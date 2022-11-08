  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 101-Arbor Walk
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes 101-Arbor Walk

review star

No reviews yet

10515 N. Mopac Expy.

Suite 205

Austin, TX 78759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Junior 1/4 lb Burger
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

Burgers & Chicken

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Burger : Burger Patty—Shaved Beef—Cheez Whiz--Grilled Onions--House Bun

The Classic 1/2 lb Burger

The Classic 1/2 lb Burger

$8.99

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.

Junior 1/4 lb Burger

$6.99

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$9.98

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.

Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$7.48

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.

Fries and Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Served with our House Ranch!

Fring

Fring

$3.49

When you just can't decide between fries and rings. Served with our House Ranch!

House Chips

House Chips

$1.99

Made in-house! Served with our House Ranch!

Chips

$1.49
Gluten-Free Crinkle Fries

Gluten-Free Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Shakes & Drinks

Hand-Dipped Shakes

Hand-Dipped Shakes

$3.99+

Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.

Shake of the Month

Shake of the Month

$4.99+

Black Forest Cherry Shake : Blue Bell Black Cherry Ice Cream--Cream--Chocolate Cake Bits--Maraschino Cherry

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$1.99+

Available in Original and Strawberry.

Iced Tea

$2.79

Free Refills.

Milk 12oz

$0.99
22oz Fountain Drink

22oz Fountain Drink

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Canned Soda

Out of stock

Beer Can

Domestic Bottle

Domestic Bottle

Craft Bottle

Craft Bottle

Youngsters Menu

Youngster Cheeseburger Meal

Youngster Cheeseburger Meal

$5.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Burger Meal

Youngster Burger Meal

$5.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.99

Youngster Hot Dog Meal

$4.99

Youngster Shakes

$3.99
Youngster Cheeseburger

Youngster Cheeseburger

$4.48

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Hamburger

Youngster Hamburger

$3.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Youngster Hot Dog

$3.49

Youngster Drink

$0.99

Youngster Lemonade

$1.49

Youngster Fry

$1.99

Local Menu

Beast

Beast

$14.98

(2) 1/2 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

Cheese Beast

Cheese Beast

$13.97

(2) 1/2 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

1/4 lb Beast

1/4 lb Beast

$8.99

(2) 1/4 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

$9.98

(2) 1/4 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

FOB

FOB

$6.99

1/4 lb flattened out patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

FOB Cheese

FOB Cheese

$7.48

1/4 lb flattened out patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

FOB Beast

FOB Beast

$8.99

(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

FOB Cheese Beast

FOB Cheese Beast

$9.98

(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

Piggy Back Beast

Piggy Back Beast

$11.98

1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

$12.97

1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggie

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Slices of center-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered Texas Toast

Country Fried Burger

Country Fried Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb patty hand breaded and fried, served with shredded lettuce, pickle, and house made jalapeno mayo

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.98

Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast

Fried Avocado Sandwich

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.49

Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.

Griddle Dog

Griddle Dog

$3.99

Hot dog cooked just right on the griddle.

Fry Burger

Fry Burger

$3.99

Crinkle-cut fries and veggies (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.

Salad Sandwich

Salad Sandwich

$2.99

Veggies and condiments (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$4.99

Frito pie topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.49

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.

SOM Scoop

$1.99

Single Scoop of the Month Ice Cream.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

There's good, and then there's Mighty Fine!

Website

Location

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Suite 205, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

Gallery
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Market & Barbeque - Austin Arbor Walk
orange starNo Reviews
10515 N Mopac Expy Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
orange starNo Reviews
3221 Feathergrass Center Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Arbor Walk
orange starNo Reviews
10515 N. Mopac Expy. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Baby Acapulco - Stonelake
orange starNo Reviews
9505B Stonelake Blvd. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - The Domain Austin, TX
orange starNo Reviews
11410 Century Oaks Terrace Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Austin
orange starNo Reviews
11410 Century Oaks Terrace Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston