Food

Appetizers

Bang Bang Grouper

$17.00

Fresh Grouper, Firecracker Sauce, Scallions, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds

Bruschetta Classico

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato, Oregano & Basil

Calamari Frito & Marinara

$14.00

Hand Battered Crispy Golden Brown

Cheese Moons & Marinara

$11.00

Fried Mozzarella Topped With Italian Seasoning

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Beer Battered with Mango Chutney Sauce

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Pan Seared, Lump Crab Meat, Lemon & House Made Remoulade Sauce

Fresh Mussels

$14.00

White Wine, Fennel, Garlic, Lemon & Herbed Butter

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Lemon, Fresh Cracked Pepper & Apricot Chili Glaze

Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

Cherry Tomato, Lemon Zest & Tarragon

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Olive Tapenade, Infused Chili Oil, Balsamic Glaze & Arugula

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.00

Italian Sausage, Parmesan & Marinara

Dinner Rolls

$3.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.50

1/2 Arugula Salad

$5.50

1/2 Herbed Goat Cheese Salad

$6.00

1/2 Italian Chopped Salad

$6.00

1/2 Mezzaluna Salad

$5.50

1/2 Wedge

$5.50

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Pine Nuts, Tomato & Parmesan in a Lemon Vinaigrette

Herbed Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Field Greens, Pine Nuts, Raisins & Citrus Honey Vinaigrette

Italian Chop Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Genoa Salami, Ham, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Mezzaluna Salad

$11.00

Field Greens, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Red Onion & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Salad - Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad - Mezzaluna

$4.00

Traditional Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Fresh Shaved Parmesan & Croutons

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Red Onions, Maple Smoked Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$12.00

House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella & Marinara w/Fries

Hot Italian Sub

$12.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Ham With Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce & Herbed Red Wine Vinaigrette w/Fries

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Our House Marinara w/Fries

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Our House Marinara w/Fries

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sub

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spring Mix On Rosemary Schiacciata Bread w/Fries

Pastas

Angel Hair with Pesto

$14.00

Basil Pesto Without Nuts

House Made Fettuccini

$19.00

Asparagus, Pine Nuts, Crisp Pancetta & Parmesan Cream

Mezzaluna Lasagna

$19.00

Hand-Crafted Specialty. Tender Pasta with Layers of Ground Beef, Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Our House Marinara. With Small Mezzaluna or Caesar Salad.

Mezzaluna Ravioli

$17.00

Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Garlic & Our House Made Tomato Cream Sauce

Quattro Formaggi Manicotti

$19.00

Stuffed with Spinach, Ricotta, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Marinara

Spaghetti

$14.00

With Meatballs or Sausage

Spaghetti NO Meatballs

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Melted Fresh Mozzarella & Marinara

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Crimini Mushroom, Marsala & House Risotto

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Melted Fresh Mozzarella & Marinara

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Asparagus & House Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese

$18.00

Sun Dried Tomato, Basil & Butter Sauce & House Risotto

Grilled Ribeye with Gorgonzola Butter

$32.00

House Mashed Potatoes & Broccoli

Grilled Wild Caught Salmon

$21.00

Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Basil Pesto & House Risotto

Mixed Seafood Grill Plate

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp, Scallop, Salmon with Brussel Sprouts

Pan-Seared Carolina Trout

$21.00

House Mashed Potatoes & Broccoli

Tuscan Stew

$25.00

Seared Scallops, Shrimp, Mussels & Pancetta

Kids

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti No Meatballs

$5.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$8.50

Tiramisu

$9.00

Sides

Aspargus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Meatball

$1.75

Risotto

$5.00

Salmon

$10.00

Sausage

$4.00

Scallops

$13.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Pizza

Small Pizzas

Small Pancetta & Fig

$14.00

Arugula Pesto Base, Goat Cheese, Local Wild Flower Honey

Small Supreme

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Peppers & Black Olives

Small Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Roma Tomato

Small Bar-B-Que Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Maple Peppercorn Bacon & Red Onions

Small Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$15.00

Basil Pesto Base, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke, Mozzarella & Goat Cheese

Small Joey’s Super Deluxe

$17.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Maple Peppercorn Bacon, Ham, Fresh Mozzerella & Basil Pesto Drizzle

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Pineapple & Oven Roasted Ham

Small BYO Pizza

$11.00

Large Pizzas

Large Pancetta & Fig

$19.00

Arugula Pesto Base, Goat Cheese, Local Wild Flower Honey

Large Supreme

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Peppers & Black Olives

Large Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Roma Tomato

Large Bar-B-Que Chicken

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Maple Peppercorn Bacon & Red Onions

Large Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$20.00

Basil Pesto Base, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke, Mozzarella & Goat Cheese

Large Joey’s Super Deluxe

$24.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Maple Peppercorn Bacon, Ham, Fresh Mozzerella & Basil Pesto Drizzle

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Pineapple & Oven Roasted Ham

Large BYO Pizza

$14.00

BYO Calzone

Calzone

$15.00

Flatbreads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$15.00

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Wine

Bogle BTL

BTL Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Bogle Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Bogle Merlot

$28.00

BTL Bogle Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Bogle Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Bogle Rosé

$28.00

BTL Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Bogle GLS

GLS Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Bogle Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Bogle Merlot

$8.00

GLS Bogle Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Bogle Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Bogle Rosé

$8.00

GLS Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Red Wine BTL

BTL Alexander Valley Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Allegrrini Palazzo Della Torre

$62.00

BTL Antigal Malbec Argentina

$44.00

BTL Apothic Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Bottega Vinaia Trentino Italy

$48.00

BTL Brancaia Tre Rosso

$66.00

BTL Cecchi Chianti GOCG

$36.00

BTL Chevalier de Grand Robert Haut-Medoc

$99.00

BTL Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot

$40.00

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir

$110.00

BTL Cuma (Organic) Malbec

$40.00

BTL Delaporte Sancerre Rouge Chavignol

$88.00

BTL Duckhorn Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

BTL Edge Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00

BTL Four Vines Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis Toscona

$99.00

BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Hob Knob Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL IL Poggione Rosso Sangiovese

$68.00

BTL J. Lohr Syrah

$32.00

BTL Kennedy Shah Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL La Jassine Bieler

$44.00

BTL LaToretta Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Le Volte dell'Ornellaia

$66.00

BTL Locations IT Red Wine

$62.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese

$36.00

BTL Orin Swift Machete Red Wine

$145.00

BTL Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

BTL Rhiannon Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$189.00

BTL Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL Stemmari Piont Noir

$32.00

BTL The Franc Cosention

$44.00

BTL Viverti Barbera d’Alba

$44.00

BTL Zonin Montepulciano

$36.00

BTL Bogle Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir CA

$44.00

BTL Bottega Vinaia Trentino Italy

$48.00

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir OR

$110.00

BTL Hob Knob Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL LaToretta Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Stemmari Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Bogle Merlot CA

$28.00

BTL Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot CA

$40.00

BTL Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$28.00

BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$36.00

BTL Kennedy Shah Cabernet Sauvignon WA

$36.00

BTL Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$55.00

BTL edge Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$66.00

BTL Duckhorn Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$72.00

BTL Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$145.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauv. CA

$189.00

BTL J. Lohr Syrah CA

$32.00

BTL Alexander Valley Zinfandel CA

$32.00

BTL Four Vines Zinfandel CA

$32.00

BTL Rhiannon Red Blend CA

$36.00

BTL Apothic Red Blend CA

$36.00

BTL Cecchi Chianti GOCG Italy

$36.00

BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese Italy 10/36

$36.00

BTL Zonin Montepulciano Italy 10/36

$36.00

BTL Cuma (Organic) Malbec Argentina 11/40

$40.00

BTL Viverti Barbera d’Alba Italy 12/44

$44.00

BTL La Jassine Bieler France 12/44

$44.00

BTL Antigal Malbec Argentina 12/44

$44.00

BTL The Franc Cosention CA 12/44

$44.00

BTL Locations IT Red Wine Italy 62

$62.00

BTL Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre Italy 62

$62.00

BTL Brancaia Tre Rosso Italy 66

$66.00

BTL Le Volte dell’Ornellaia Italy 66

$66.00

BTL IL Poggione Rosso Sangiovese Italy 68

$68.00

BTL Delaporte Sancerre Rouge Chavignol France 88

$88.00

BTL Gaja Ca’Marcanda Promis Toscona Italy 99

$99.00

BTL Orin Swift Machete Red Wine CA 145

$145.00

Red Wine GLS

GLS Alexander Valley Zinfandel CA

$9.00

GLS Antigal Malbec Argentina

$12.00

GLS Apothic Red Blend CA

$10.00

GLS Bottega Vinaia Trentino Italy

$13.00

GLS Cecchi Chianti GOCG Italy

$10.00

GLS Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot CA

$11.00

GLS Cuma (Organic) Malbec Argentina

$11.00

GLS Edge Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$16.00

GLS Four Vines Zinfandel CA

$9.00

GLS Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$10.00

GLS Hob Knob Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS J. Lohr Syrah CA

GLS Kennedy Shah Cabernet Sauvignon WA

$10.00

GLS La Jassine Bieler France

$12.00

GLS LaToretta Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir CA

$12.00

GLS Monte Antico Sangiovese Italy

$10.00

GLS Rhiannon Red Blend CA

$10.00

GLS Stemmari Piont Noir

$9.00

GLS The Franc Cosention CA

$12.00

GLS Viverti Barbera d’Alba Italy

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Zonin Montepulciano Italy

$10.00

Sparkling BTL

BTL GH Mumm Brut Rosé

$180.00

BTL Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut

$120.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Mumm Cuvée M

$57.00

GLS Carletto

$6.00

GLS Lunetta Prosecco Rosé Split

$8.00

GLS Lunetta Prosecco Split

$8.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Bella Bolla Moscato

$32.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Cave de Lugny Macon-Lugny

$60.00

BTL Chateau Vitallis Mâcon-Fuissé

$60.00

BTL Chevalier du Grand Robert Loire

$47.00

BTL Chevalier du Robert Sancerre

$88.00

BTL Chloe Vintage Select Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Château Grand Plantey Bordeaux

$32.00

BTL Crios Torrontes

$32.00

BTL Fleur de Mer Rosé

$70.00

BTL Fleur de Mer Rosé

$70.00

BTL GH Mumm Brut Rosé

$180.00

BTL Hopler Gruner Veltlinr

$50.00

BTL Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

BTL J. Lohr Reisling

$32.00

BTL Jacquet Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL La Vieille Ferme Rosé

$32.00

BTL Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut

$120.00

BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuissé

$99.00

BTL Louis Latour Montagny Les Buys

$70.00

BTL Madonna Kabinett Riesling

$32.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Mercato Pesce Vino Blanco

$32.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinto Grigio

$28.00

BTL Mumm Cuveé M

$57.00

BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre

$96.00

BTL Risata Pink Moscato

$40.00

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Sonoma Cuter Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

BTL Toasted Head Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Vista Point White Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rosé

$56.00

BTL Zachararias Assyrtiko

$36.00

White Wine GLS

GLS Bella Bolla Moscato

$9.00

GLS Butter Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Cave de Lugny Macon-Lugny

$16.00

GLS Chevalier du Grand Robert Loire

$13.00

GLS Chloe Vintage Select Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Château Grand Plantey

$9.00

GLS Crios Torrontes

$9.00

GLS Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS J. Lohr Reisling

$9.00

GLS La Vieille Ferme Rosé

$9.00

GLS Madonna Kabinett Riesling

$9.00

GLS Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Mercato Pesce Vino Blanco

$9.00

GLS Mezzacorona Pinto Grigio

$8.00

GLS Risata Pink Moscato

$11.00

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Sonoma Cuter Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS Toasted Head Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Vista Point White Zinfandel

$7.00

GLS Vitiano Bianco Falesco

$10.00

GLS Whispering Angel

$15.00

GLS Zachararias Assyrtiko

$10.00

Mimosa

Megamosa

$11.00

Mimosa Grapefruit

$8.00

Mimosa OJ

$8.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

San Pellegrino

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Retail

Gift Card

Growler

$6.50

Pint Glass