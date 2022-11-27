- Home
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge
No reviews yet
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020
Happy Valley, OR 97086
Popular Items
Appetizer
Bacon Jalapeno Wraps
Stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, cream cheese, queso fresco, & pico de gallo
Ceviche Shrimp
Shrimp in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges, & three flat corn tostadas
Chicken Taquitos
Chicken, Jack cheese, & tortillas, deep fried and topped with sour cream & guacamole
Chicken Wings
Elote
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, & chile powder with crema
Flaming Mezcaluna Queso
Queso Oaxaca, queso dip, salsa verde, & chorizo in a mezcal-fired molcajete stone with fresh corn tortillas
Mexican Eggrolls
Chicken, Jack cheese, chipotle, cabbage, & black beans, deep fried in a rolled tortilla, with chipotle ranch on the side
Mezcaluna Guacamole
Made at your table. Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, & spices. Add raw jalapeños for an extra kick
Mezcaluna Platter
Wings, nachos, quesadillas, refried beans, flautas, chicken taquitos, taquitos rancheros, green onions, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole
Naches De Tres Queso
House chips, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, picadillo, black beans, jalapeños, house queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, tomato, guacamole, & sour cream
Queso
A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, & chiles
Scallop Tostadas
Three large scallops, garlic butter, caper cream, avocado, & bacon bits, baked in a corn tortilla shell
Chile Mole
Soups y Salads
Carne Asada Salad
Arcadian lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, bacon, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry dressing, balsamic dressing, marinated skirt steak, & grilled red onion rings
Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken, black beans, rice, Arcadian lettuce mix, bell peppers, grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole & sour cream
Sopa Tortilla *Bowl
Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado
Sopa Tortilla *Cup
Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado
Taco Salad
Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans
Vista Al Mar
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, clams, mahi mahi, octopus, & lime in a homemade seafood broth. Onion & cilantro mix, with fresh diced jalapeño on the side
House Salad
Fajitas
Chicken / Pork Fajitas
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajitas,Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas For Two
A max of 2 meats to choose from, including bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Pork Fajitas
Pork Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Sampler Fajita
A mix of Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, and Shrimp , Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Scallop Fajita
Scallops, mushrooms, caper sauce, the traditional red and green peppers, & onions. Corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Steak / Chicken Fajitas
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Steak / Pork Fajitas
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Steak / Shrimp Fajitas
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Steak Fajitas
Grilled Steak Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Veggie Fajitas
Steamed mixed veggies, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Tacos
Al Pastor Tacos
Marinated pork, grilled onions, & cilantro
Carnitas Tacos
Carnitas, onions, & cilantro
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, & cilantro
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
Ribeye Tacos
Oaxaca cheese, ribeye, grilled onion, poblano peppers, & avocado
Shrimp Tacos
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
Steak Tacos
Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro
Tofu Tacos
Tofu, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
Combinations
SM Pick 1 Item
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken)
LG Pick 1 Item
Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno
Pick 2 SM Items
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken). Two item combination
Mix and Match
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno. Two item combination
Enchiladas
Bay City Enchiladas
Crab, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, salsa verde, chipotle sauce, Mexican rice, black beans, & avocado
Crema Enchiladas
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
Enchilada Suizas
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice
Mole Enchiladas
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
Shrimp Enchiladas
Shrimp, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & homemade crema sauce
Burrito
Burrito Al Pastor
Pastor, Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde, green onion, sour cream, & cotija cheese
Burrito Azada
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
Burrito Blanco
Grilled chicken, white rice, whole beans, and jalapeño cream cheese cooked with the chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema sauce on top
Burrito Bowl
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Luna Burrito
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, molcajete sauce, salsa verde, Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream. Served with lettuce and tomato on top. Picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $4.00
Mezcadilla Dinner
Vegi-Mex
Lettuce Wraps
Iceberg lettuce, corn salsa, steamed mixed veggies, rancho beans, & white rice
Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla
Portabella mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, cheddar, guacamole, & pico de gallo
Spinach Enchiladas
Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, pico de gallo, white rice, rancho beans, Monterey Jack, sour cream, & verde sauce
Veggie Burrito
Sautéed mixed veggies, spinach, black beans, white rice, salsa verde, tomato, & cotija cheese
Pollo
Arroz Con Pollo
Sautéed chicken, arroz con pollo sauce, Mexican rice, Jack cheese, mushrooms, & onion
Chicken Mole
Sautéed chicken, in house mole, Mexican rice, & black beans
Pollo Blanco
Sautéed chicken in white sauce with white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots
Pollo Mezcal
Charbroiled adobo chicken breast, Mexican rice, black beans, & guacamole
Mariscos
Arroz Con Mariscos
Shrimp or scallops, light tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, Mexican rice, & Jack cheese
Arroz Con Mariscos mix/match
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Eight bacon-wrapped shrimp, Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, black beans, & Mexican rice
Camarones Blancos
Grilled shrimp served with jalapeño cream sauce, white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp au jus, lime juice, & two corn tostadas
Grill Salmon
8 oz flame-grilled salmon, white rice, and grilled veggies
Seafood Cortez
Shrimp skewers, crab enchilada, mixed veggies, white rice, cherry tomatoes, & Sherry wine sauce
Mexican Favs.
Chile Verde
Slow-braised pork, chili verde sauce (green), Mexican rice, & black beans
Molcajete
Grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, onions, salsa molcajete, Mexican rice, black beans, Jack cheese, & green onion. Served in a stone mortar
Tyluda
Skirt steak or pastor, black beans, queso Oaxaca, pork au jus, cabbage, tomato wedges, red onion, sliced avocado, Tlayuda tortilla, chorizo, & sour cream
Carnes
Carne Asada
Skirt steak, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño
Carne Asada Y Mojo
Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans
Carnitas Plate
Carnitas, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño
Tampiquena Roca Steak
Grilled 10 oz. skirt steak, poblano, Mexican rice, black beans, cheese enchilada, & grilled onion
USA
Sides
Avocado Slices S
Beans S
Burrito S
Cheese S
Chiles Toreados S
Chimichanga S
Chips & Salsa Large
Chips & Salsa Medium
Chips & Salsa Small
DLX
Sour Cream and Guacamole
Enchilada S
Fries
Large Guacamole
Lettuce S
Pico De Gallo
Relleno S
Rice/Beans
S Salad small
Side Rice
Side-Corn Tortillas
Side-Flour Tortillas
Side-Mole Salsa
Side-Octopus
Side-Salsa Crema
Side-Salsa Verde
Side-Scallops
Small Guacamole
Small Side Shrimp
Sour Cream
Steam Veggies S
Taco Al Pastor S
Taco Carnitas S
Taco Fish S
Taco Grilled Chicken S
Taco Ribeye S
Taco S
Taco Shrimp S
Taco Steak S
Tamale S
White Rice
Kids
Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla, burrito salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Enchilada
Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Taco
Choice of chicken, ground beef, picadillo
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley, OR 97086