Mezquite Tacos

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Quesataco
Mezquite Burrito
Tacoancho

Tacos

House Taco

House Taco

$3.25

choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor), topped with onion, cilantro and guacamole *salsa on the side

Quesataco

Quesataco

$3.50

choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), with melted cheese topped with onion, cilantro and guacamole *salsa on the side

Tacoancho

Tacoancho

$3.50

choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), with melted cheese, roasted pasilla peppers topped with serrano aioli sauce and cilantro

Chicharron Taco

Chicharron Taco

$3.50

choice of tortilla, with crispy chicharron, salsa roja (spicy), topped with guacamole, queso fresco and cilantro *can substitute for salsa verde (mild) upon request

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$3.25

choice of tortilla, with black beans, roasted morron peppers and onions topped with guacamole and cilantro *salsa on the side

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.80

choice of tortilla, chipotle shrimp topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*) and chipotle aioli sauce

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.80

choice of tortilla, beer battered fish (swai) topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*), chipotle aioli sauce and white crema sauce

Catering 25

$250.00

Burritos

Mezquite Burrito

Mezquite Burrito

$9.50

Choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp, fish, veggies), rice, smashed pinto beans, chile relleno (*contains cheese*), pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*) topped with guacamole and serrano sauce *salsa on the side

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

flour tortilla, smashed pinto beans and shredded cheese

Hometown Favorites

Mezquite Nachos

Mezquite Nachos

$9.99

choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), in house made, all natural corn chips, nacho cheese topped with pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*) guacamole *sour cream optional

Mezquite Bowl

Mezquite Bowl

$9.99

choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), Mexican rice, smashed pinto beans, black beans, roasted morron peppers and onions, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*), guacamole and cilantro

Volcan

Volcan

$5.99

choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), crispy tostada, melted cheese topped with chipotle aioli sauce and guacamole

Mad Potato

Mad Potato

$8.99

choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp, veggies), baked potato, melted cheese topped with serrano aioli sauce, guacamole, chives and cilantro

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.99

flour tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp, veggies), melted cheese with pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*) and guacamole on the side

Mezquite Fries

$9.99

Guacamole and Sides

Chips & Guacamole

$3.99

Side of Chips

$2.50

Bag of Chips

$3.99

Side of Chicharron (white bag)

$3.50

Chunky Guacamole

$2.99+

Side of Chipotle Aioli Sauce 3.5oz

$1.25

Side of Serrano Aioli Sauce 3.5oz

$1.25

Mexican Rice

$3.50+

Black Beans

$3.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.50+

Charro Beans

$5.99+

One Chile Relleno

$3.99

Kids Menu

1 taco

$3.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mini Carne Asada Fries

$5.99

Mini Fries (Only Fries)

$3.99

Mini Nachos with cheese only

$5.99

Handcrafted Drinks (Agua Frescas)

Horchata

Horchata

$3.50+

a sweetened blend of rice and cinnamon agua fresca

Spinach Pineapple Mint

Spinach Pineapple Mint

$3.50+

a refreshing, lightly sweetened blend of spinach, pineapple and mint leaves agua fresca

Jamaica

$3.50+

Other Drinks

Imported Mexican Coke

Imported Mexican Coke

$3.25
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$2.75

a Mexican apple-flavored carbonated soft drink

Sangria Senorial

Sangria Senorial

$2.75

sangria-flavored, non-alcoholic beverage

Fountain Drink - ONE SIZE ONLY

$2.50

Drinks Available: Coke Sprite Dr. Pepper Diet Coke Lemonade Root Beer

Bottled Water

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and try the best Baja style tacos in Orange County!

Website

Location

14075 Newport Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

