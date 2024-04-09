Mama Foo Foo

Sunday 4:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:35 pm - 3:59 am

Monday 4:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:35 pm - 3:59 am

Tuesday 4:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:35 pm - 3:59 am

Wednesday 4:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:35 pm - 3:59 am

Thursday 4:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:35 pm - 3:59 am

Friday 4:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:35 pm - 3:59 am