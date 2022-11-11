- Home
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
456 Reviews
$$
2 Cherokee Blvd.
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Popular Items
Dessert
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Delicious white queso.
Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)
Bean Dip 8 oz.
Re-fried beans with queso.
Small Chips & Salsa 4 oz.
Our fresh and fire roasted salsa. Made from scratch! (Vegan)
Large Chips & Pint of Salsa
Our fresh and fire roasted salsa. Made from scratch! (Vegan)
*Fiesta Dip
Our large cheese dip with grilled chicken, steak, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with flour tortillas.
Salsa Sampler
A four ounce pour of three salsas of your choice.
Pint Of House Salsa
Fried Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)
Fried Pork Rinds. Pairs great with our Guacamole. Keto-friendly low-carb option.
Aguachile (Ceviche)
Spicy! Shrimp cooked in lime juice with red onion, cucumber, serrano chile peppers and spices. Served with avocado slices and corn tostadas.
Mango Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche Mexicano
Specialties
Soup
Caldo de Pollo Bowl 16 oz.
Our homemade chicken soup served with a fresh broth, pulled chicken breast, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado slices. 16 oz. bowl portion.
Pozole Verde Bowl 16oz.
Chicken Pozole Verde served with cabbage, radish, cilantro, onion, avocado, lime and corn tostadas.
Carne En Su Jugo Bowl 16oz.
An authentic Mexican Jalisco classic. A bowl of hot & spicy beef soup made with small pieces of steak simmered in tomatillo salsa, pinto beans, bacon, cebollitas, and chiles toreados. Served with diced onion, cilantro, radish, lime and corn tortillas.
Birria Consomme (6oz. cup)
Birria Consomme Broth served with onion, cilantro, lime.
Salad
*Build Your Own Bowl - Lunch Only until 4pm
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla Chicken
Grilled chicken, cheese , bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
*Fajita Quesadilla Steak
Steak, cheese, bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Bell peppers, caramelized onions, squash, zucchini and cheese in a flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream on the side.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream.
Chipotle Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tinga Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken & Steak Quesadilla
Texas Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla Chick + Steak
Shrimp Quesadilla
Quesadilla Carnitas
Birria Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rojas
Our shredded Tinga chicken stuffed into three homemade, corn tortillas and covered with red chile guajillo enchilada sauce. Also topped with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, onion, and radishes. Served with avocado slices and Mexican rice.
Enchiladas de Mole
3 House-made corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with Mole negro, sour cream and toasted sesame seeds. Served with white rice. !!!ALLERGEN INFORMATION: CONTAINS NUTS, GLUTEN AND SESAME SEEDS!!!! (Also contains chicken stock.)
Burrito
*Burrito Loco
A large burrito filled with Mexican rice, re-fried beans, grilled chicken, and chorizo. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
*Philly Burrito
A big flour tortilla filled with tender, grilled and thin sliced steak with onions, poblano peppers and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, queso fresco and sour cream.
Spicy Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with white rice, black beans and Cochinita Pibil (marinated, slow-roasted pork). Topped with cheese dip, habanero salsa, sour cream, guacamole, pickled onion & habanero and queso fresco.
Tacos
Seafood
Camarones a la Diabla
10 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with butter, garlic, lemon, chipotle, red chiles and spices. Served with white rice and avocado slices. Very Spicy!
Shrimp Tacos
Two Spicy Tacos with Jumbo Shrimp on a flour tortilla with red cabbage, cucumber, creamy chipotle sauce, mango habanero glaze and cilantro.
Fish Tacos
Two tacos served on flour or corn tortillas with adobo-marinated grilled Mahi-Mahi fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle sauce, serrano pepper ranch.
Fajitas
Fajita Chicken
8oz of Grilled Chicken (Feeds 1-2 People) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Steak
8oz of Grilled Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken + Steak
8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas - Vegan/Vegetarian
Portabella Mushroom, grilled squash and zucchini, caramelized onions and bell peppers. Served with cilantro lime rice and pinto or black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream (optional), and corn or flour tortillas. (Feeds 1-2)
Texas Fajitas
Sizzling Chicken, Steak and Shrimp on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with your choice of rice, beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Nachos
Chicken Tinga Nachos
Our seasoned, shredded Tinga chicken on a bed of chips with cheese dip. Topped with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Jalapenos!
Chicken Fajita Nachos
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
Steak Fajita Nachos
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
Texas Fajita Nachos
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Steak & Chicken Fajita Nachos
Steak Nachos (No Veggies)
Grilled Chicken Nachos (No Veggies)
Steak & Chicken Nachos (No Veggies)
Shrimp Nachos (No Veggies)
Texas Nachos (No Veggies)
Classics
Loco Rice
A staple comfort food item! Char-Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip.
Chimi Changa
A deep fried burrito filled with Tinga Chicken and Chihuahua cheese. Covered with cheese dip and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, re-fried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Comes with three chicken tender strips and fries. Served with ketchup on the side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with your choice of rice or beans.
Kids Taco Plate
One soft taco on a flour tortilla with choice of protein, Romaine lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with one side of your choice. 12 and under only.
Kids Cheese Nachos
A bed of corn chips topped with cheese dip.
Kids Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with Tinga chicken and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice.
Kids Loco Rice
Char-Grilled chicken on a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip.
Tamales
Sides
5 Shrimp A La Carta
Avocado Slices
Grilled Onion & Bell Pepper
Chiles Toreados (3 In Order)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (3)
French Fries
Fresh Jalapenos 4 Oz
Grilled Onions Order
Guacamole 2 Oz
Habanero Salsa 16oz Pint
O/ Caramelized Onions
O/ Queso Fresco 4 Oz
Onions 2 Oz
Pickled Habanero & Onion 4 Oz
Pickled Jalapeños 4 Oz
Pico De Gallo 2 Oz
Pico de Gallo 4 oz
Salsa Brava 16oz Pint
Serrano Peppers 2 Oz
Serrano Peppers 4 Oz
Shredded Cheese 4 Oz
Side Chicharrones
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Order Cilantro 2 Oz
Side Order Radishes
Side Order CHOPPED Steak 6 oz.
2 Oz Queso Fresco
Side Romaine Lettuce
Side Zucchini
Sour Cream (4 oz)
Tomato (Chopped) 2 Oz
Side Chorizo 4oz.
Grilled Steak (SLICED) 8 Oz
Side Mushrooms 4 oz.
Tostadas
Side Carnitas
2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mexican Rice
Cilantro Rice
White Rice (No Cilantro)
Whole Pinto Beans (Vegan)
Black Beans (Vegan)
Refried Beans
Salsa Verde (Mild)
Salsa Roja (Mild)
Avocado Salsa (Medium)
Habanero Salsa (HOT)
Salsa Brava (VERY SPICY)
Spicy Pineapple Salsa 2oz.
Spicy Birria Salsa 2oz.
Mango Habanero Glaze 2oz.
Chipotle Sauce 2oz.
Cilantro Ranch 2oz.
Spicy Serrano Ranch 2oz.
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Milk
Coffee
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Mexican Bottled Coke
Apple Juice
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Tropical Virgin Marg
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Shirley Temple
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Jarritos
Topo Chico
Fever Tree Ginger Beer 6.8 oz.
Sidral Apple Soda
Smart Water
Red Bull
Squirt
Cocktails To-Go
Margarita Rocks 12 oz
Our house Margarita is made with 100% Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, and organic Agave nectar. Rocks only and served in a 20 oz. cup.
Frozen Lime Marg 12 oz.
Frozen Lime Margarita
Sangria 12 oz.
Our homemade Sangria made with fresh juices and served with marinated fruit on top. 20 oz.
Sangria Swirl Margarita 12 oz.
Our Frozen Lime Margarita swirled with Red Sangria.
Blood Orange Frozen Marg 12 oz.
Seasonal Cocktail: Made with fresh Blood Orange juice.
Blood Orange Swirl 12 oz.
Mango Frozen 12 Oz
Blue Tsunami 12 Oz.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh Mexican food made with love.
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37405