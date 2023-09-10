- Home
- /
- Hendersonville
- /
- Mezzaluna
Mezzaluna
No reviews yet
226 N Main Street
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Bang Bang Grouper
Fresh Grouper, Firecracker Sauce, Scallions, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds
Bruschetta Classico
Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato, Oregano & Basil
Calamari Frito & Marinara
Hand Battered Crispy Golden Brown
Cheese Moons & Marinara
Fried Mozzarella Topped With Italian Seasoning
Coconut Shrimp
Beer Battered with Mango Chutney Sauce
Crab Cakes
Pan Seared, Lump Crab Meat, Lemon & House Made Remoulade Sauce
Fresh Mussels
White Wine, Fennel, Garlic, Lemon & Herbed Butter
Fried Oysters
Lemon, Fresh Cracked Pepper & Apricot Chili Glaze
Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Cherry Tomato, Lemon Zest & Tarragon
Seared Ahi Tuna
Olive Tapenade, Infused Chili Oil, Balsamic Glaze & Arugula
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Italian Sausage, Parmesan & Marinara
Dinner Rolls
Salads
1/2 Caesar Salad
1/2 Arugula Salad
1/2 Herbed Goat Cheese Salad
1/2 Italian Chopped Salad
1/2 Mezzaluna Salad
1/2 Wedge
Arugula Salad
Pine Nuts, Tomato & Parmesan in a Lemon Vinaigrette
Herbed Goat Cheese Salad
Field Greens, Pine Nuts, Raisins & Citrus Honey Vinaigrette
Italian Chop Salad
Romaine, Genoa Salami, Ham, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Mezzaluna Salad
Field Greens, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Red Onion & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Salad - Caesar
Side Salad - Mezzaluna
Traditional Caesar Salad
Romaine, Fresh Shaved Parmesan & Croutons
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Red Onions, Maple Smoked Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella & Marinara w/Fries
Hot Italian Sub
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Ham With Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce & Herbed Red Wine Vinaigrette w/Fries
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Our House Marinara w/Fries
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Our House Marinara w/Fries
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sub
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spring Mix On Rosemary Schiacciata Bread w/Fries
Pastas
Angel Hair with Pesto
Basil Pesto Without Nuts
House Made Fettuccini
Asparagus, Pine Nuts, Crisp Pancetta & Parmesan Cream
Mezzaluna Lasagna
Hand-Crafted Specialty. Tender Pasta with Layers of Ground Beef, Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Our House Marinara. With Small Mezzaluna or Caesar Salad.
Mezzaluna Ravioli
Ricotta, Fresh Spinach, Garlic & Our House Made Tomato Cream Sauce
Quattro Formaggi Manicotti
Stuffed with Spinach, Ricotta, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Marinara
Spaghetti
With Meatballs or Sausage
Spaghetti NO Meatballs
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Melted Fresh Mozzarella & Marinara
Chicken Marsala
Crimini Mushroom, Marsala & House Risotto
Eggplant Parmesan
Melted Fresh Mozzarella & Marinara
Filet Mignon
Asparagus & House Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese
Sun Dried Tomato, Basil & Butter Sauce & House Risotto
Grilled Ribeye with Gorgonzola Butter
House Mashed Potatoes & Broccoli
Grilled Wild Caught Salmon
Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Basil Pesto & House Risotto
Mixed Seafood Grill Plate
Grilled Shrimp, Scallop, Salmon with Brussel Sprouts
Pan-Seared Carolina Trout
House Mashed Potatoes & Broccoli
Tuscan Stew
Seared Scallops, Shrimp, Mussels & Pancetta
Kids
Sides
Pizza
Small Pizzas
Small Pancetta & Fig
Arugula Pesto Base, Goat Cheese, Local Wild Flower Honey
Small Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Peppers & Black Olives
Small Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Roma Tomato
Small Bar-B-Que Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Maple Peppercorn Bacon & Red Onions
Small Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Basil Pesto Base, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke, Mozzarella & Goat Cheese
Small Joey’s Super Deluxe
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Maple Peppercorn Bacon, Ham, Fresh Mozzerella & Basil Pesto Drizzle
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple & Oven Roasted Ham
Small BYO Pizza
Large Pizzas
Large Pancetta & Fig
Arugula Pesto Base, Goat Cheese, Local Wild Flower Honey
Large Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Peppers & Black Olives
Large Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Roma Tomato
Large Bar-B-Que Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Maple Peppercorn Bacon & Red Onions
Large Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Basil Pesto Base, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke, Mozzarella & Goat Cheese
Large Joey’s Super Deluxe
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Maple Peppercorn Bacon, Ham, Fresh Mozzerella & Basil Pesto Drizzle
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple & Oven Roasted Ham
Large BYO Pizza
BYO Calzone
Wine
Bogle BTL
Bogle GLS
Red Wine BTL
BTL Alexander Valley Zinfandel
BTL Allegrrini Palazzo Della Torre
BTL Antigal Malbec Argentina
BTL Apothic Red Blend
BTL Bottega Vinaia Trentino Italy
BTL Brancaia Tre Rosso
BTL Cecchi Chianti GOCG
BTL Chevalier de Grand Robert Haut-Medoc
BTL Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot
BTL Cristom Pinot Noir
BTL Cuma (Organic) Malbec
BTL Delaporte Sancerre Rouge Chavignol
BTL Duckhorn Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Edge Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Four Vines Zinfandel
BTL Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis Toscona
BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Hob Knob Pinot Noir
BTL IL Poggione Rosso Sangiovese
BTL J. Lohr Syrah
BTL Kennedy Shah Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL La Jassine Bieler
BTL LaToretta Pinot Noir
BTL Le Volte dell'Ornellaia
BTL Locations IT Red Wine
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese
BTL Orin Swift Machete Red Wine
BTL Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Rhiannon Red Blend
BTL Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Stemmari Piont Noir
BTL The Franc Cosention
BTL Viverti Barbera d’Alba
BTL Zonin Montepulciano
BTL Bogle Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir CA
BTL Bottega Vinaia Trentino Italy
BTL Cristom Pinot Noir OR
BTL Hob Knob Pinot Noir
BTL LaToretta Pinot Noir
BTL Stemmari Pinot Noir
BTL Bogle Merlot CA
BTL Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot CA
BTL Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon CA
BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon CA
BTL Kennedy Shah Cabernet Sauvignon WA
BTL Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon CA
BTL edge Cabernet Sauvignon CA
BTL Duckhorn Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon CA
BTL Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon CA
BTL Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauv. CA
BTL J. Lohr Syrah CA
BTL Alexander Valley Zinfandel CA
BTL Four Vines Zinfandel CA
BTL Rhiannon Red Blend CA
BTL Apothic Red Blend CA
BTL Cecchi Chianti GOCG Italy
BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese Italy 10/36
BTL Zonin Montepulciano Italy 10/36
BTL Cuma (Organic) Malbec Argentina 11/40
BTL Viverti Barbera d’Alba Italy 12/44
BTL La Jassine Bieler France 12/44
BTL Antigal Malbec Argentina 12/44
BTL The Franc Cosention CA 12/44
BTL Locations IT Red Wine Italy 62
BTL Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre Italy 62
BTL Brancaia Tre Rosso Italy 66
BTL Le Volte dell’Ornellaia Italy 66
BTL IL Poggione Rosso Sangiovese Italy 68
BTL Delaporte Sancerre Rouge Chavignol France 88
BTL Gaja Ca’Marcanda Promis Toscona Italy 99
BTL Orin Swift Machete Red Wine CA 145
Red Wine GLS
GLS Alexander Valley Zinfandel CA
GLS Antigal Malbec Argentina
GLS Apothic Red Blend CA
GLS Bottega Vinaia Trentino Italy
GLS Cecchi Chianti GOCG Italy
GLS Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot CA
GLS Cuma (Organic) Malbec Argentina
GLS Edge Cabernet Sauvignon CA
GLS Four Vines Zinfandel CA
GLS Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon CA
GLS Hob Knob Pinot Noir
GLS J. Lohr Syrah CA
GLS Kennedy Shah Cabernet Sauvignon WA
GLS La Jassine Bieler France
GLS LaToretta Pinot Noir
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir CA
GLS Monte Antico Sangiovese Italy
GLS Rhiannon Red Blend CA
GLS Stemmari Piont Noir
GLS The Franc Cosention CA
GLS Viverti Barbera d’Alba Italy
GLS Zonin Montepulciano Italy
Sparkling BTL
White Wine BTL
BTL Bella Bolla Moscato
BTL Butter Chardonnay
BTL Cave de Lugny Macon-Lugny
BTL Chateau Vitallis Mâcon-Fuissé
BTL Chevalier du Grand Robert Loire
BTL Chevalier du Robert Sancerre
BTL Chloe Vintage Select Pinot Grigio
BTL Château Grand Plantey Bordeaux
BTL Crios Torrontes
BTL Fleur de Mer Rosé
BTL Fleur de Mer Rosé
BTL GH Mumm Brut Rosé
BTL Hopler Gruner Veltlinr
BTL Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc
BTL J. Lohr Reisling
BTL Jacquet Sauvignon Blanc
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rosé
BTL Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut
BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuissé
BTL Louis Latour Montagny Les Buys
BTL Madonna Kabinett Riesling
BTL Maschio Prosecco
BTL Meiomi Chardonnay
BTL Mercato Pesce Vino Blanco
BTL Mezzacorona Pinto Grigio
BTL Mumm Cuveé M
BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre
BTL Risata Pink Moscato
BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio
BTL Sonoma Cuter Chardonnay
BTL Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Toasted Head Chardonnay
BTL Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Vista Point White Zinfandel
BTL Whispering Angel Rosé
BTL Zachararias Assyrtiko
White Wine GLS
GLS Bella Bolla Moscato
GLS Butter Chardonnay
GLS Cave de Lugny Macon-Lugny
GLS Chevalier du Grand Robert Loire
GLS Chloe Vintage Select Pinot Grigio
GLS Château Grand Plantey
GLS Crios Torrontes
GLS Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc
GLS J. Lohr Reisling
GLS La Vieille Ferme Rosé
GLS Madonna Kabinett Riesling
GLS Meiomi Chardonnay
GLS Mercato Pesce Vino Blanco
GLS Mezzacorona Pinto Grigio
GLS Risata Pink Moscato
GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
GLS Sonoma Cuter Chardonnay
GLS Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Toasted Head Chardonnay
GLS Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Vista Point White Zinfandel
GLS Vitiano Bianco Falesco
GLS Whispering Angel
GLS Zachararias Assyrtiko
Beverages
Acqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Mr. Pibb
Root Beer
San Pellegrino
Sprite
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
226 N Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792