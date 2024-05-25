Mezzo Calzones- Anaheim
2406 East Katella Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92806
Calzone Combos
- Meat Lover Combo$16.99
Calzone- Meatballs, Spicy Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Ricotta Cheese, Drink - Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatballs
- Pesto Calzone Combo$16.99
Calzone- Cherry Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Drizzles of Olive Oil Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatballs
- Sausage & Pepper Combo$16.99
Calzone- Spicy Italian Sausage, Marinated Bell Pepper, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Black Pepper Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball
- Pepperoni & Cheese Combo$16.99
Calzone- Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Drizzle of Olive Oil Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball
- Prosciutto & Mushroom Combo$16.99
Calzone- Prosciutto, Marinated Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Drizzle of Olive Oil Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball
- Margherita Combo$16.99
Calzone- Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara, Olive Oil. Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball
- Meatball Combo$16.99
Calzone- Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item(Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball)
- Spicy Salami Combo$16.99
Spicy Beef Salami, Jalapeno slice, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Marinara
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone$14.99
Build your own calzone! You can up to two cheeses, two non-meats topping, two meats and one sauce
- Meat Lover$13.99
Meatballs, Spicy Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Ricotta Cheese.
- Pepperoni & Cheese$13.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Olive Oil.
- Pesto$13.99
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Drizzles of Olive Oil.
- Sausage & Pepper$13.99
Spicy Italian Sausage, Marinated Bell Pepper, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil, Black Pepper.
- Prosciutto & Mushroom$13.99
Prosciutto, Marinated Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Olive Oil.
- Margherita$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara, and Olive Oil.
- Meatball$13.99
Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese.
- Spicy Salami$13.99
Spicy Beef Salami, Jalapeno slice, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Marinara
Wings By Mezzo Combo
- Original Buffalo Combo$17.99
1 lb of Wings - A premium blend of select aged Cayenne peppers. Garnished with Blue Cheese. Soft Drink Side ofFries
- Memphis Rub Combo$17.99Out of stock
1 lb of Wings - Authentic blend of Southwestern Spices. Sweet and smoky barbeque. Garnished with bacon and parsley. Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Lemon Pepper Parmesan Combo$17.99
Lemon Pepper combines lemon oil with the woody earthiness of the cracked black pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Honey Garlic Habanero Combo$17.99
1lb wings-The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds. Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Yang Yang Sauce Combo$17.99
Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Spicy Korean Combo$17.99
1lb of wings- Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with Thai chilies Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Wild West BBQ Combo$17.99
Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions Soft Drink Side ofFries
Wings By Mezzo
- Original Buffalo Wings$14.99
Premium blend of select aged cayenne peppers. Garnished with blue cheese
- Lemon Pepper Parmesan Wings$14.99
Lemon Pepper combines lemon oil with the woody earthiness of the cracked black pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese
- Memphis Rub Wings$14.99Out of stock
Authentic blend of southwestern Spices. Sweet and smoky barbeque. garnished with bacon and parsley.
- Honey Garlic Habanero Wings$14.99
The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds.
- Spicy Korean Wings$14.99
Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with Thai chilies
- Yang Yang Wings$14.99
Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives
- Wild West BBQ Wings$14.99
Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions
Boneless Wings By Mezzo
- Buffalo Boneless$15.99
10oz of Boneless Wings - A premium blend of select aged Cayenne peppers. Garnished with Blue Cheese.
- Honey Garlic Boneless$15.99
10oz Boneless-The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds.
- Yang Yang Boneless$15.99
10oz Boneless wings- Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives
- Spicy Korean Boneless$15.99
10oz of boneless wings- Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with fresh Serrano pepper
- Plain Boneless$15.99
- Wild West Boneless$15.99
10oz Boneless -Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions
Bonless Wings By Mezzo Combo
- Original Buffalo Boneless Combo$18.99
10oz of Boneless Wings - A premium blend of select aged Cayenne peppers. Garnished with Blue Cheese. Soft Drink Side of fries
- Honey Garlic Boneless Combo$18.99
10oz boneless wings-The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds. Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Yang Yang Boneless Combo$18.99Out of stock
10oz Bonless wings- Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives Soft Drink Side of Fries
- Plain Boneless Combo$18.99
- Wild West Boneless Combo$18.99
Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions
- Spicy Korean BBQ Boneless Combo$18.99Out of stock
1lb of boneless wings- Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with fresh Serrano pepper Soft Drink Side of Fries
Party Tray Wings and Fries
Sides
- Shoestring Fries$5.99
Potato fry shoestring
- Meatball (3)$5.99
Italian style pork and beef meatball cooked in marinara sauce
- Garlic Knots(3)$3.99
flour dough,olive oil,parmesan cheese
- Garlic Knots(6)$5.99
flour dough,olive oil,parmesan cheese
- Garden Salad$3.99
lettuce,cherry tomato,cucumber,black olive,red onion,mozzarella cheese,dressing
- Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips$2.49
- Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips$2.49
- Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips$2.49
- Caesar Salad$3.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
Beer battered onion rings
- Mozzarella Sticks(5)$7.99
Breaded mozzarella sticks are deep-fried to golden perfection
Wings By Mezzo Side Sauce
Soft Drinks
- Pepsi Can$2.99
- Diet Pepsi Can$2.99
- Starry Can$2.99
- Mtn Dew Can$2.99
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can$2.99
- Dr. Pepper Can$2.99
- Jarritos Orange Mandarin$3.99
- San Pellegrino Lemon$3.99
- San Pellegrino Orange$3.99
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$3.99
- San Pellegrino Pomegrante & Blackcurrant Low Calorie$3.99
- 20oz Aquafina$2.99
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.99
- CapriSun Fruit Punch$1.99
Beer and Cocktails
- Follow The Sun$5.50
Follow The Sun is a Lager. Easy, Crisp and Refreshing. ABV: 4.2% 12oz can
- Gonzo Mania$6.50
Gonzo Mania is a Japanese Lager with Yuzu. Japanese brewed with rice and yuzu. ABV: 5.0% 16oz can
- Laguna Thousand Steps$6.50
Named after one of Laguna's best kept secrets, the West Coast IPA bursts with big flavor and aroma from massive dry hopping with Citra and Mosaic hops, giving notes of tangerine, blueberry, passion fruit, and pine ABV: 7.0% 16oz
- Laguna Tuava Guava$6.50
American Style Wheat-This refreshing tropical wheat beer packs huge guava aroma and flavor, transporting you to your own idyllic vacation in every sip ABV: 5.5% 16oz can
- Laguna Especial$6.50
Mexican Lager- Light, crispy lager gets a careful dose of real lime, making this the perfect adventure buddy for your beach, mountain. pool. river, and backyard sessions ABV: 5.0% 16oz can
- Blueberry Vanilla Hard Kombucha$6.50
Whole ripe organic blueberries are infused into our tart raw kombucha, then softened with vanilla and almond, giving it a comforting sweetness reminiscent of Mom's fresh blueberry pie ABV: 6.0% 12oz can
- Cucumber Lime Mojito$5.50
Fresh cucumber with lime and mint delivers a palate-pleasing finish ABV: 5.0% 12oz can
- Pomegranate Cosmopolitan$5.50
a bold Pomegranate aroma with a faint note of lime and refreshing cranberry finish ABV: 5.0% 12oz can
- Bludacris$6.50
Bludacris- Blueberry and Meyer lemon cyde. Blueberry hard cider with Meyer lemons crafted with Newtopias proprietary blend of five west coast apple ABV:6.0% 12 can
- Endless Summer Hard Seltzer$5.50
POG This beach-inspired seltzer makes a splash with a blend of passion fruit, orange, and guava flavors. It’s refreshingly tropical with a subtle spritz of sweetness and a clean aftertaste. 100 Calories 5%ABV 12oz can
- Pro Five Hanma$6.00
Hanma- Japanese Lager 5% ABV
- Pro Five El Martillo$6.00
El Martillo - Mexican Amber Lager 5.4% ABV
- Laguna Second Reef Blonde$6.50
- Soiree Cyder$6.50
California- Apple Cider - 6.5% ABV. Our apple Soiree is a party waiting to happen. Concocted with Fuji, Gala, Honey Crisp, Red Delicious and Granny Smith all fermented with champagne yeast to create a crisp, clean, off-dry cyder perfect for any moment to celebrate
Cookies by Sugar and Grain
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie with sea salt all purpose flour, unsalted butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, flakey sea salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake Co
- Celebration Cookie$3.50
Celebration Sprinkle Cookie all purpose flour, unsalted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, rainbow sprinkles, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake Co
- Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cookie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Cookie Ingredients: all purpose flour, unsalted butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, flakey salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake Co
- Celebration Ice Cream Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
Celebration Sprinkle Cookie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Cookie Ingredients: all purpose flour, unsalted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, rainbow sprinkles, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake Co
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Our calzones are good from the inside out!
2406 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806