Mezzeluna 8099 La Plaza Ste A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek food
Location
8099 La Plaza Ste A, Cotati, CA 94931
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Cotati - 101 East Cotati Avenue
No Reviews
101 East Cotati Avenue Cotati, CA 94931
View restaurant
Plant and Juice Bar - 447 Rohnert Park expy
No Reviews
447 Rohnert Park expy Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurant
Charm Thai Kitchen - 1710 E Cotati Ave
No Reviews
1710 E Cotati Ave Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurant