Mezzo Bistro & Bar 2919 Kapiolani Blvd unit.106
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2919 Kapiolani Blvd unit.106, Honolulu, HI 96826
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant