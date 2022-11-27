Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine & Lounge

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge imageView gallery

Popular Items

Queso
Chicken Tacos
Enchilada Suizas

Appetizer

Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

$14.00

Stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, cream cheese, queso fresco, & pico de gallo

Ceviche Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges, & three flat corn tostadas

Chicken Taquitos

$14.00

Chicken, Jack cheese, & tortillas, deep fried and topped with sour cream & guacamole

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Elote

$9.00

Grilled corn, cotija cheese, & chile powder with crema

Flaming Mezcaluna Queso

$18.00

Queso Oaxaca, queso dip, salsa verde, & chorizo in a mezcal-fired molcajete stone with fresh corn tortillas

Mexican Eggrolls

$14.00

Chicken, Jack cheese, chipotle, cabbage, & black beans, deep fried in a rolled tortilla, with chipotle ranch on the side

Mezcaluna Guacamole

$13.00

Made at your table. Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, & spices. Add raw jalapeños for an extra kick

Mezcaluna Platter

$18.00

Wings, nachos, quesadillas, refried beans, flautas, chicken taquitos, taquitos rancheros, green onions, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole

Naches De Tres Queso

$14.00

House chips, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, picadillo, black beans, jalapeños, house queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream

Quesadilla

$13.50

Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, tomato, guacamole, & sour cream

Queso

$9.00

A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, & chiles

Scallop Tostadas

$15.00

Three large scallops, garlic butter, caper cream, avocado, & bacon bits, baked in a corn tortilla shell

Chile Mole

$12.00

Soups y Salads

Carne Asada Salad

$22.00

Arcadian lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, bacon, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry dressing, balsamic dressing, marinated skirt steak, & grilled red onion rings

Fajita Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, rice, Arcadian lettuce mix, bell peppers, grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole & sour cream

Sopa Tortilla *Bowl

$11.00

Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado

Sopa Tortilla *Cup

$8.00

Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado

Taco Salad

$13.00

Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans

Vista Al Mar

$27.00

Scallops, mussels, shrimp, clams, mahi mahi, octopus, & lime in a homemade seafood broth. Onion & cilantro mix, with fresh diced jalapeño on the side

House Salad

$12.00

Fajitas

Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Chicken / Pork Fajitas

$20.00

Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Fajitas,Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Fajitas For Two

$40.00

A max of 2 meats to choose from, including bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Pork Fajitas

$20.00

Pork Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Sampler Fajita

$27.00

A mix of Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, and Shrimp , Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Scallop Fajita

$26.00

Scallops, mushrooms, caper sauce, the traditional red and green peppers, & onions. Corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Shrimp Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Steak / Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Steak / Pork Fajitas

$24.00

Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Steak / Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Grilled Steak Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Steamed mixed veggies, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Tacos

Three handmade corn tortilla tacos served with refried beans, black beans, or rancho beans, & Mexican rice with house salsa

Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

Marinated pork, grilled onions, & cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Carnitas, onions, & cilantro

Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, & cilantro

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice

Ribeye Tacos

$23.00

Oaxaca cheese, ribeye, grilled onion, poblano peppers, & avocado

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice

Steak Tacos

$21.00

Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro

Tofu Tacos

$15.00

Tofu, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice

Combinations

Shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese, picadillo (shredded beef and pork),Served with choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (whole) beans, Mexican or white rice.

SM Pick 1 Item

$11.00

Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken)

LG Pick 1 Item

$13.00

Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno

Pick 2 SM Items

$14.00

Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken). Two item combination

Mix and Match

$17.00

Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno. Two item combination

Enchiladas

Bay City Enchiladas

$23.00

Crab, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, salsa verde, chipotle sauce, Mexican rice, black beans, & avocado

Crema Enchiladas

$16.00

Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00

Enchilada Suizas

$17.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice

Mole Enchiladas

$16.00

Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

Shrimp, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & homemade crema sauce

Burrito

Burrito Al Pastor

$18.00

Pastor, Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde, green onion, sour cream, & cotija cheese

Burrito Azada

$24.00

Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side

Burrito Blanco

$18.00

Grilled chicken, white rice, whole beans, and jalapeño cream cheese cooked with the chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema sauce on top

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Luna Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, molcajete sauce, salsa verde, Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream. Served with lettuce and tomato on top. Picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $4.00

Mezcadilla Dinner

$16.00

Vegi-Mex

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, corn salsa, steamed mixed veggies, rancho beans, & white rice

Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla

$16.00

Portabella mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, cheddar, guacamole, & pico de gallo

Spinach Enchiladas

$16.00

Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, pico de gallo, white rice, rancho beans, Monterey Jack, sour cream, & verde sauce

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Sautéed mixed veggies, spinach, black beans, white rice, salsa verde, tomato, & cotija cheese

Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$20.00

Sautéed chicken, arroz con pollo sauce, Mexican rice, Jack cheese, mushrooms, & onion

Chicken Mole

$20.00

Sautéed chicken, in house mole, Mexican rice, & black beans

Pollo Blanco

$20.00

Sautéed chicken in white sauce with white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots

Pollo Mezcal

$22.00

Charbroiled adobo chicken breast, Mexican rice, black beans, & guacamole

Mariscos

Arroz Con Mariscos

$24.00

Shrimp or scallops, light tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, Mexican rice, & Jack cheese

Arroz Con Mariscos mix/match

$26.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$25.00

Eight bacon-wrapped shrimp, Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, black beans, & Mexican rice

Camarones Blancos

$24.00

Grilled shrimp served with jalapeño cream sauce, white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots

Coctel De Camaron

$19.00

Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp au jus, lime juice, & two corn tostadas

Grill Salmon

$26.00

8 oz flame-grilled salmon, white rice, and grilled veggies

Seafood Cortez

$27.00

Shrimp skewers, crab enchilada, mixed veggies, white rice, cherry tomatoes, & Sherry wine sauce

Mexican Favs.

Chile Verde

$20.50

Slow-braised pork, chili verde sauce (green), Mexican rice, & black beans

Molcajete

$24.00

Grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, onions, salsa molcajete, Mexican rice, black beans, Jack cheese, & green onion. Served in a stone mortar

Tyluda

$27.00

Skirt steak or pastor, black beans, queso Oaxaca, pork au jus, cabbage, tomato wedges, red onion, sliced avocado, Tlayuda tortilla, chorizo, & sour cream

Carnes

Carne Asada

$25.00

Skirt steak, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño

Carne Asada Y Mojo

$28.00

Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans

Carnitas Plate

$19.00

Carnitas, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño

Tampiquena Roca Steak

$30.00

Grilled 10 oz. skirt steak, poblano, Mexican rice, black beans, cheese enchilada, & grilled onion

USA

CheeseBurger

$14.00

Beef patty, American cheese, green leaf lettuce, onion, & tomato. Served with French fries

Mezcaluna Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, Jack cheese, house sauce, sliced pineapple, lettuce, onion, tomato, & jalapeños. Served with French fries

Sides

Avocado Slices S

$4.50

Beans S

$4.00

Burrito S

$8.00

Cheese S

$1.00

Chiles Toreados S

$3.00

Chimichanga S

$9.00

Chips & Salsa Large

$13.00

Chips & Salsa Medium

$10.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$6.00

DLX

$4.00

Sour Cream and Guacamole

Enchilada S

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Lettuce S

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Relleno S

$8.00

Rice/Beans

$5.00

S Salad small

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.50

Side-Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side-Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side-Mole Salsa

$4.00

Side-Octopus

$8.00

Side-Salsa Crema

$4.00

Side-Salsa Verde

$4.00

Side-Scallops

$8.00

Small Guacamole

$3.50

Small Side Shrimp

$8.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Steam Veggies S

$5.00

Taco Al Pastor S

$4.00

Taco Carnitas S

$4.00

Taco Fish S

$6.00

Taco Grilled Chicken S

$4.00

Taco Ribeye S

$6.00

Taco S

$4.00

Taco Shrimp S

$6.00

Taco Steak S

$5.00

Tamale S

$4.50

White Rice

$4.00

Kids

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Flour tortilla, burrito salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Choice of chicken, ground beef, picadillo

Dessert

Chocolate Flan

$6.00

Chocolate, eggs, & milk, with a syrup crust on top

Churros

$7.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Strawberry or chocolate ice cream in a corn flake crust. Served in a waffle bowl

Flan

$6.00

Mud Pie

$10.00

Layered vanilla ice cream, Oreos, cookie crumbles, strawberries, whipped cream, & mint

Cinco De Mayo APPS

Bacon wrapped Jalapenos

$15.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Elote

$12.00

Mexican Eggrolls

$15.00

Mezcaluna Guacamole

$15.00

Nachos De Tres Quesos

Queso Dip and Chorizo

$15.00

Cinco De Mayo L& B

B-BOEMIA

$5.00

B-CORONA

$5.00

B-PACIFICO

$5.00

B-TECATE

$5.00

B-VICTORIA

$5.00

D-MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

D-NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

D-PACIFICO

$6.00

D-XX AMBER

$6.00

PATRON TEQUILA ESPECIAL

$10.00

CAZADOREZ TEQUILA ESPECIAL

$8.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL ESPECIAL

$9.00

Cinco De Mayo Entree-P-1

Burrito Al Pastor

$22.00

Pastor, Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde, green onion, sour cream, & cotija cheese

Burrito Azada

$22.00

Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side

Burrito Blanco

$22.00

Grilled chicken, white rice, whole beans, and jalapeño cream cheese cooked with the chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema sauce on top

Burrito Luna

$22.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, molcajete sauce, salsa verde, Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream. Served with lettuce and tomato on top. Picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $4.00

Enchiladas Crema

$18.00

Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00

Enchiladas Mole

$18.00

Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00

Enchiladas Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & homemade crema sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice

Fajita Salad

$24.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, rice, Arcadian lettuce mix, bell peppers, grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole & sour cream

Fajitas Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Chicken Fajitas,Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Fajitas pork

$25.00

Pork Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Fajitas Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Fajitas Steak

$25.00

Grilled Steak Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Sopa Tortilla *Bowl

$14.00

Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado

Sopa Tortilla *Cup

$11.00

Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado

Taco Salad

$18.00

Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$21.00

Marinated pork, grilled onions, & cilantro

Tacos Carnitas

$21.00

Carnitas, onions, & cilantro

Tacos Chicken

$21.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, & cilantro

Tacos Shrimp

$21.00

Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice

Tacos Steak

$21.00

Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro

Cinco Demayo Mariscos-Carnes-and pollo

Arroz Con Mariscos

$26.00

Shrimp or scallops, light tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, Mexican rice, & Jack cheese

Camarones Blancos

$26.00

Grilled shrimp served with jalapeño cream sauce, white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots

Carne Asada

$26.00

Skirt steak, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño

Carne Asada Y Mojo

$29.00

Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

Carnitas, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño

Chile Verde

$22.00

Slow-braised pork, chili verde sauce (green), Mexican rice, & black beans

Pollo Mezcal

$22.00Out of stock

Charbroiled adobo chicken breast, Mexican rice, black beans, & guacamole

Arroz Con Pollo

$22.00

Sautéed chicken, arroz con pollo sauce, Mexican rice, Jack cheese, mushrooms, & onion

Pollo Blanco

$22.00

Sautéed chicken in white sauce with white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Flour tortilla, burrito salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Steamed mixed veggies, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole

Spinach Enchiladas

$18.00

Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, pico de gallo, white rice, rancho beans, Monterey Jack, sour cream, & verde sauce

Bottle Wine

BTL THE STAG

$30.00

BTL BANARD GRIFFIN

$30.00

BTL DEL RIO

$24.00

BTL Meimi Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Sterling Merlot

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Directions

Gallery
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge image

