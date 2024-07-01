MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen - Triangle
4700 W Guadalupe St Suite#9 The Triangle
Austin, TX 78751
Featured Items
- ChickMe Out
48 hr marinated chicken thigh, rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled red cabbage, and tzatziki$15.75
- Beef and Lamb Döner
Thinly shave beef and lamb döner (similiar to gyro), rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled red cabbage, warm tomato sauce$16.75
- Forever Falafel
Our famous handmade falafel served over mixed greens, crazy grain, hummus , tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion. We suggest Lemon Tahini dressing$14.50
Food
Soups
Salads
- Caesar Tahini Salad
A light, refreshing salad of romaine, tomatoes, and red onions, elevated with tangy feta cheese and a caesar tahini dressing, topped with crispy pita chips.$12.25
- MeetMe In The Mediterranean Salad
Fresh chopped romaine tossed with farm fresh tomatoes, crisp red onions, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and kalamata olives. Dressed with feta cheese, EVOO, fresh squeezed lemon$12.25
- Sweet Summer Time Salad
Baby spinach and nutty arugula tossed with pumpkin seeds, fresh strawberries, and crisp red onion, feta cheese and dressed with a sweet balsamic reduction and fresh cracked pepper and dried mulberries$12.95
- Shepard's Salad
Diced farm-fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and kalamata olives dressed with EVOO and lemon$11.00
- Beauty and The Beets Salad
Fresh arugula topped with feta, roasted beets, pecan, red onion and dried turkish apricots, kalamata olives finished with a sweet balsamic reduction$12.95
- Watermelon Feta
A refreshing ensemble of juicy watermelon and crisp cucumber, mingled with tangy feta cheese and fresh mint. This salad is a delightful blend of sweet and savory, perfect for a bright, summer day.$11.75
Main Dishes
- Ribeye Steak Shish Kebab
Cream and yogurt marinated ribeye skewers served on a bed of rice and lavash, enhanced by sumac onions and a roasted tomato, delivering a rich, succulent experience.$23.00
- MezzeMeatBalls
Grilled beef köfte meatballs, rice, ezme, pickled red cabbage, sumac onion and tzatziki$16.75
- Not So Little Lamb
Ground lamb kebap, ezme, pickled red cabbage, sumac onion, parsley, rice , and harissa$17.00
- Lamb Beyti
A deliciously rich ensemble of ground lamb kebap enveloped in dough with cheese and butter, topped with a savory butter tomato sauce and a hint of garlic yogurt. Finished with a sprinkle of pistachio dust for a touch of nutty elegance. A dish that truly celebrates the indulgence of Middle Eastern flavors.$23.00
- Governor's (Mix Kebap) Plate
Chicken, köfte meatballs, ground lamb kebap (adana) , ezme, pickled red cabbage, onion, rice and tzatziki$25.00