tortilla / birria (pork) / cheese / onions / avocado / cilantro / consome (pork) broth)

King Bto

King Bto

$17.99

Steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / bacon / chorizo / refried beans / cheese dip / pico de gallo / chipotle-cream / guacamole

Mezcalita Quesadilla

Mezcalita Quesadilla

$10.99

choice of meat / flour tortilla / cheese / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / cilantro / fries

Mezcalito Bto

Mezcalito Bto

$14.99

grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices

Pastor Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pienapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries

Tortas

Tortas

$12.99

choice of meat / mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$12.99

crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / chipotle-mayo / queso fresco / lettuce / rice / pico de gallo / salsa verde / cheese dip

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

grilled chicken / shrimp / pineapple/ pico de gallo / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole

Choripollo

Choripollo

$15.99

chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / rice / refried beans / cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas

Tiras De Pollo

Tiras De Pollo

$15.99

Grilled chicken / cheese / chipotle cream / cilantro / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$5.99
Seasonal Flan

Seasonal Flan

$5.99
3 Leches cake

3 Leches cake

$8.99

Favoritos

Alambre Acp

Alambre Acp

$17.99

choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / pineapple / mushrooms / bacon / chorizo / cheese / rice / flour tortillas

Carnitas Platter

Carnitas Platter

$14.99

Slow braised pork / pickled red onions / rice / refried beans / tomatillo sauce / guacamole / flour tortillas

Chilaquiles Machos

Chilaquiles Machos

$13.99

choice of meat / tortilla chips / chile-salsa macha / cheese dip / crema mexicana / onions / cilantro / queso fresco / black beans

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.99

choice of meat / crispy flour tortillas / lettuce / cheese dip / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo

Make Your Own Combo

Make Your Own Combo

$9.99

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)

Platano Relleno

Platano Relleno

$16.99

plantain / premium steak / black beans / cheese / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole

Kids Zone

K: Acp Junior

$8.99

grilled chicken / rice / cheese dip

K: Cheese Quesa

K: Cheese Quesa

$5.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Tenders

K: Tenders

$6.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Grilled Chicken

K: Grilled Chicken

$6.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Grilled Steak

$7.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Taco

$5.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

La Parrilla

El Mas Chingon

El Mas Chingon

$31.99

Ribeye steak / shrimp / two shredded chicken enchiladas / tomatillo sauce / grilled onions / crema-mexicana / cheese / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / guacamole

Fajita

Fajita

$13.99

choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema mexicana / guacamole / flour tortillas

La Jefa Carne Asada

$31.99

steak / shrimp with shell / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / guacamole / corn on the cob / pico de gallo / hot pepper / flour tortillas

Lime Carne Asada

$22.99

Steak / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / avocado / hot pepper / flour tortillas

Parrillada Meat Platter

Parrillada Meat Platter

$24.99

carnitas / chicken / premium steak / shrimp / chorizo / bacon / sausages / onions / esquite / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / flour tortilla

Mezcalito Fajita

$19.99

Premium steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / onions / poblano peppers / zucchini / flour tortillas

Molcajete

$29.99

Grilled chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / jalapeno / nopal asado / queso fresco / salsa roja / shrimp with shell/ rice / refried beans / flour totillas

Ribeye con Queso

$22.99

8 oz Grilled ribeye / cheese / onions / mushrooms / chorizo / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans/ flour tortillas

Veggie Parrillada

$16.99

bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / zucchini / corn / pineapple / nopal / cheese / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas

Fajita Chicken and Steak

$17.99

Seafood Dishes

Aguachile

$19.99Out of stock
Camarones Al Ajo

Camarones Al Ajo

$21.99

saurteed shrimp / garlic sauce / onions / avocado / rice / pico de gallo / lettuce / flour tortillas

Camarones Machos

$18.99

sauteed shrimp / salsa macha / grilled onions / rice / refried beans / pico de galllo / guacamole / flour tortillas

Cocktail De Camaron

Cocktail De Camaron

$18.99

fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito coctail sauce / avocado / pico de gallo

Grilled Mariscada

$31.99

shrimp / shrimp with shell / tilapia fillet / fried calamari / corn on the cob / scallops / pineapple / chipotle-mayo / cilantro / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas

Lemon Fish Fillet

Lemon Fish Fillet

$15.99

Lemon pepper grilled fish fillet / mushrooms / onions / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / rice / lettuce / avocado

Tostada de Ceviche

$14.99Out of stock

Sides

Bag Chips

$3.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Crema Mex

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Guaca Chico

$1.99

Side Agave-Chipotle

$1.50

Side Asada Taco

$5.99

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Beans & Rice

$5.99

Side Birria Taco

$4.99

Side Black Beans

$3.99

Side Burrito

$3.99

Side Camaron

$6.99

Side Campechano Taco

$5.99

Side Cheese Dip

$1.99

Side Chimi

$4.99

Side Chipotle-mayo

$1.50

Side Enchi

$3.99

Side Flautas (2)

$3.99

Side Fruta Nino

$3.99

Side Fruta Preparada

$7.99

Side Grill Chicken

$5.99

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.99

Side Lettuce

$1.99

Side Mexican Rice

$3.99

Side Mozzarella

$1.00

Side Pastor Taco

$4.99

Side Pescado Taco

$5.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Plantains

$5.99

Side Quesadilla

$3.99

Side Queso Fresco

$1.99

Side Refried Beans

$3.99

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Shrimp & Chori Taco

$5.99

Side Papas

$4.99

Side Spicy Steak Taco

$5.99

Side Steak

$5.99

Side Taco Suave

$1.99

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Side Veggie Taco

$4.99

Tamarindo Stick

$1.50

To-go

$0.25

Grilled Onion

$2.99

jalapeno fresco

$1.99

Soups, Salads & Bowls

Bowl

Bowl

$11.99

choice of meat / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / flour tortilla

Chicken Soup

$7.99

rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / avocado / cilantro / tortilla strips

Consome De Birria

$9.99

delicios meat broth (pork) / cilantro / lime / avocado / onion

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$8.99

choice of meat / mixed greens / seasonal dressing / tomato / guacamole / corn / queso fresco

Guaca Salad

$5.99
Quesadilla Bowl

Quesadilla Bowl

$16.99

steak / shrimp / grilled chicken / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo

Small Chicken Soup

$5.99

rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / cilantro / tortilla strips

Tacos & Enchi

Agave-chipotle Tacos

$12.99

Agave-chipotle grilled chicken / cheese / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / corn

Asada Campechanos Tacos

$15.99

steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper

Birria Tacos

$14.99

birria(pork) / dried pepper sauce / cheese / onions / cilantro / corn tortilla

Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

slow-braised pork / pickled onions / cilantro

Enchiladas Mezcalito

$12.99

three enchiladas: shredded chicken / tomatillo sauce / red sauce / cheese / crema mexicana / red onions / black beans / plantains

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

shredded chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / cheese / cilantro / crema mexicana / rice / salad / beets

Grilled Steak Tacos

$15.99

steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole

Gringa Alpastor Tacos

$12.99

Pineapple / adobo marinated pork / onions / cilantro / cheese

Mix & Match Tacos

Mix & Match Tacos

$19.99

Choose any 3 tacos and a side.

Pescado Tacos

$14.99

Mahi Mahi / chipotle cream / slaw / corn / queso fresco / flour tortillas

Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos

Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

shrimp / chorizo / pico de gallo / lettuce / pineapple / chipotle-mayo /

Spicy Steak Tacos

Spicy Steak Tacos

$15.99

thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro

Taco Tray

$49.99

Our 10 Diferent Tacos in one Tray.

Vegetarian Tacos

$11.99

Grilled veggies / agave-chipotle / cheese / guacamole / corn / sesame seeds

Street Potato Tacos

$16.99

Togo Sides

16oz Salsa to-go

$9.99

2oz Salsa

$1.50

32oz Salsa

$16.99

Cantarito Chico Cup

$20.00

Cazuela Cup

$35.00

Cheese Dip 16oz

$15.99

Cheese Dip 32oz

$29.99

Guacamole 16oz

$19.99

Guacamole 32oz

$35.99

Michelada Cup

$25.00

Palomazo Cup

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola Mexicana

$4.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Juice

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$3.99

Mtn. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Squirt

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Topochico

$2.99

Agua Fresca

$6.99

Catering

Acp Catering

Includes rice, grilled onions & poblano peppers, cheese, tortillas, and your choice of meat. Individual packaging .

Bowl Catering

Includes your choice of meat, lettuce, rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and crema. Individual packaging

Chicken Rolls Catering(6)

$10.99
Fajita Catering

Fajita Catering

Includes your choice of meat, sauteed peppers & onions, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, crema, and tortillas.

Fiesta Salad Catering

Greens with pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, your choice of meat, and agave lime dressing.

Mezcalito Quesa Catering

With your choice of meat, cheese, rice, crema, pico de gallo, and flour tortilla. Individual packaging.

Taco Bar Catering

$11.99

Everything you need to build your own tacos, including your choices of meat & tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and crema.

Tiras De Pollo Catering

$13.99

Strips of grilled chicken with cilantro, cheese dip & chipotle cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Gallon Beverage

Guacamole 32 oz

$34.99

served with chips and salsa.

Cheese dip 32 oz

$29.99

served with chips and salsa.

Churros Catering

Churros Catering

$4.99

caramel filling churros / cinnamon-sugar / chocolate

Virgen Drinks

Virgen Cantarito Loco

$20.99

Virgen Jumbo Margarita

$17.99

Virgen Jumbo Mojito

$17.99

Virgen Margarita

$8.99

Virgen Mojito

$8.99

Fresh Lemonade

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican food Tex-Mex heart

