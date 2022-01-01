Restaurant header imageView gallery

MF GOOD FOOD

No reviews yet

1464 Stonehaven Ct

Riverside, CA 92507

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Wild Berries 12 Fl Oz Can
Build-Your-Own Burger
Build-Your-Own Dog

Sandwiches & Stuff

MF BS

MF BS

$8.50

Our homemade beefsteak on a sandwich roll with Veganaise, sweet and spicy mustard, smothered with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño peppers.

Deli-Style Sandwich

Deli-Style Sandwich

$8.50

A cold deli-style sandwich with our sliced "made from scratch" beefsteak. This sandwich comes with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, raw onions, raw jalapeños, Veganaise, and sweet and spicy mustard. Please indicate below if you'd like us to leave any of these off.

Chicago Style Garden Dog

Chicago Style Garden Dog

$6.50

Lightlife weiner on a hot dog bun with sweet and spicy mustard. Topped with a cucumber wedge, dill pickle chips, sweet pickle relish, red onion, and tomatoes with a dash of celery salt.

The BRAT

The BRAT

$8.50

Beyond Brat on a sandwich roll with Veganaise, sweet and spicy mustard, smothered with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño peppers.

Build-Your-Own Burger

$7.50

Beyond Beef patty on a bun. Served plain. You choose how to dress it below. We recommend adding cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and 1000 island dressing.

Build-Your-Own Dog

$4.50

Lightlife weiner on a bun. Served plain. You choose how to dress it below.

Poutine Fries - GF* AMAZING

Poutine Fries - GF* AMAZING

$5.00+

We start with our amazing French fries and then smother them with brown, mushroom gravy and chunks of homemade mozzarella! DELISH

B-BLT-E

B-BLT-E

$7.00

The BEST BLT EVER! BeLeaf bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Veganaise on lightly toasted homemade white or rye bread.

Crispy Nuggets - GF*

Crispy Nuggets - GF*

$3.00+

BeLeaf crispy nuggets with homemade dipping sauces.... YUMMY!

MF Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Elbow macaroni in a creamy, cashew-based, cheesy sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs. Add a splash of Cholula and it might be the best Mac & Cheese you've ever had!

MF Salad - GF*

MF Salad - GF*

$4.00+

Mixed field greens, chickpeas, red onions, sliced pepperoncinis, and pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette and cracked black pepper. A side of olives goes really well with this!

Butternut Squash Soup - GF*

Butternut Squash Soup - GF*

$4.00+

Made from scratch organic butternut squash soup made creamy with coconut milk. Topped with cilantro and pumpkin seeds.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.00+

The BEST Avocado Toast I've ever had! Good job, Jay!! Veganaise, sunflower seeds, smashed avocado, tomatoes, red onions, and black pepper on rye toast.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Choose white or rye bread; choose your cheese(s); with a splash of Sweet & Spicy mustard! Topped with parsley flakes. Especially tasty dipped in our homemade 1000 Island dressing with a side dill pickles.

Snacks & Sides

Fresh French Fries - GF*

$3.00+

Organic russet potatoes, julienne cut and deep fried when ordered.

Sweet Potato Fries - GF*

$3.00+

Organic sweet potatoes, julienne cut and deep fried when ordered.

P Chips - Original Sea Salt - GF*

P Chips - Original Sea Salt - GF*

$2.00

50% Reduced Fat kettle chips are the ideal union of guiltless and gourmet! Enjoy all the goodness of kettle-cooked chips with 50% less fat than regular potato chips. Certified Gluten-Free (ID 61728, Issued on Nov 2017) Non-GMO Project Verified (ID 21031, Issued on Oct 2018) No MSG Nut Free Facility Kosher (UKD ID OUV3-28CDC93, Issued on June 2018) Cooked Exclusively in Sunflower Oil From the Deep River Snacks website: Founded by a passionate dad, Deep River Snacks was created to give back and do what's right. Deep River Snacks is committed to donating at least 10% of net profits to charity each year, and the back of every bag features a charity partner close to our hearts. Why? Because We Give a Chip!

P Chips - Mesquite BBQ - GF*

P Chips - Mesquite BBQ - GF*

$2.00

50% Reduced Fat kettle chips are the ideal union of guiltless and gourmet! Enjoy all the goodness of kettle-cooked chips with 50% less fat than regular potato chips. Certified Gluten-Free (ID 61728, Issued on Nov 2017) Non-GMO Project Verified (ID 21031, Issued on Oct 2018) No MSG Nut Free Facility Kosher (UKD ID OUV3-28CDC93, Issued on June 2018) Cooked Exclusively in Sunflower Oil From the Deep River Snacks website: Founded by a passionate dad, Deep River Snacks was created to give back and do what's right. Deep River Snacks is committed to donating at least 10% of net profits to charity each year, and the back of every bag features a charity partner close to our hearts. Why? Because We Give a Chip!

P Chips - Sweet Maui Onion - GF*

P Chips - Sweet Maui Onion - GF*

$2.00

50% Reduced Fat kettle chips are the ideal union of guiltless and gourmet! Enjoy all the goodness of kettle-cooked chips with 50% less fat than regular potato chips. Certified Gluten-Free (ID 61728, Issued on Nov 2017) Non-GMO Project Verified (ID 21031, Issued on Oct 2018) No MSG Nut Free Facility Kosher (UKD ID OUV3-28CDC93, Issued on June 2018) Cooked Exclusively in Sunflower Oil From the Deep River Snacks website: Founded by a passionate dad, Deep River Snacks was created to give back and do what's right. Deep River Snacks is committed to donating at least 10% of net profits to charity each year, and the back of every bag features a charity partner close to our hearts. Why? Because We Give a Chip!

P Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar - GF*

P Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar - GF*

$2.00

50% Reduced Fat kettle chips are the ideal union of guiltless and gourmet! Enjoy all the goodness of kettle-cooked chips with 50% less fat than regular potato chips. Certified Gluten-Free (ID 61728, Issued on Nov 2017) Non-GMO Project Verified (ID 21031, Issued on Oct 2018) No MSG Nut Free Facility Kosher (UKD ID OUV3-28CDC93, Issued on June 2018) Cooked Exclusively in Sunflower Oil From the Deep River Snacks website: Founded by a passionate dad, Deep River Snacks was created to give back and do what's right. Deep River Snacks is committed to donating at least 10% of net profits to charity each year, and the back of every bag features a charity partner close to our hearts. Why? Because We Give a Chip!

P Chips - Zesty Jalapeño - GF*

P Chips - Zesty Jalapeño - GF*

$2.00

50% Reduced Fat kettle chips are the ideal union of guiltless and gourmet! Enjoy all the goodness of kettle-cooked chips with 50% less fat than regular potato chips. Certified Gluten-Free (ID 61728, Issued on Nov 2017) Non-GMO Project Verified (ID 21031, Issued on Oct 2018) No MSG Nut Free Facility Kosher (UKD ID OUV3-28CDC93, Issued on June 2018) Cooked Exclusively in Sunflower Oil From the Deep River Snacks website: Founded by a passionate dad, Deep River Snacks was created to give back and do what's right. Deep River Snacks is committed to donating at least 10% of net profits to charity each year, and the back of every bag features a charity partner close to our hearts. Why? Because We Give a Chip!

P Chips - Salt & Cracked Pepper - GF*

P Chips - Salt & Cracked Pepper - GF*

$2.00

50% Reduced Fat kettle chips are the ideal union of guiltless and gourmet! Enjoy all the goodness of kettle-cooked chips with 50% less fat than regular potato chips. Certified Gluten-Free (ID 61728, Issued on Nov 2017) Non-GMO Project Verified (ID 21031, Issued on Oct 2018) No MSG Nut Free Facility Kosher (UKD ID OUV3-28CDC93, Issued on June 2018) Cooked Exclusively in Sunflower Oil From the Deep River Snacks website: Founded by a passionate dad, Deep River Snacks was created to give back and do what's right. Deep River Snacks is committed to donating at least 10% of net profits to charity each year, and the back of every bag features a charity partner close to our hearts. Why? Because We Give a Chip!

Oloves - Basil & Garlic - GF*

Oloves - Basil & Garlic - GF*

$3.00

Plump, succulent green pitted olives lovingly marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic

Oloves - Chili & Garlic - GF*

Oloves - Chili & Garlic - GF*

$3.00

Tasty kalamata olives, freshly packed in Chili & Garlic flavor. Bursting with Natural goodness, they're high in loveliness and really low in calories. No pits, no fuss!

Oloves - Chili & Oregano - GF*

Oloves - Chili & Oregano - GF*

$3.00

Big juicy green pitted olives lovingly seasoned with a little cheeky piri-piri peppers, chili & oregano

Oloves - Lemon & Rosemary - GF*

Oloves - Lemon & Rosemary - GF*

$3.00

Fresh green pitted olives infused with sunshine (well lemon, rosemary and garlic to be honest)

Sweets

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies

$0.75+

Homemade lemon cookie

Biscoff Cookies

Biscoff Cookies

$0.15+

Caramelized biscuit cookie with a unique taste, crunchy bite, and commonly known in Europe as speculoos cookies. These cookies are vegan friendly, made with non-GMO ingredients, RSPO certified palm oil, no artificial flavors or colors, and no preservatives. Does not contain nuts. Made in Belgium.

Sodas & Soft Drinks

All sodas are canned. If we don't have your preferred soda, let us know!
Coke

Coke

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.00
Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Orange Mango 12 Fl Oz Can

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Orange Mango 12 Fl Oz Can

$4.00

ORANGE MANGO chili & lime if you're spicy and your gutsy clap your hands! • leads with the fruity, juicy goodness of that beloved orange & mango combo • delivering a tropical sip with a subtle kick!

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Watermelon 12 Fl Oz Can

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Watermelon 12 Fl Oz Can

$4.00

WATERMELON lime & rosemary watermelon so fruity feel like shaking your booty! indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. slightly sweet & totally crushable a summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Ginger Lemon4 12 Fl Oz Can

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Ginger Lemon4 12 Fl Oz Can

$4.00

GINGER LEMON & turmeric fizzy and gingery and lovely to meet you! a bright & tart sip for when you're looking for a zesty refresh ginger juice blended seamlessly with lemon, making the perfect dynamic duo slight heat to keep you on your toes

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Pink Grapefruit 12 Fl Oz Can

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Pink Grapefruit 12 Fl Oz Can

$4.00

PINK GRAPEFRUIT ginger & juniper tarty and tangy, lively and happy • fruity pink grapefruit juice and zingy ginger juice with zesty lime & subtle juniper notes • the most sophisticated hot pink soda you'll come across • purposely combined with unexpected savory layers

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Wild Berries 12 Fl Oz Can

Culture Pop Sparkling Probiotic Soda - Wild Berries 12 Fl Oz Can

$4.00

WILD BERRIES basil & lime happy, healthy and oh so berry-y sophisticated blueberry & blackberry blend with subtle layers of citrus, herbs & spice enjoy sweet, juicy sips with a tasty, peppy twist catch hints of peppercorn in there as we elevate the soda experience

smartwater

smartwater

$2.00

every drop of smartwater tastes pure and will leave you feeling refreshed. it’s everything you want from a bottled water—whether you’re on the move, working out or need a quiet moment for yourself, it’s a perfect way to satisfy your thirst and help you stay hydrated. each drop of smartwater is purified through vapor distillation, a process inspired by the clouds. that means nothing’s added except electrolytes for taste. a purely balanced pH and a pure flavor make it a smart way to hydrate throughout the day. no matter what it is that makes smartwater so satisfying, you can bet on every sip tasting pure and crisp, helping you stay hydrated and refreshed.

Stuff 4 Kiddos

Crispy Nuggets - GF*

Crispy Nuggets - GF*

$3.00+

BeLeaf crispy nuggets with homemade dipping sauces.... YUMMY!

MF Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Elbow macaroni in a creamy, cashew-based, cheesy sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs. Add a splash of Cholula and it might be the best Mac & Cheese you've ever had!

Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

White bread, 2 slices of American cheese (no parsley flakes).

Fresh French Fries - GF*

$3.00+

Organic russet potatoes, julienne cut and deep fried when ordered.

Build-Your-Own Dog

$4.50

Lightlife weiner on a bun. Served plain. You choose how to dress it below.

Build-Your-Own Burger

$7.50

Beyond Beef patty on a bun. Served plain. You choose how to dress it below. We recommend adding cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and 1000 island dressing.

Swag

*FREE* Kan Koozie

*FREE* Kan Koozie

Keep your soda kold with our kool, kustom Kan Koozie. Someone I know hates it when people misspell words to use one letter over and over again but I'll bet he won't see this since he's busy in the citchen!

Coming soon...

Coming soon...

Let us know if you might be interested in our custom apparel by putting this item in your cart. No charge of course!

* GF

Gluten Free Disclaimer

We are pleased to offer a variety of gluten free options. We are not a gluten-free operation and cannot ensure that cross contamination will never occur. We have processes in place to minimize that happening but there is a great deal of gluten in the air and on our work surfaces. If you are a Celiac and/or highly sensitive, please know that we do our best but cannot guarantee your order will not touch gluten somewhere in the process.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation which means we are located in a residential neighborhood. Please respect our neighbors by driving slowly and parking legally. Being a MHKO limits us to selling 30 meals per day up to 60 meals per week. Because of this, our hours will vary as we approach our quota each week. The easiest way to find out if we're open is to visit this website. If you are able to place an order, we are OPEN! While we don't offer dine-in table service, we do have a small eating area you are welcome to use. Depending on how things go, we may move to a food court or brick and mortar location in the near future. If you wouldn't give us a 5 star review, please let us know what we can do to fix that! Thank you for eating vegan whatever your reasons might be!

Location

1464 Stonehaven Ct, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

