Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$19.00

Baba Ghanoush

$12.00

Crispy Fried Feta

$11.00

Dolmas

$9.00

Ezme

$10.00

Falafel

$12.00

Fries

$4.00

Hummus

$10.00

Olives and Vegetables

$9.00

Sarmisak

$11.00

Sigar Borek

$12.00

Tzatziki

$9.00

Salads/Soup

Beet Salad

$12.00

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

House salad full

$9.00

House salad side

$6.00

Lentil soup bowl

$9.00

Lentil soup cup

$6.00

Soup bowl of the day

$9.00

Soup cup of the day

$6.00

Tabouli Salad

$9.00

Entrees

Beef Koobideh

$24.00

Beef Shish Kebab

$29.00

Beyti Kebab

$28.00

Branzino

$39.00

Burger Mediterranean

$19.00

Chicken Kebab

$27.00

Falafel plate

$19.00

Kofta Kebab

$24.00

Lamb Beef Gyro Plate

$24.00

Lamb shank

$34.00

Lamb Shish Kebab

$29.00

Mixed Grill (for 1)

$34.00

Mixed Grill (for 4)

$119.00

Mixed Grill (for 6)

$169.00

Moussaka

$19.00

Pasta plate

$24.00

Salmon kebab

$29.00

Shrimp kebab

$29.00

Steak Mediterranean

$34.00

Wraps/Sandwiches

Adana Wrap

$15.00

Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$15.00

Falafel Wrap

$15.00

Kofta Wrap

$15.00

Lamb Beef Gyro Wrap

$15.00

Mediterranean chicken sandwich

$15.00

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Desserts

Baklava

$7.00

Bird's nest

$9.00

Halvah

$7.00

Kunefe

$9.00

Pistachio ice cream

$7.00

Pistachio Rice Pudding

$7.00

Turkish delight

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream

$7.00

Drinks

Cappucino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cola

$3.00

Doogh

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea Cup

$6.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Italian soda

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

La Croix

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Non-alcoholic beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pelligrino

$9.00

Perrier

$5.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Turkish coffee

$6.00

Uludag Orange drink

$4.00

Kid's Options

Carved lamb/beef gyro wrap and rice

$9.00

Chicken strips with fries

$9.00