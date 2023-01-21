Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street
Apex, NC 27502
Popular Items
Specials
Appetizers
Fresh Garlic Bread
Our signature homemade garlic bread
Fresh Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Our signature homemade garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese
Garlic Knots
Fried knotted pizza dough (6) tossed with fresh garlic and herbs
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella (6) fried golden and served with tomato sauce for dipping
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with a mixture of chopped tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella
Buffalo Wings
Ten (10) chicken wings tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, or BBQ sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch
Zucchini Fritti
Hand breaded zucchini fried golden and served with tomato sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Ravioli
Homemade ravioli stuffed with chicken, ricotta cheese, and hot sauce then breaded and fried golden. (4) per order. Served with a side of ranch.
Fried Ravioli
Breaded and golden fried ravioli served with tomato sauce for dipping.
Arancini di Riso
Small Sicilian rice balls (3) stuffed with cheeses and Bolognese sauce. Served with tomato sauce for dipping
Baked Clams Oreganata
Stuffed clams on a half shell roasted in a white wine garlic sauce.
Calamari Fritti
Rings of calamari (squid) floured and fried. Served with homemade marinara sauce.
Steamed Clams
One dozen littleneck clams steamed in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh parsley.
Angry Mussels Appetizer
Our take on Mussels Fra Diavolo. Mussels steamed in a crushed tomato sauce with fresh red chili, garlic, and herbs.
Soups
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grated cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.
Marinara Pie
Topped with double sauce, crushed garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and grated Parmesan Cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon.
Veggie Lovers Pizza
Topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and spinach.
Vic's Loaded Pie
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Mahalo Pizza
Our Hawaiian pizza topped with ham, bacon, and pineapple.
Lucy's Fresh Tomato
Mozzarella, sliced fresh tomatoes (no sauce), garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and spices.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our homemade "gravy" (tomato sauce)
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our Buffalo sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our BBQ sauce.
Bianca Pizza
Our white pizza with ricotta spread w/ mozzarella, garlic, grated cheese, and fresh parsley.
Grandma Pie
Thin crust pan pizza (12" x 17") topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tomato sauce, garlic, grated cheese, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free 12" Round - Served in an individual aluminum pan with a single use pizza cutter. NOTE: This pizza is made in the same environment as non-gluten friendly items and may not be recommended for those with severe gluten allergies.
Gluten Free Margherita
Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grated cheese, and extra virgin olive oil. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Marinara Pie
Topped with double sauce, crushed garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and grated Parmesan Cheese - 12" round gluten free crust
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our meatballs contain bread so this item may need to be removed for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Veggie Lovers
Topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and spinach. 12" round gluten free crust.
Gluten Free Vic's Loaded Pie
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our meatballs contain bread so this item may need to be removed for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Mahalo Pizza
Our Hawaiian pizza topped with ham, bacon, and pineapple. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Lucy's Fresh Tomato
Mozzarella, sliced fresh tomatoes (no sauce), garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and spices. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our Buffalo wing sauce - 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our chicken has a breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our BBQ wing sauce - 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our chicken has a breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, mozzarella, and our homemade & "gravy" (tomato sauce). 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our chicken has a breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Gluten Free Bianca Pizza
Our white pizza with ricotta spread w/ mozzarella, garlic, grated cheese, and fresh parsley. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Some toppings may contain bread or breaded coating and may not be compatible for high gluten intolerances.
Calzone / Stromboli
Calzone
Personal sized and stuffed with our homemade ricotta and mozzarella mix with spices
Stromboli
Personal sized and stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella.
Sausage and Pepper Roll
Personal sized and stuffed with sausage, green peppers, and mozzarella.
Chicken Roll
Personal sized and stuffed with fried chicken and mozzarella.
Pepperoni Roll
Personal sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Custom Roll
Make your own roll! Personal sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Family Calzone
Family sized and stuffed with our homemade ricotta and mozzarella mix with spices
Family Stromboli
Family sized and stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella.
Family Sausage and Pepper Roll
Family sized and stuffed with sausage, green peppers, and mozzarella.
Family Chicken Roll
Family sized and stuffed with fried chicken and mozzarella.
Family Pepperoni Roll
Family sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Family Custom Roll
Make your own roll! Family sized roll stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Salads
Antipasto
Classic Italian salad with ham, salami, and provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera and our house dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella and sliced tomatoes topped with fresh basil, olive oil, and a balsamic drizzle.
Chef's Salad
Garden salad topped with sliced ham, salami, and provolone cheese
Garden Salad
Mixed lettuces with tomato and cucumbers
Cold Heroes
Italian Delight
Ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, homemade Italian dressing served on a hero roll.
Spicy Italian Delight
Ham, genoa salami, provolone, pepperoni, and jalapeños, with lettuce, tomato, homemade Italian dressing served on a hero roll.
Eggplant Napoli
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and dressing served cold on a hero roll.
Hot Heroes
Meatball Parm Hero
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.
Eggplant Parm Hero
Hand breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.
Chicken Parm Hero
Hand breaded chicken cutlets, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.
Sausage and Peppers Hero
An Italian Festival Classic! Italian sausage and green peppers on a hero roll.
Fried Chicken Cutlet Hero
Fried chicken cutlets served on a hero roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Chicken Caprese Hero
Fried or grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers served on a hero roll.
Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese served on a hero roll.
Cheesesteak Deluxe
Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and peppers served on a hero roll.
Entrees
Chicken Francese
Egg-battered chicken cutlets sautéed in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Chicken Marsala
Pan-seared chicken cutlets sautéed in a sweet and savory Marsala sauce with sliced mushrooms. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Chicken Piccata
Pan-seared chicken cutlets sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Chicken Mezza Luna
Pan seared chicken topped with spinach, melted provolone, and roasted peppers in a white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken cutlets fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Veal Parmigiana
Hand breaded veal cutlets fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand breaded eggplant fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant rolled around ricotta topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Stuffed Chicken Parmigiana
Fried chicken cutlets layered with eggplant and ham topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Stuffed Veal Parmigiana
Fried veal cutlets layered with eggplant and ham topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a garlic, white wine, and lemon sauce. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
Pasta
Baked Ziti alla Vic
Sausage, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce, and a touch of cream mixed with penne and topped with melted cheese. Served with a side salad and bread.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta topped with our tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection. Served with a side salad and bread.
Pasta Rustica
Orecchiette (little ear) pasta tossed with crumbled sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. Served with side salad and bread.
Lasagna
Layered lasagna noodles with ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, and grated cheese. A staple of any Italian dinner. Served with a side salad and bread.
Baked Manicotti
Pasta shells rolled around a ricotta mixture, topped with sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side salad and bread.
Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Pasta topped with our homemade tomato sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Pasta & Meatballs
Pasta topped with our house made meatballs and tomato sauce. A classic! Served with a side salad and bread.
Ravioli
Round, ricotta filled pasta topped with our tomato sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Vodka Sauce
Pasta tossed in a sauce made from crushed tomatoes, heavy cream, basil, and a splash of vodka. Served with a side salad and bread.
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini pasta mixed with a Parmesan, cream, and butter sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Tortellini Carbonara
Ring-shaped, cheese filled pasta tossed with a creamy Parmesan sauce and chopped bacon. Served with a side salad and bread.
Gnocchi Bolognese
Potato dumplings simmered in a rich, hearty meat sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Carbonara
Pasta tossed with a creamy Parmesan sauce and chopped bacon. Served with a side salad and bread.
Bolognese
Pasta simmered in a rich, hearty meat sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Alfredo
Pasta mixed with a Parmesan, cream, and butter sauce. Served with a side salad and bread.
Aglio Olio
Pasta topped with sautéed garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side salad and bread.
Vongole
Chopped clams sautéed in garlic, spices, and olive oil served over pasta. Served with a side salad and bread. Also available as a red sauce with crushed tomatoes.
Calamari Sauce
Calamari sautéed in our homemade marinara sauce with extra virgin olive oil and garlic over pasta. Served with a side salad and bread.
Angry Mussels
Our take on Mussels Fra Diavolo. Mussels steamed in a crushed tomato sauce with fresh red chili, garlic, and herbs over pasta. Served with a side salad and bread.
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Mussels, shrimp, clams, and calamari sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce and served over pasta. A seafood lover's delight! Served with a side salad and bread.
Sides
Baby Spinach
Sautéed with garlic and olive oil
Broccoli
Sautéed with garlic and olive oil
Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed with garlic and oil
Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut potatoes fried golden
Italian Sausage
Two (2) sausage links served in tomato sauce
Meatballs
Three (3) meatballs served in tomato sauce
Side Blue Cheese
Side Ranch
Side Tomato Sauce
Annie's Corner (Kids)
Desserts
Cannoli
Crispy rolled pastry shells filled with our homemade cannoli cream filling (Authentic Bronx NY Arthur Avenue recipe).
Mini Cannoli
Mini crispy rolled pastry shells filled with our homemade cannoli cream filling (Authentic Bronx NY Arthur Avenue recipe).
Tiramisu
Homemade tiramisu made with espresso and Grand Marnier dipped ladyfingers layered with alternating mascarpone cheese filling and whipped cream. Dusted with cocoa powder.
NY Cheesecake
Homemade NY style cheesecake made with a classic cream cheese recipe
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Vittorio and Lucia Vitolo (Vic and Lucy) welcome you and your family to Mezza Luna Pizzeria. We were born in Italy and have served the Bronx and upstate New York area for nearly 40 years. Now, we are proud to bring our authentic NY pizza and southern Italian cuisine to Apex, NC.
