Italian

Mezza Luna Allendale

96 west allendale ave

Allendale, NJ 07401

Apps

Zuppa di Mussels

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Polpettine

$12.00

Clams Oregenatta

$14.00

Eggplant Napoleon

$12.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

Popcorn Shrimp Arabiata

$15.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Escago Scampi

$15.00

Clams Half Shell

$14.00

Eggplent Rollatini

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Clams White Sauce

$14.00

Shrimp Cajon

$29.00

Dosen Clams White Sauce

$22.00

Shrimp Brown Arabiata

$29.00

Escargot Fra Diablo

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Caccio De Pepe

$16.00

Hot Antipasto

$18.00

Salads

Mezza Luna Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Ceaser

$9.00

House Salad

Arugula

$9.00

Pichurrito Salad

$14.00

Olives

$6.00

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Straciatells Romana

$9.00

Soup

$5.00

Tortelini Soup

$9.00

3 Soup Cups Of Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Sauce

$5.00

HomeMade Pasta

Malfadine Mezza

$28.00

Capellini Gamberetto

$29.00

Fettuccine Bolognese Alla Tartufo

$26.00

Linguine Clam Sauce

$26.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$22.00

Spaghetti Palpatine

$22.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Pene Meatball

$23.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Parpadelle Salice

$22.00

Capelini Meat Sauce

$22.00

Gluten Free Marinara

$18.00

Pene Primavera

$22.00

Calamari Marinara

$28.00

Linguinni Garlic And Oil

$19.00

Penne Marinara

$19.00

Pene Putaneska

$20.00

Penne Butter

$17.00

Gnocci Marinara

$23.00

Fettuccine Pomodoro

$22.00

Gluten Free Pene

$20.00

Spagheti Butter

$16.00

Rigatoni Zingara

$20.00

Spaghetti Oil Garlic

$19.00

Penne 4 Cheeses

$22.00

Penne Norma

$22.00

Pollo O Vitello

Francese

$24.00

Marsala

$24.00

Milanese

$24.00

Parmesan

$24.00

Sorrentino

$26.00

Saltimbocca

$26.00

Gorgonzola

$25.00

Carciofe

$25.00

Fingers

$10.00

Caesar

$24.00

Genovez

$25.00

Piccata

$24.00

Grilled

$24.00

Arrabiata

$25.00

Pizzaiola

$25.00

A La Grillia

$24.00

Cutlet

$22.00

Pajar

$24.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$25.00

Lemone

$24.00

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$36.00

Faroe Island ogranic Salmon

$30.00

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$29.00

Shrimp Parmasan

$29.00

Scallop

$32.00

Grilled Shrimp

$29.00

Sole Franches

$29.00

Broiled Salmon

$38.00

Shrimp Marinara

$29.00

Flounder Franches

$29.00

Calamari Marinara

$28.00

Salmon Grill

$30.00

Salmon Piccata

$30.00

Broil Lobstartail

$55.00

Salmon Marechiara

$36.00

Sole Broil

$29.00

Shrimp Franches

$29.00

Lobster

$38.00

Bistecca

Pork Chops

$29.00

NY Strip Gorgonzola

$32.00

Veal Chop

$38.00

Porter House For Two

$165.00

Rack Of Lamb

$40.00

Ribeye Steak

$60.00

Steak For 3

$215.00

V, Rack

$38.00

Porter House For 1

$78.00

Sausage

$6.00

Filet Mignon

$65.00

Steak For 4

$285.00

One Piece Griil Chicken

$12.00

Sautee Mushroom

$15.00

Contori

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

Asparagus Milanese

$9.00

Steam Brocoli

$8.00

Sautee Asparagus

$9.00

Side Bolognese

$8.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$7.00

Side Alfredo

$9.00

Side Pasta Oil\garlic

$6.00

Side Marinara

$7.00

Side Pene Meat Sauce

$9.00

Penne Gluten Free

$7.00

Side Pasta Carbonara

$9.00

Side Rizoto

$8.00

Half Order Gnocci Ragu

$17.00

Kids Penne Butter

$10.00

Side Penne Oil Garlic

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$11.00

App Specials

Burrata

$17.00

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Stuffed Calamari

$20.00

Roasted Pork Belly

$18.00

Spanish Octopus

$20.00

Entree Specials

Bucatini Cacio Pepe

$43.00

Gnocchi Ragu

$35.00

John Dory

$39.00

Lamb Shanke

$38.00

V Chop Parm

$40.00

V Chop Milanese

$40.00

Baby Bass Almon Crost

$38.00

Veal Chop

$40.00

Chilean Bass

$42.00

Scallops

$38.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pelgreno 1 L

$7.00

Aqua Pana

$7.00

Milk / Choc Milk

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Picher Soda

$12.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Pelegrino

$7.00

Soda

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Small Machiato

$4.00

Double Machiato

$6.00

Late

$6.00

Sambuca

$3.00

Alforno Caffe

$8.00

Desserts

New York Cheese Cake

$10.00

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Banana Mousse

$10.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$10.00

Napoleon Cake

$12.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Orange Sorbet

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Apple Strudle

$9.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Lava

$11.00

Biscottis

$7.00

Plate Fee

$3.00

Dessert Plater

$80.00

Pumnkin Cheese Cake

$10.00

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Clams Orgenta

$9.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.00

Zuppa Di Mussels

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs Ricotta

$8.00

Truffle Scented Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Zucchini Fries With Lemon aioli

$8.00

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Choose Two

$14.00

Choose Three

$18.00

Escargo Fradiablo

$9.00

Side Brocoli

$5.00

Sandwich

$14.00

Cold Antipasto

$12.00

Sautee Sausage

$14.00

Meatball Sandwhich

$12.00

Hot Antipasto

$14.00

Sautee Mushroom

$6.00

Homemade Pasta

Spaghetti ala Norma

$13.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.00

Linguine Clams Sauce

$15.00

Fettucine

$13.00

Pappardelle Salscice

$13.00

Penne alla Vodka

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Pasta scampi

$13.00

Capellini Scampi

$13.00

Rigatoni

$13.00

Pene Zingara

$14.00

Pene Primavera

$14.00

Spageti Marinara

$13.00

Capelini Putaneska

$13.00

Fetuccini Bolognese

$15.00

Capelini Oil Garlic

$13.00

Calamari Marinara

$16.00

Sausage

$14.00

Capelini Pomodoro

$13.00

Tripa Romano

$13.00

Fettucini Carbonara

$14.00

Pene Primavera

$13.00

Pollo o Vitello

Chicken

$14.00

Veal

$16.00

Eggplant Parm

$13.00

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Salmon Picatta

$18.00

Sole

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Shrimp Fradiablo

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp Parm

$18.00

Shrimp Franchese

$18.00

Calamari Marinara

$16.00

Mussels Over Spagheti Fradiavlo

$18.00

Seaffood Salad

$18.00

Lunch Sides

Side Capellini Marinara

$4.00

Side Capellini Oil & Garlic

$4.50

Side Cappelini Vodka

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Brocoli

$6.00

Brocoli Rabe

$6.00

Gift Certificates

200

$200.00

125

$125.00

100

$100.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

Friends & Family

Side Fries

$7.00

Rice Balls

$2.00

Kids Penne Olive Oil & Garlic

$10.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$10.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Penne Vodka

$10.00

Kids Penne Meatballs

$12.00

Hot Peppers And Potato Italyan

$12.00

Whole Wheat Pasta Marinara

$18.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Sttuffed Rigatoni

$34.00

Side Mash Potato

$5.00

Seafood Salad

$25.00

Tripa Romano

$23.00

KidsPenne Meat Sauce

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Calamari Fradiavlo Over Linguini

$28.00

Kids Penne Butter

$10.00

Kids Pene Plain

$10.00

Mozarela Sticks

$12.00

Nina, Linguini Whole Weet Pasta, Beans Brocoli, Shrimp, Clams , Light Garlic White Sauce

$40.00

Smoll Hot Pepers

$7.00

Meatballs

$3.00

Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

App Familystyle

$100.00

$500 Party Deposit - October 13 2019

Party Deposit

$200.00

Party Deposit

$100.00

To Go Package

To Go Package for 2

$50.00

To Go Package for 4

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

96 west allendale ave, Allendale, NJ 07401

Directions

Gallery
Mezza Luna image

