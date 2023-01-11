Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mezza9 Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

20 3rd Street Southwest

Rochester, MN 55902

SMALL TREATS

Banana Bread

$3.50

Brownies

$4.25

Chocolate chip Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Flan

$4.25

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$2.95

Lemon Square

$4.25

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.25

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.95

CUPCAKES

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75

MACARONS

Birthday Cake Macaron

$2.50

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50

Cookies Creme Macaron

$2.50

Italian Creme Macaron

$2.50

Fruity Pebbles Macaron

$2.50

Lemonberry Macaron

$2.50

Matcha Macaron

$2.50

Pistachio Macaron

$2.50

Raspberry Rose Macaron

$2.50

Vanilla Macaron

$2.50

Strawberry Cheesecake Macaron

$2.50

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.50

Red Velvet Macaron

$2.50

Wildberry Macaron

$2.50

DESSERTS

Marble Chocolate Chip Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00

White, milk, and dark chocolate cheese with semi-sweet chocolate chips on velvet ribbons of dark chocolate mousse. hand-fired top

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Chucks of vanilla bean cream cake & sweet & swirls of berry compote meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake

Crème Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

The rich perfection of Madagascar vanilla bean-flecked creme brulee layered with lightest of cheesecake

Chocolate Pudding Cake

$8.00

A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark moist, chocolate-drenched chocolate cake

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch

$8.00

Supernaturally light, buttery, vanilla flecked pudding cake. Salted caramel crunch layer, creamy custard layer & sexy caramel finish

Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)

$7.00

Elegant & timeless, like a little black dress. Chocolate punch made with a blend of three chocolates & finished with ganache topping

Japanese Basque Cheesecake

$8.00

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$8.00

White chocolate cheesecake with dulce de leche caramel and chocolate brownie bites, topped with buttery caramel fudge, and sweets.

Four High Carrot Cake

$8.50

Dark, moist carrot cake all studded with raisins, walnuts & pineapple. Finished with our smooth cream cheese icing & drizzle of white chocolate ganache.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Loads of mascarpone cream on a coffee & rum-soaked sponge cake. Finished with imported cocoa

Lemon Curd Cake

$8.00

Layered lemon cake with a luscious, cool lemon mousseline & Meyer lemon curd

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Moistened chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate truffle. heated up for an explosion of flavor

Sky High Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Five layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with the silkiest smooth chocolate filling & dark chocolate ganache

Olive Oil Orange Cake

$8.00

Dense rich and moist with extra virgin olive oil

MORNING EATS

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Avocado spread with scrambled egg, on whole wheat bread or a crossaint a

Omelet Sandwich

$7.50

Egg with cheese, ham, and vegetables on a croissant with berries or chips

Caprese Sandwich

$6.50

Tomato, mozzerella, basil, on wheat or a crossaint. Served with berries or chips

Caprese Quiche

$7.50

Served with berries or chips

Huevos Rancheros Quiche

$7.50

Served with berries or chips

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha powder, steamed milk, sweetened with honey

Maple Matcha Latte

$5.75

Matcha powder, maple syrup, steamed milk.

Chai Matcha Latte

$5.25

A good balance of sweet & spice, matcha powder, steam milk, sweet foam.

Brown Sugar Dirty Matcha

$5.75

Ceremonial grade Matcha powder, espresso, brown sugar & maple syrup.

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$5.75

Cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla syrup, steamed milk & espresso.

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75

Intensely strong & sweet. Café du monde coffee, condensed milk & brown sugar.

Strawberry Milk Matcha

$5.25

Matcha powder, cold foam, fresh strawberry

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai tea, condensed milk, cold foam, house-made white chocolate sauce.

Butterfly Pea Flower Matcha Latte

$5.75

Butterfly pea flower, matcha powder, cold foam.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.25

Half milk, half earl grey tea infused with vanilla & lavender. Topped with froth & sprinkled with cinnamon

Rose Earl Gray Latte

$5.75

A creamy fragrant latte made with dried rose petals and earl grey tea

Taro Latte

$5.75

Plenty of creamy taro milk, a and a shot of espresso for a nice afternoon pick me up.

Iced Cherry Blossom

$5.75

Floral, sweet, and slightly salty with a delicate cherry blossom aroma.

CLASSIC DRINKS (REVIEW W/ XC)

Espresso (2oz)

$2.75

All espresso shots pulled double ristretto.

Coffee

$3.25+

Specialty light, medium, or dark roast blend by Bootstrap Coffee Roasters.

Americano

$3.25+

Our flagship Mezza9 espresso & hot water. Classic!

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.25

Espresso, a dot of steamed milk & dense foam

Café Au Lait

$3.75+

Coffee & steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk & thick layer milk foam

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, steamed milk & thick layer milk foam A sweet and spicy tea with steamed milk.

Flat White (6oz)

$3.75

Espresso, steamed milk & thin layer milk foam.

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso & steamed milk

Miel

$4.75+

Latte with just a touch of local honey.

Mocha

$4.75+

Latte with our house made chocolate sauce. Yes pleasel

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso & steamed milk.

Spanish Latte

$4.75

Coffee & sweetened steam milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamed milk with our house made chocolate sauce. Yum!

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed milk & your choice of flavoring

COLD BREW

Cookies & Crème Cold Brew

$4.75

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.75

TEAS

16oz Blueberry Rooibos

$3.25

16oz Earl Gray Lavender

$3.25

16oz English Breakfast

$3.25

16oz Regular Earl Gray

$3.25

16oz Tropical Coconut

$3.25

16oz Green Tea

$3.25

16oz Cherry Blossom

$3.25

16oz Mint Mango

$3.25

16oz Ruby Spiced Chai

$3.25

(P ) Blueberry Rooibos

$5.75

(P ) Earl Gray Lavender

$5.75

(P ) English Breakfast

$5.75

(P ) Regular Earl Gray

$5.75

(P ) Tropical Coconut

$5.75

(P ) Green Tea

$5.75

(P ) Cherry Blossom

$5.75

(P ) Mint Mango

$5.75

(P ) Ruby Spiced Chai

$5.75

REG DRINKS

16oz Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

16oz House Iced Tea

$4.75

Perrier

$4.00

AFTERNOON TEA

Bottomless Tea Set

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mezza9 Cafe& Desserts is a European-inspired dessert cafe serving up delicious coffee, Japanese matcha, delectable macarons, and a varieties of cakes in Rochester, Minnesota

Website

Location

20 3rd Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

