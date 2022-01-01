MF GOOD FOOD

Restaurant info

We are a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation which means we are located in a residential neighborhood. Please respect our neighbors by driving slowly and parking legally. Being a MHKO limits us to selling 30 meals per day up to 60 meals per week. Because of this, our hours will vary as we approach our quota each week. The easiest way to find out if we're open is to visit this website. If you are able to place an order, we are OPEN! While we don't offer dine-in table service, we do have a small eating area you are welcome to use. Depending on how things go, we may move to a food court or brick and mortar location in the near future. If you wouldn't give us a 5 star review, please let us know what we can do to fix that! Thank you for eating vegan whatever your reasons might be!