MFG Coffee 522 N 7th Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

522 N 7th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Small Snickers
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Huge Eggnog Chai

House Specials

Small Miel

$5.00

Vanilla, Honey, Cinnamon

Medium Miel

$5.50

Vanilla, Honey, Cinnamon

Large Miel

$6.00

Vanilla, Honey, Cinnamon

Huge Miel

$7.00

Vanilla, Honey, Cinnamon

Small Aztec Mocha

$5.00

Chocolate, Cinnamon, Cayenne

Medium Aztec Mocha

$5.50

Chocolate, Cinnamon, Cayenne

Large Aztec Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate, Cinnamon, Cayenne

Huge Aztec Mocha

$7.00

Chocolate, Cinnamon, Cayenne

Small Dirty Chai

$5.00

Maya Chai, Cinnamon, Espresso

Medium Dirty Chai

$5.50

Maya Chai, Cinnamon, Espresso

Large Dirty Chai

$6.00

Maya Chai, Cinnamon, Espresso

Huge Dirty Chai

$7.00

Maya Chai, Cinnamon, Espresso

Small Irish Carpool

$5.00

Irish Cream Sauce and Nitro

Medium Irish Carpool

$5.50

Irish Cream Sauce and Nitro

Large Irish Carpool

$6.00

Irish Cream Sauce and Nitro

Huge Irish Carpool

$7.00

Irish Cream Sauce and Nitro

Small Pumpkin

$5.00

Pumpkin & White Chocolate Sauce cold brew

Medium Pumpkin

$5.50

Pumpkin & White Chocolate Sauce cold brew

Large Pumpkin

$6.00

Pumpkin & White Chocolate Sauce cold brew

Huge Pumpkin

$7.00

Pumpkin & White Chocolate Sauce cold brew

Small Snickers

$5.00

Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Mocha

Medium Snickers

$5.50

Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Mocha

Large Snickers

$6.00

Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Mocha

Huge Snickers

$7.00

Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Mocha

Small The Leaf

$5.00

Maple, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Medium The Leaf

$5.50

Maple, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Large The Leaf

$6.00

Maple, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Huge The Leaf

$7.00

Maple, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Small Gotta Blast

$5.00

Pomegranate & Peach and Red Bull

Medium Gotta Blast

$5.50

Pomegranate & Peach and Red Bull

Large Gotta Blast

$6.00

Pomegranate & Peach and Red Bull

Huge Gotta Blast

$7.00

Pomegranate & Peach and Red Bull

Small Fruity

$5.50

Peach, Apple & Hibiscus Tea

Medium Fruity

$5.50

Peach, Apple & Hibiscus Tea

Large Fruity

$6.00

Peach, Apple & Hibiscus Tea

Huge Fruity

$7.00

Peach, Apple & Hibiscus Tea

Small Eggnog Chai

$5.00

Egg Nogg, Cinnamon and Maya's Chai

Medium Eggnog Chai

$5.50

Egg Nogg, Cinnamon and Maya's Chai

Large Eggnog Chai

$6.00

Egg Nogg, Cinnamon and Maya's Chai

Huge Eggnog Chai

$7.00

Egg Nogg, Cinnamon and Maya's Chai

Small Almond Joy

$5.00

Almond, Coconut and Chocolate Mocha

Medium Almond Joy

$5.50

Almond, Coconut and Chocolate Mocha

Large Almond Joy

$6.00

Almond, Coconut and Chocolate Mocha

Huge Almond Joy

$7.00

Almond, Coconut and Chocolate Mocha

Small Honey Lavendar Latte

$5.00

Honey and Lavendar Latte

Medium Honey Lavendar

$5.50

Honey and Lavendar Latte

Large Honey Lavendar Latte

$6.00

Honey and Lavendar Latte

Huge Honey Lavendar Latte

$7.00

Honey and Lavendar Latte

Small Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Caramel and Vanilla Latte

Medium Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Caramel and Vanilla Latte

Large Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Caramel and Vanilla Latte

Huge Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Caramel and Vanilla Latte

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.00

Large Cappuccino

$5.50

Drinks

Bulk Coffee

$15.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso shot double

Huge Americano

$5.00

Espresso and Water

Huge Chai

$7.00

Maya Chai and Cinnamon

Huge Cold Brew

$6.50

Cold Brew

Huge Dracula

$7.00

Huge Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Coffee

Huge Iced Tea

$5.50

Pomogranate Green, Passion Fruit Black or Berry Hibiscus

Huge Latte

$6.50

Espresso and Milk

Huge Matcha

$7.00

Matcha and Milk

Huge Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Nitro Infused Cold Brew

Large Americano

$4.25

Espresso and Water

Large Chai

$6.00

Maya Chai and Cinnamon

Large Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold Brew

Large Dracula

$6.00

Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Large Hot Tea

$4.50

Earl Grey, Green, Chamomile

Large Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

Large Iced Tea

$4.50

Pomogranate Green, Passion Fruit Black or Berry Hibiscus

Large Latte

$5.50

Espresso and Milk

Large Matcha

$6.00

Matcha and Milk

Large Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Nitro Infused Cold Brew

Medium Americano

$3.75

Espresso and Water

Medium Chai

$5.50

Maya Chai and Cinnamon

Medium Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew

Medium Dracula

$5.50

Medium Drip Coffee

$3.25

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Medium Hot Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey, Green, Chamomile

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Coffee

Medium Iced Tea

$4.00

Pomogranate Green, Passion Fruit Black or Berry Hibiscus

Medium Latte

$5.00

Espresso Flavor and Milk

Medium Matcha

$5.50

Matcha and Milk

Medium Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Nitro Infused Cold Brew

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Small Americano

$3.25

Espresso and Water

Small Chai

$5.00

Maya Chai and Cinnamon

Small Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold Brew

Small Dracula

$5.00

Small Drip Coffee

$3.00

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Small Hot Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey, Green, Chamomile

Small Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

Small Iced Tea

$3.50

Pomogranate Green, Passion Fruit Black or Berry Hibiscus

Small Latte

$4.50

Espresso and Milk

Small Matcha

$5.00

Matcha and Milk

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Infused Cold Brew

Large Lemonade

$3.50

Med Lemonade

$3.00

Small Lemonade

$2.50

Energy

Small Portland Pump

$5.00

Lotus, Desert Pear and Lemonade

Medium Portland Pump

$5.50

Lotus, Desert Pear and Lemonade

Large Portland Pump

$6.00

Lotus, Desert Pear and Lemonade

Huge Portland Pump

$7.00

Lotus, Desert Pear and Lemonade

Small Lotus Island

$5.00

Lotus, Strawberry, Coconut, Hibiscus Tea

Medium Lotus Island

$5.50

Lotus, Strawberry, Coconut, Hibiscus Tea

Large Lotus Island

$6.00

Lotus, Strawberry, Coconut, Hibiscus Tea

Huge Lotus Island

$7.00

Lotus, Strawberry, Coconut, Hibiscus Tea

Small Puget Punch

$5.00

Lotus, Cherry, Peach and Lemonade

Medium Puget Punch

$5.50

Lotus, Cherry, Peach and Lemonade

Large Puget Punch

$6.00

Lotus, Cherry, Peach and Lemonade

Huge Puget Punch

$7.00

Lotus, Cherry, Peach and Lemonade

Small Gila River

$5.00

Lotus, Watermelon, Lemonade and Hibiscus

Medium Gila River

$5.50

Lotus, Watermelon, Lemonade and Hibiscus

Large Gila River

$6.00

Lotus, Watermelon, Lemonade and Hibiscus

Huge Gila River Water

$7.00

Lotus, Watermelon, Lemonade and Hibiscus

Small MFG Red Bull

$5.00

Flavor and Redbull

Medium MFG Red Bull

$5.50

Flavor and Redbull

Large MFG Red Bull

$6.00

Flavor and Redbull

Huge MFG Red Bull

$7.00

Flavor and Redbull

Small Italian Soda

$3.00

Medium Italian Soda

$3.50

Large Italian Soda

$4.00

Smoothie

Sunset Sensation

$7.50

Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple, Honey, Coconut Milk

Lights Out

$7.50

Mango, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut Milk

Peach Please

$7.50

Strawberry, Blueberry,Pineaplle, Peach, Honey, Coconut Milk

Strawnana

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut Milk

Whole Lotta Colada

$7.50

Pineapple, Peach, Coco Cream, Coconut Milk

Small Grease Monkey

$6.00

Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter, Banana, Frappe Mix, desired Milk

Medium Grease Monkey

$6.50

Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter, Banana, Frappe Mix, desired Milk

Large Grease Monkey

$7.50

Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter, Banana, Frappe Mix, desired Milk

Huge Grease Monkey

$8.50

Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter, Banana, Frappe Mix, desired Milk

Small Frappe

$5.25

Milk, Ice, Flavor

Medium Frappe

$5.75

Milk, Ice, Flavor

Large Frappe

$6.25

Milk, Ice, Flavor

Huge Frappe

$7.25

Milk, Ice, Flavor

Sandwich

The Basic

$7.50

Egg and Cheese

Turkey Italiano

$8.50

Turkey, Provolone, Pesto

Veggie

$8.50

Green Peppers, Red, Peppers, Yellow Peppers, Onions, Hummus, Guacamole and egg

Classic Chorizo

$8.50

Chorizo, Egg, Bean Spread and Guacamole

Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce

Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.50

Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Pesto, Cheese

Turkey

$8.00

Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$7.50

Chorizo, Egg, Cheese, Bean Spread, Guacamole

Pastries

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Plain, Cinnamon Raisin, Everything, Asiago

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Bear Claw

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Danish

$4.00

Cherry or Cream Cheese

Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate, Blueberry, Morning Glory, Oat Bran Raspberry, Poppyseed, Pumpkin

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip and Cranberry Orange

Croissant

$4.00

Plain or Chocolate

Snacks

Bytes

$5.50

Coconut, Caramel, Chocolate

Chips

$1.25

Chips

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Excellent coffee and customer service!

Location

522 N 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

