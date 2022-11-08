Restaurant header imageView gallery

MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen - Triangle

review star

No reviews yet

4700 W Guadalupe St

Suite #9

Austin, TX 78751

Order Again

Soups

Lentil Soup Cup

Lentil Soup Cup

$5.75
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup Cup

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup Cup

$6.25

1 qt Chicken Lemon Orzo

$16.79

1 qt Turkish Lentil Soup

$16.50

1 Pint Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$8.70

1 Pint Turkish Lentil Soup

$8.70

Salads

MeetMe In The Mediterranean

MeetMe In The Mediterranean

$11.75

Fresh chopped romaine tossed with farm fresh tomatoes, crisp red onions, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and kalamata olives. Dressed with feta cheese, EVOO, fresh squeezed lemon

Sweet Summer Time

Sweet Summer Time

$12.50

Baby spinach and nutty arugula tossed with pumpkin seeds, fresh strawberries, and crisp red onion, feta cheese and dressed with a sweet balsamic reduction and fresh cracked pepper and dried mulberries

Shepard's Salad

$10.75

Diced farm-fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and kalamata olives dressed with EVOO and lemon

Beauty and The Beets

Beauty and The Beets

$12.50

Fresh arugula topped with feta, roasted beets, pecan, red onion and dried turkish apricots, kalamata olives finished with a sweet balsamic reduction

Main Dishes

MezzeMeatBalls

MezzeMeatBalls

$15.00

Grilled beef köfte meatballs, rice, ezme, pickled red cabbage, sumac onion and tzatziki

Not So Little Lamb

$16.00

Ground lamb kebap, ezme, pickled red cabbage, sumac onion, parsley, rice , and harissa

ChickMe Out

ChickMe Out

$15.00

48 hr marinated chicken thigh, rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled red cabbage, and tzatziki

Governor's (Mix Kebap) Plate

Governor's (Mix Kebap) Plate

$23.00

Chicken, köfte meatballs, ground lamb kebap (adana) , ezme, pickled red cabbage, onion, rice and tzatziki

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$18.50

Wood-fired salmon topped with fresh dill and lemon served over arugula and farm-fresh cherry tomatoes, white rice or Crazy Grain. finished with a sweet balsamic reduction

Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$18.00

EVOO marinated shrimp, arugula, fresh dill, capers cherry tomatoes, red onion and ,rice

Iskender Kebap

Iskender Kebap

$16.50

Delicately sliced beef and lamb doner topped with our house warm buttery tomato sauce served over butter toasted house-made pita bread and topped with cool yogurt , grilled tomato

Beef and Lamb Döner

Beef and Lamb Döner

$16.00

Thinly shave beef and lamb döner (similiar to gyro), rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled red cabbage, warm tomato sauce

Crispy Chick

Crispy Chick

$15.50

Gluten-free, egg and dairy free batter, fried chicken thigh meat, paired with French fries and white rice with Joel’s aioli

Golden Glow Bowl

Golden Glow Bowl

$14.00

Turmeric vegetable skewers, mix greens, crazy grain, hummus, lemon tahini

Forever Falafel

Forever Falafel

$13.75

Our famous handmade falafel served over mixed greens, crazy grain, hummus , tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion. We suggest Lemon Tahini dressing

Cold Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$7.50

A smooth thick mixture of mashed chickpeas, sesame paste, extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and hint of garlic

Roasted Redpepper Hummus

Roasted Redpepper Hummus

$7.75

A smooth thick mixture of mashed chickpeas, sesame paste, extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and hint of garlic with roasted bell red pepper. For a little kick we added some chili pepper

Shak Shuka

Shak Shuka

$8.00
Yaprak Sarma's (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Yaprak Sarma's (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

$9.75

Grape leaves stuffed with our delicious mixture of rice, pine nuts, spices and olive oil

Ezme

Ezme

$7.50

‘Ezme’ is a Turkish word that means ‘crushed’. You’ll also see the word used to describe any other Turkish food that involves a bit of crushing, smashing up or grinding. It’s basically a spicy tomato salad dip and the nearest thing we can think of to describe it to you is a hot salsa dip made with the freshest of ingredients.

Eggplant Salad (Baba Ganoush)

Eggplant Salad (Baba Ganoush)

$9.75
Lentil Balls (Mercimek Kofte)

Lentil Balls (Mercimek Kofte)

$7.25Out of stock

red lentils and bulgur is perfect for you, especially if you're a vegan or vegetarian. Its mixed with parsley, green onion

Spicy Tabouli

Spicy Tabouli

$7.50
Zucchini Walnut Yogurt

Zucchini Walnut Yogurt

$8.50

This amazing refreshing dish is smilier to tzatziki, It is made with zucchini instead of cucumbers, added strained yogurt, walnuts, fresh fill.

Marinated Olives & Feta

Marinated Olives & Feta

$7.75

Mezze Platter

$16.25

Traditional Hummus, Red pepper hummus, shak shuka, tabouli and olives. Side of pita

Home Made Yogurt

$4.25

Hot Appetizers

Falafel

Falafel

$9.25
Truffle Feta Fries

Truffle Feta Fries

$8.75
Borek - Cheese Pie

Borek - Cheese Pie

$9.25
French Fries

French Fries

$7.00
Garlic Feta Pita Bread

Garlic Feta Pita Bread

$5.00

Whole Tray Cheese Pie Börek

$80.00

House Made Pita

$2.50

Pogca

$2.25

Ispankli Borek

$7.00Out of stock

Turkish Flat Breads

Kasar Pide

Kasar Pide

$11.75
Soujouk Pide

Soujouk Pide

$13.00
Lahmacun ( Turkish Pizza )

Lahmacun ( Turkish Pizza )

$8.00+
Veggie Chicken Pide

Veggie Chicken Pide

$15.00
Egg and Pastirma Pide

Egg and Pastirma Pide

$15.00Out of stock

Za'atar Pide

$12.25

EVOO, za'atar, feta cheese

KIDS - 12 and Under

Lets Customize it

Lets Customize it

$9.25

Pita Pocket and Wraps

Chicken Shish Kebap

Chicken Shish Kebap

$13.00

48hr marinated chicken, romaine, sumac onion, tomato, parsley, tzatziki

Beef & Lamb Doner

Beef & Lamb Doner

$13.75

Thinly Sliced beef and lamb doner (gyro), romaine, sumac onion, tomato, buttery tomato sauce

Falafel

Falafel

$12.00

Crispy chickpea fritters, romaine, sumac onion, pickled red cabbage and hummus

Grilled Kofte Meatball

Grilled Kofte Meatball

$13.50

In house ground beef patties, romaine, sumac onion, tomato and fresh parsley, tzatziki

Lamb Adana Kebap

Lamb Adana Kebap

$14.50

Ground lamb kebap, romaine, sumac onion , tomato and fresh parsley and tzatziki

Ultimate Vegan

$11.00

Lettuce, hummus, olives , onion, parsley, tomato and cucumbers.

DESERT

Pistachio Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$6.75

Try this variation of a traditional classic Turkish Baklava dessert. Baklava is made with layered fillo dough, crisp flaky dough. This special kind of Baklava is for the ones who like fancy look and wants more pistachios. Beware though, it is addictive

Sutlac [Baked Rice Pudding]

Sutlac [Baked Rice Pudding]

$5.00

1 Piece Baklava

$2.75
Kazandibi [Cinnamon Burnt-Bottom Custard]

Kazandibi [Cinnamon Burnt-Bottom Custard]

$5.50

Pistachio Dozen Baklava

$36.00

Walnut Dozen Baklasva

$25.00
Kunefe

Kunefe

$8.50
Kataifi Roll With Pistachio

Kataifi Roll With Pistachio

$6.50

Walnut Baklava

$6.75
Triangle Baklava

Triangle Baklava

$8.00

CATERING

Catering orders need confirmation from restaurant. Preparation time is minimum 3 hours

Kebap Package for 10

$169.00

Includes chicken kebap (topped w/ bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes), mediterranean salad with feta cheese, pita halves, and your choice of 2 sides.

Vegan Package for 10

$149.00

Includes roasted vegetables and falafel, Mediterranean salad with feta cheese*(you may opt-out cheese), and your choice of 2 sides and pita halves

Boxed Lunches

$12.99

Sides

Sauces

Beverages

Desserts

Breakfast

Salad Box

$9.99

Chicken Rice Bowl Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Crazy Box VEGAN

$10.99

Mediterranean Salad Catering

$15.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Your choice of a variety of flavors of Maine Root Sodas and iced teas by The Steeping Room!

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Glass Bottle Mexican Coke

Glass Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.25
Horizon Organic Milk

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.50
Horizon Chocolate Milk

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Ayran

Ayran

$3.50
Turkish Tea

Turkish Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$3.50

Mayawell Pear Lime GreenTea

$4.50

Mayawell Pineapple Mango Turmeric

$4.50

Mayawell Strawberry Hibiscus Ginger

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Mayawell Watermelon Mint

$4.50

Mayawell Raspberry Cucumber

$4.50

Wine by the Bottle

Angora Red Turkish Wine BTL

Angora Red Turkish Wine BTL

$20.00
Yakut Red Turkish Wine BTL

Yakut Red Turkish Wine BTL

$22.00

Angora White Turkish Wine BTL

$20.00

Le Grand Caillou Sauv Blanc BTL

$24.00Out of stock

Carmel Road Chardonnay BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Le Caillou Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Kapadokya Red Btl

$21.00Out of stock

Barnard Griffin Rose

$20.00

Murphy Red Btl

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
#eatgood #eatmezzeme #begood

Location

4700 W Guadalupe St, Suite #9, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen image
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen image
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen image
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen image

