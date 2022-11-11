Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bowl ((Lunch Only))
Birria Tacos
Cheese Dip

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Fresh homemade Churros with cinnamon-sugar and whipped cream and cajeta caramel.

Flan

$6.00Out of stock
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Homemade Tres Leches Cake

Churro Ice Cream

$3.00

Appetizers

*Shrimp cooked in lime juice with fresh mango, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, and jalapeno.
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$5.50+

Delicious white queso.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.50+

Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)

Bean Dip 8 oz.

Bean Dip 8 oz.

$8.00

Re-fried beans with queso.

Small Chips & Salsa 4 oz.

Small Chips & Salsa 4 oz.

$2.99

Our fresh and fire roasted salsa. Made from scratch! (Vegan)

Large Chips & Pint of Salsa

Large Chips & Pint of Salsa

$7.00

Our fresh and fire roasted salsa. Made from scratch! (Vegan)

*Fiesta Dip

*Fiesta Dip

$9.95

Our large cheese dip with grilled chicken, steak, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with flour tortillas.

Salsa Sampler

Salsa Sampler

$7.00

A four ounce pour of three salsas of your choice.

Pint Of House Salsa

$5.00
Fried Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)

Fried Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)

$4.00

Fried Pork Rinds. Pairs great with our Guacamole. Keto-friendly low-carb option.

Aguachile (Ceviche)

Aguachile (Ceviche)

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy! Shrimp cooked in lime juice with red onion, cucumber, serrano chile peppers and spices. Served with avocado slices and corn tostadas.

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00Out of stock

Ceviche Mexicano

$13.00Out of stock

Specialties

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Three fried corn tortilla tacos stuffed with stringy Chihuahua cheese and juicy Birria beef. Served with a delicious beef broth soup (consome) to dip in!

Soup

Caldo de Pollo Bowl 16 oz.

Caldo de Pollo Bowl 16 oz.

$8.00

Our homemade chicken soup served with a fresh broth, pulled chicken breast, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado slices. 16 oz. bowl portion.

Pozole Verde Bowl 16oz.

Pozole Verde Bowl 16oz.

$9.00

Chicken Pozole Verde served with cabbage, radish, cilantro, onion, avocado, lime and corn tostadas.

Carne En Su Jugo Bowl 16oz.

Carne En Su Jugo Bowl 16oz.

$13.00

An authentic Mexican Jalisco classic. A bowl of hot & spicy beef soup made with small pieces of steak simmered in tomatillo salsa, pinto beans, bacon, cebollitas, and chiles toreados. Served with diced onion, cilantro, radish, lime and corn tortillas.

Birria Consomme (6oz. cup)

Birria Consomme (6oz. cup)

$3.00

Birria Consomme Broth served with onion, cilantro, lime.

Salad

*Mixed Greens Salad

*Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radishes, red onion, queso fresco and your choice of salad dressing.

*Build Your Own Bowl - Lunch Only until 4pm

Not available after 4:00 PM
Bowl ((Lunch Only))

Bowl ((Lunch Only))

$9.99

Build your own bowl. Available during lunch hours only from 11am-4pm

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cheese , bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.

*Fajita Quesadilla Steak

$12.00

Steak, cheese, bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Bell peppers, caramelized onions, squash, zucchini and cheese in a flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled chicken and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream on the side.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled steak and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream.

Chipotle Quesadilla

Chipotle Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tinga Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken & Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Fajita Quesadilla Chick + Steak

$12.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Quesadilla Carnitas

$10.00

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.00

Our shredded Tinga chicken stuffed into three homemade, corn tortillas and covered with red chile guajillo enchilada sauce. Also topped with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, onion, and radishes. Served with avocado slices and Mexican rice.

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.00

3 House-made corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with Mole negro, sour cream and toasted sesame seeds. Served with white rice. !!!ALLERGEN INFORMATION: CONTAINS NUTS, GLUTEN AND SESAME SEEDS!!!! (Also contains chicken stock.)

Burrito

*Burrito Loco

*Burrito Loco

$12.00

A large burrito filled with Mexican rice, re-fried beans, grilled chicken, and chorizo. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.

*Philly Burrito

*Philly Burrito

$14.00

A big flour tortilla filled with tender, grilled and thin sliced steak with onions, poblano peppers and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, queso fresco and sour cream.

Spicy Burrito

Spicy Burrito

$14.00

A large flour tortilla filled with white rice, black beans and Cochinita Pibil (marinated, slow-roasted pork). Topped with cheese dip, habanero salsa, sour cream, guacamole, pickled onion & habanero and queso fresco.

Tacos

Traditional Mexican street tacos served on corn tortillas and topped with onion, cilantro, and served with lime and salsa of your choice.
Street Taco

Street Taco

Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.

Taco Americano

Flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Topped with Romaine lettuce and cheese.

Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.00

10 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with butter, garlic, lemon, chipotle, red chiles and spices. Served with white rice and avocado slices. Very Spicy!

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Two Spicy Tacos with Jumbo Shrimp on a flour tortilla with red cabbage, cucumber, creamy chipotle sauce, mango habanero glaze and cilantro.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two tacos served on flour or corn tortillas with adobo-marinated grilled Mahi-Mahi fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle sauce, serrano pepper ranch.

Fajitas

All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken

Fajita Chicken

$17.00

8oz of Grilled Chicken (Feeds 1-2 People) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$18.00

8oz of Grilled Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Fajita Chicken + Steak

Fajita Chicken + Steak

$19.00

8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas - Vegan/Vegetarian

$15.00

Portabella Mushroom, grilled squash and zucchini, caramelized onions and bell peppers. Served with cilantro lime rice and pinto or black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream (optional), and corn or flour tortillas. (Feeds 1-2)

Texas Fajitas

$22.00

Sizzling Chicken, Steak and Shrimp on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with your choice of rice, beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Nachos

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$11.00

Our seasoned, shredded Tinga chicken on a bed of chips with cheese dip. Topped with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Jalapenos!

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$12.00

A bed of chips topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.

Steak Fajita Nachos

$13.00

A bed of chips topped with Grilled Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.

Texas Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Steak & Chicken Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Steak Nachos (No Veggies)

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Nachos (No Veggies)

$12.00

Steak & Chicken Nachos (No Veggies)

$12.99

Shrimp Nachos (No Veggies)

$15.00

Texas Nachos (No Veggies)

$15.00

Classics

Loco Rice

$12.00

A staple comfort food item! Char-Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip.

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.00

10 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with butter, garlic, lemon, chipotle, red chiles and spices. Served with white rice and avocado slices. Very Spicy!

Chimi Changa

$14.00

A deep fried burrito filled with Tinga Chicken and Chihuahua cheese. Covered with cheese dip and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, re-fried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Kids Menu

12 YEARS OLD AND UNDER ONLY.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Comes with three chicken tender strips and fries. Served with ketchup on the side.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with your choice of rice or beans.

Kids Taco Plate

$6.00

One soft taco on a flour tortilla with choice of protein, Romaine lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with one side of your choice. 12 and under only.

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.00

A bed of corn chips topped with cheese dip.

Kids Burrito

$6.00

A flour tortilla filled with Tinga chicken and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice.

Kids Loco Rice

$6.00

Char-Grilled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip.

Tamales

Our tamales are a family recipe. Chicken w/ a medium heat salsa verde.
Tamale Verde - Chicken (1) A La Carte

Tamale Verde - Chicken (1) A La Carte

$4.00

Veggie Tamale (1) A La Carte

$4.00

Poblano Pepper, Carrot and Mexican Cheese. (Vegetarian)

Pork Tamale (1) A La Carte

$4.00

Sides

5 Shrimp A La Carta

$6.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Grilled Onion & Bell Pepper

$2.00

Chiles Toreados (3 In Order)

$3.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Jalapenos 4 Oz

$1.00

Grilled Onions Order

$1.50

Guacamole 2 Oz

$2.00

Habanero Salsa 16oz Pint

$10.00

O/ Caramelized Onions

$2.00

O/ Queso Fresco 4 Oz

$1.50

Onions 2 Oz

$0.50

Pickled Habanero & Onion 4 Oz

$3.00

Pickled Jalapeños 4 Oz

$1.00

Pico De Gallo 2 Oz

$0.75
Pico de Gallo 4 oz

Pico de Gallo 4 oz

$2.00

Salsa Brava 16oz Pint

$10.00

Serrano Peppers 2 Oz

$0.50

Serrano Peppers 4 Oz

$1.50

Shredded Cheese 4 Oz

$1.50

Side Chicharrones

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Order Cilantro 2 Oz

$1.00

Side Order Radishes

$1.00

Side Order CHOPPED Steak 6 oz.

$5.00

2 Oz Queso Fresco

$0.75

Side Romaine Lettuce

$1.50

Side Zucchini

$1.75

Sour Cream (4 oz)

$1.50

Tomato (Chopped) 2 Oz

$0.75

Side Chorizo 4oz.

$3.00

Grilled Steak (SLICED) 8 Oz

$8.00

Side Mushrooms 4 oz.

$1.50

Tostadas

$2.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.25

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

White Rice (No Cilantro)

$3.00

Whole Pinto Beans (Vegan)

$3.00

Black Beans (Vegan)

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Salsa Verde (Mild)

$1.50

Salsa Roja (Mild)

$1.50

Avocado Salsa (Medium)

$1.50

Habanero Salsa (HOT)

$1.50

Salsa Brava (VERY SPICY)

$1.50

Spicy Pineapple Salsa 2oz.

$1.50

Spicy Birria Salsa 2oz.

$1.50

Mango Habanero Glaze 2oz.

$1.75

Chipotle Sauce 2oz.

$0.50

Cilantro Ranch 2oz.

$0.50

Spicy Serrano Ranch 2oz.

$0.50

Salsa Verde (Mild)

$3.00

Salsa Roja (Mild)

$3.00

Avocado Salsa (Medium)

$3.00

Habanero Salsa (HOT)

$3.00

Salsa Brava (VERY SPICY)

$3.00

Spicy Birria Salsa (HOT)

$3.00

Enchilada Salsa

$2.00

Mole Sauce

$3.00

Spicy Pineapple Salsa

$3.00

O/ Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.00

O/ Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.50

Mexican Bottled Coke

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tropical Virgin Marg

$6.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.75+

Topo Chico

$2.75

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 6.8 oz.

$3.25

Sidral Apple Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Cocktails To-Go

Please bring your valid ID when picking up your drink TOGO. Must purchase food with drink.

Margarita Rocks 12 oz

$10.00

Our house Margarita is made with 100% Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, and organic Agave nectar. Rocks only and served in a 20 oz. cup.

Frozen Lime Marg 12 oz.

$10.00

Frozen Lime Margarita

Sangria 12 oz.

$10.00

Our homemade Sangria made with fresh juices and served with marinated fruit on top. 20 oz.

Sangria Swirl Margarita 12 oz.

$10.00

Our Frozen Lime Margarita swirled with Red Sangria.

Blood Orange Frozen Marg 12 oz.

$10.00

Seasonal Cocktail: Made with fresh Blood Orange juice.

Blood Orange Swirl 12 oz.

$10.00

Mango Frozen 12 Oz

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Tsunami 12 Oz.

$12.00

Sodas TOGO

20 Oz. Coke

$2.00

20 Oz. Coke Zero

$2.00

20 Oz. Diet Coke

$2.00

20 Oz. Sprite

$2.00

20 Oz. Pink Lemonade

$2.00

20 Oz. Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

20 Oz. Fanta Orange

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Mexican food made with love.

Website

Location

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

