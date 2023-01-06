Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meze

review star

No reviews yet

680 Mall Drive

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup Avgolemono
Mediterranean Trio Spread
Souvlaki Trio

Hot Tapas

Dolmades Avgolemono

Dolmades Avgolemono

$12.00

vine leaves stuffed with ground beef, herbs and rice with dill oil, egg lemon sauce

Roman Artichokes

$13.00

Baked in garlic breadcrumbs, and Butter

Fried Calamari

$16.00

lemon, zesty cocktail sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

marinated Spanish octopus, Santorini fava

Imam Baildi

Imam Baildi

$14.00

breaded eggplant, braised onions with tomato, garlic & herbs, crumbled feta

Keftedess/Meatballs

$12.00

ground beef, veal, asiago cheese

Saganaki

$11.00

Kefalograviera cheese, oregano, lemon

Spanakopita

$12.00

phyllo stuffed with spinach, feta, dill, herbs, yogurt mint

Zucchini Chips

$12.00

Lightly Battered Zucchini slices, fried and served with tzatziki

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Gigantes

$9.00

Greek Fries

$8.00

Greek Spaghetti

$9.00

Horta

$9.00

Patatas Bravas

$13.00

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Sweet Corn Creme Brulee

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Vegan Orzo

$10.00

Lamb Phyllo Pies

$15.00

Vegan Dolma

$14.00

Cold Tapas

Burnt Eggplant

$10.00

Charbroiled eggplant, garlic, malt vinegar, parsley

Extra Pita

$1.00

Fava Spread

$10.00

split pea vegetable puree

Feta & Olives

Feta & Olives

$11.00
Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic

Mediterranean Trio Spread

Mediterranean Trio Spread

$15.00

choice of 3 spreads: hummus, tzatziki, spicy feta, burnt eggplant, fava, taramosalata, walnut skordalia, & pita

Raw Veggies for Spreads

$4.00
Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$10.00

greek feta, yogurt, jalapenos

Taramosalata

$11.00Out of stock

fish roe spread

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$10.00

Greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber, dill

Walnut Skordalia

$10.00

walnuts, garlic, lemon

Mezé Charcuterie

$28.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

classic caesar with rustic croutons and pecorino romano

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$8.00

Greek Village Salad

$16.00

vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, sweet bell peppers, Greek feta, EVOO, red wine vinegar

1/2 Greek Village Salad

$8.00

Chopped Salad

$17.00

vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, sweet bell peppers, pepperoncini, cretan croutons, feta, capers, Greek vinaigrette

1/2 Chopped Salad

$9.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Baby arugula, goat cheese, cranberries, caramelized walnuts, honey-cider vinaigrette

1/2 Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00
Soup Avgolemono

Soup Avgolemono

$5.00+

traditional Greek egg lemon soup with chicken and rice

Flatbreads

Loukaniko Flatbread

$15.00

housemade Greek sausage, pepperoncini, sweet bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, feta

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

fresh mozarella, tomatoes, tomato sauce, sweet basil

Meze Flatbread

$13.00

caramelized onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, mizithra, fresh oregano, EVOO

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

roasted mushrooms, pecorino romano, truffle oil

Entrees

London Broil

$39.00

grilled beef sirloin, wild mushroom demi-glace, sweet corn creme brulee

Filet Mignon

$47.00

garlic herb potatoes, maitre d'Hotel butter

Paidakia

$47.00

chargrilled lamb chops, lemon, burnt rosemary, roasted potatoes

Bacalao

Bacalao

$26.00

crispy North Atlantic cod, walnut skordalia, horta

Chicken Riganato

$27.00

semi deboned half chicken, pan roasted with lemon & oregano, rice pilaf

Salmon

$32.00

pan roasted salmon, grilled vegetables, basil pesto

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$37.00

aromatic braised lamb shank with tomato, orzo & mizithra

Lavraki

$48.00

grilled Mediterranean sea bass filet, spanakopita puree, garlic-EVOO cherry tomatoes

Penne Primavera

$22.00

zucchini, carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, kalamata olives, feta, fresh basil, garlic EVOO

Shrimp Mediterraneo

$34.00

six grilled jumbo gulf shrimp kabob, vegetable couscous, EVOO, lemon, herbs

Souvlaki Trio

$36.00

three classic Greek kabobs: lamb, chicken, & beef with garlic herb potatoes, sweet basil pesto

Tuscany Chicken

$26.00

Lightly breaded free-range chicken breast, marinated cherry tomatoes, arugula, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Chicken Souvlaki Trio

$26.00

Saffron Shrimp

$30.00

Linguini Aglio Olio

$19.00

EXTRA SIDES

Extra Pita

$1.00

Small Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Small Side Spicy Feta

$1.00

Small Side Hummus

$1.00

Small Side Skordalia

$1.00

Small Side Taramasalata

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Greek & Mediterranean cuisine

Website

Location

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Meze image

