Burgers
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes 104-Cedar Park

No reviews yet

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd.

Building AC Suite 100

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger
Hand-Dipped Shakes

Burgers & Chicken

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$10.99

Donut Burger : Beef Patty--Bacon--American Cheese--Round Rock Doughnut Bun

The Classic 1/2 lb Burger

The Classic 1/2 lb Burger

$8.99

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.

Junior 1/4 lb Burger

$6.99

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$9.98

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.

Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$7.48

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.

Fries and Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Served with our House Ranch!

Fring

Fring

$3.49

When you just can't decide between fries and rings. Served with our House Ranch!

House Chips

House Chips

$1.99

Made in-house! Served with our House Ranch!

Chips

$1.49
Gluten-Free Crinkle Fries

Gluten-Free Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Shakes & Drinks

Hand-Dipped Shakes

Hand-Dipped Shakes

$3.99+

Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.

Shake of the Month

Shake of the Month

$4.99+

Oktoberfest : Blue Bell Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream--Cream--Pretzels

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$1.99+

Available in Original and Strawberry.

Iced Tea

$2.79

Free Refills.

Milk 12oz

$0.99
22oz Fountain Drink

22oz Fountain Drink

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Canned Soda

Out of stock

Beer Can

Domestic Bottle

Domestic Bottle

Craft Bottle

Craft Bottle

Youngsters Menu

Youngster Cheeseburger Meal

Youngster Cheeseburger Meal

$5.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Burger Meal

Youngster Burger Meal

$5.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.99

Youngster Hot Dog Meal

$4.99

Youngster Shakes

$3.99
Youngster Cheeseburger

Youngster Cheeseburger

$4.48

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Hamburger

Youngster Hamburger

$3.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Youngster Hot Dog

$3.49

Youngster Drink

$0.99

Youngster Lemonade

$1.49

Youngster Fry

$1.99

Local Menu

Beast

Beast

$14.98

(2) 1/2 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

Cheese Beast

Cheese Beast

$13.97

(2) 1/2 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

1/4 lb Beast

1/4 lb Beast

$8.99

(2) 1/4 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

$9.98

(2) 1/4 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

FOB

FOB

$6.99

1/4 lb flattened out patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

FOB Cheese

FOB Cheese

$7.48

1/4 lb flattened out patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

FOB Beast

FOB Beast

$8.99

(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

FOB Cheese Beast

FOB Cheese Beast

$9.98

(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

Piggy Back Beast

Piggy Back Beast

$11.98

1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

$12.97

1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggie

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Slices of center-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered Texas Toast

Country Fried Burger

Country Fried Burger

$7.99Out of stock

1/4 lb patty hand breaded and fried, served with shredded lettuce, pickle, and house made jalapeno mayo

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.98

Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast

Fried Avocado Sandwich

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.49

Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.

Griddle Dog

Griddle Dog

$3.99

Hot dog cooked just right on the griddle.

Fry Burger

Fry Burger

$3.99

Crinkle-cut fries and veggies (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.

Salad Sandwich

Salad Sandwich

$2.99

Veggies and condiments (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$4.99

Frito pie topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.49

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.

SOM Scoop

$1.99

Single Scoop of the Month Ice Cream.

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and Enjoy

Location

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Building AC Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

