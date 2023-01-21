Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mezza Luna Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1763 W. Williams Street

Apex, NC 27502

Popular Items

Pizza
Garlic Knots
Grandma Pie

Specials

Beef Cannelloni

Beef Cannelloni

$18.00

Pasta shells rolled around a beef and ricotta mixture, topped with sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side salad and bread.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with a sherry cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with a side salad and bread.

Appetizers

Fresh Garlic Bread

Fresh Garlic Bread

$5.00

Our signature homemade garlic bread

Fresh Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Fresh Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$7.00

Our signature homemade garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Fried knotted pizza dough (6) tossed with fresh garlic and herbs

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Battered mozzarella (6) fried golden and served with tomato sauce for dipping

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted bread topped with a mixture of chopped tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Ten (10) chicken wings tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, or BBQ sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch

Zucchini Fritti

Zucchini Fritti

$9.00

Hand breaded zucchini fried golden and served with tomato sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Ravioli

Buffalo Fried Chicken Ravioli

$9.00

Homemade ravioli stuffed with chicken, ricotta cheese, and hot sauce then breaded and fried golden. (4) per order. Served with a side of ranch.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Breaded and golden fried ravioli served with tomato sauce for dipping.

Arancini di Riso

Arancini di Riso

$9.00

Small Sicilian rice balls (3) stuffed with cheeses and Bolognese sauce. Served with tomato sauce for dipping

Baked Clams Oreganata

Baked Clams Oreganata

$11.00

Stuffed clams on a half shell roasted in a white wine garlic sauce.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$13.00

Rings of calamari (squid) floured and fried. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$13.00

One dozen littleneck clams steamed in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh parsley.

Angry Mussels Appetizer

Angry Mussels Appetizer

$14.00

Our take on Mussels Fra Diavolo. Mussels steamed in a crushed tomato sauce with fresh red chili, garlic, and herbs.

Soups

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Savory homemade lentil and vegetable soup (vegetarian-friendly)

Nonna's Chicken Soup

Nonna's Chicken Soup

$6.00

Grandma's recipe for chicken soup with roasted chicken, vegetables, and acini de pepe (little pasta)

Pizza

Pizza

Pizza

$16.00+

New York Style thin crust - 10" personal, 14" medium, or 16" large

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$20.00

12" x 17" Rectangular. Pan-cooked, thick crust pizza.

Specialty Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$21.00+

Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grated cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.

Marinara Pie

Marinara Pie

$18.00+

Topped with double sauce, crushed garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and grated Parmesan Cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00+

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$25.00+

Topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and spinach.

Vic's Loaded Pie

Vic's Loaded Pie

$25.00+

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Mahalo Pizza

Mahalo Pizza

$23.00+

Our Hawaiian pizza topped with ham, bacon, and pineapple.

Lucy's Fresh Tomato

Lucy's Fresh Tomato

$22.00+

Mozzarella, sliced fresh tomatoes (no sauce), garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and spices.

Chicken Parm Pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00+

Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our homemade "gravy" (tomato sauce)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00+

Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our Buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00+

Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our BBQ sauce.

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$22.00+

Our white pizza with ricotta spread w/ mozzarella, garlic, grated cheese, and fresh parsley.

Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$21.00

Thin crust pan pizza (12" x 17") topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tomato sauce, garlic, grated cheese, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

Gluten Free 12" Round - Served in an individual aluminum pan with a single use pizza cutter. NOTE: This pizza is made in the same environment as non-gluten friendly items and may not be recommended for those with severe gluten allergies.

Gluten Free Margherita

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grated cheese, and extra virgin olive oil. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Marinara Pie

Gluten Free Marinara Pie

$15.00

Topped with double sauce, crushed garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and grated Parmesan Cheese - 12" round gluten free crust

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$19.00

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our meatballs contain bread so this item may need to be removed for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Veggie Lovers

Gluten Free Veggie Lovers

$19.00

Topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and spinach. 12" round gluten free crust.

Gluten Free Vic's Loaded Pie

Gluten Free Vic's Loaded Pie

$19.00

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our meatballs contain bread so this item may need to be removed for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Mahalo Pizza

Gluten Free Mahalo Pizza

$18.00

Our Hawaiian pizza topped with ham, bacon, and pineapple. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Lucy's Fresh Tomato

Gluten Free Lucy's Fresh Tomato

$17.00

Mozzarella, sliced fresh tomatoes (no sauce), garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and spices. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our Buffalo wing sauce - 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our chicken has a breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our BBQ wing sauce - 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our chicken has a breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.00

Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our homemade & "gravy" (tomato sauce). 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our chicken has a breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Gluten Free Bianca Pizza

Gluten Free Bianca Pizza

$17.00

Our white pizza with ricotta spread w/ mozzarella, garlic, grated cheese, and fresh parsley. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.

Calzone / Stromboli

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Personal sized and stuffed with our homemade ricotta and mozzarella mix with spices

Stromboli

Stromboli

$12.00

Personal sized and stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella.

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$12.00

Personal sized and stuffed with sausage, green peppers, and mozzarella.

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$13.00

Personal sized and stuffed with fried chicken and mozzarella.

Pepperoni Roll

$11.00

Personal sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

Custom Roll

$10.00

Make your own roll! Personal sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Family Calzone

Family Calzone

$22.00

Family sized and stuffed with our homemade ricotta and mozzarella mix with spices

Family Stromboli

Family Stromboli

$23.00

Family sized and stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella.

Family Sausage and Pepper Roll

$23.00

Family sized and stuffed with sausage, green peppers, and mozzarella.

Family Chicken Roll

$23.00

Family sized and stuffed with fried chicken and mozzarella.

Family Pepperoni Roll

Family Pepperoni Roll

$22.00

Family sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Family Custom Roll

$20.00

Make your own roll! Family sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.00

Classic Italian salad with ham, salami, and provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera and our house dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella and sliced tomatoes topped with fresh basil, olive oil, and a balsamic drizzle.

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Garden salad topped with sliced ham, salami, and provolone cheese

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Mixed lettuces with tomato and cucumbers

Cold Heroes

Italian Delight

Italian Delight

$11.00

Ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, homemade Italian dressing served on a hero roll.

Spicy Italian Delight

$12.00

Ham, genoa salami, provolone, pepperoni, and jalapeños, with lettuce, tomato, homemade Italian dressing served on a hero roll.

Eggplant Napoli

Eggplant Napoli

$12.00

Eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and dressing served cold on a hero roll.

Hot Heroes

Meatball Parm Hero

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.

Eggplant Parm Hero

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.00

Hand breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.

Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlets, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$11.00

An Italian Festival Classic! Italian sausage and green peppers on a hero roll.

Fried Chicken Cutlet Hero

Fried Chicken Cutlet Hero

$11.00

Fried chicken cutlets served on a hero roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Chicken Caprese Hero

$13.00

Fried or grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers served on a hero roll.

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese served on a hero roll.

Cheesesteak Deluxe

Cheesesteak Deluxe

$13.00

Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and peppers served on a hero roll.

Entrees

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Egg-battered chicken cutlets sautéed in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Pan-seared chicken cutlets sautéed in a sweet and savory Marsala sauce with sliced mushrooms. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Pan-seared chicken cutlets sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Chicken Mezza Luna

Chicken Mezza Luna

$22.00

Pan seared chicken topped with spinach, melted provolone, and roasted peppers in a white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlets fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Hand breaded veal cutlets fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Hand breaded eggplant fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Breaded eggplant rolled around ricotta topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Stuffed Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Fried chicken cutlets layered with eggplant and ham topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Stuffed Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Fried veal cutlets layered with eggplant and ham topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a garlic, white wine, and lemon sauce. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.

Pasta

Baked Ziti alla Vic

Baked Ziti alla Vic

$18.00

Sausage, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce, and a touch of cream mixed with penne and topped with melted cheese. Served with a side salad and bread.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne pasta topped with our tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection. Served with a side salad and bread.

Pasta Rustica

Pasta Rustica

$20.00

Orecchiette (little ear) pasta tossed with crumbled sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. Served with side salad and bread.

Lasagna

$17.00

Layered lasagna noodles with ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, and grated cheese. A staple of any Italian dinner. Served with a side salad and bread.

Baked Manicotti

Baked Manicotti

$16.00

Pasta shells rolled around a ricotta mixture, topped with sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side salad and bread.

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Pasta topped with our homemade tomato sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.

Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$16.00

Pasta topped with our house made meatballs and tomato sauce. A classic! Served with a side salad and bread.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$15.00

Round, ricotta filled pasta topped with our tomato sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.

Vodka Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Pasta tossed in a sauce made from crushed tomatoes, heavy cream, basil, and a splash of vodka. Served with a side salad and bread.

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.00

Tortellini pasta mixed with a Parmesan, cream, and butter sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.

Tortellini Carbonara

$20.00

Ring-shaped, cheese filled pasta tossed with a creamy Parmesan sauce and chopped bacon. Served with a side salad and bread.

Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$18.00

Potato dumplings simmered in a rich, hearty meat sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.

Carbonara

$18.00

Pasta tossed with a creamy Parmesan sauce and chopped bacon. Served with a side salad and bread.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$17.00

Pasta simmered in a rich, hearty meat sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.

Alfredo

Alfredo

$16.00

Pasta mixed with a Parmesan, cream, and butter sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.

Aglio Olio

Aglio Olio

$14.00

Pasta topped with sautéed garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side salad and bread.

Vongole

Vongole

$21.00

Chopped clams sautéed in garlic, spices, and olive oil served over pasta. Served with a side salad and bread. Also available as a red sauce with crushed tomatoes.

Calamari Sauce

Calamari Sauce

$21.00

Calamari sautéed in our homemade marinara sauce with extra virgin olive oil and garlic over pasta. Served with a side salad and bread.

Angry Mussels

Angry Mussels

$21.00

Our take on Mussels Fra Diavolo. Mussels steamed in a crushed tomato sauce with fresh red chili, garlic, and herbs over pasta. Served with a side salad and bread.

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Mussels, shrimp, clams, and calamari sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce and served over pasta. A seafood lover&#39;s delight! Served with a side salad and bread.

Sides

Baby Spinach

$9.00

Sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Broccoli

Broccoli

$7.00

Sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

Sautéed with garlic and oil

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand cut potatoes fried golden

Italian Sausage

$8.00

Two (2) sausage links served in tomato sauce

Meatballs

Meatballs

$6.00

Three (3) meatballs served in tomato sauce

Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$1.00
Side Tomato Sauce

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Annie's Corner (Kids)

Cheese Ravioli (Kids)

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

$8.00

Pasta & Meatballs (Kids)

$6.00

Pasta with Butter (Kids)

$5.00

Pasta with Tomato Sauce (Kids)

$5.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Crispy rolled pastry shells filled with our homemade cannoli cream filling (Authentic Bronx NY Arthur Avenue recipe).

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Mini crispy rolled pastry shells filled with our homemade cannoli cream filling (Authentic Bronx NY Arthur Avenue recipe).

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Homemade tiramisu made with espresso and Grand Marnier dipped ladyfingers layered with alternating mascarpone cheese filling and whipped cream. Dusted with cocoa powder.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade NY style cheesecake made with a classic cream cheese recipe

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Vittorio and Lucia Vitolo (Vic and Lucy) welcome you and your family to Mezza Luna Pizzeria. We were born in Italy and have served the Bronx and upstate New York area for nearly 40 years. Now, we are proud to bring our authentic NY pizza and southern Italian cuisine to Apex, NC.

Website

Location

1763 W. Williams Street, Apex, NC 27502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

