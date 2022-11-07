Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

review star

No reviews yet

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway

Ste. #210

Duluth, GA 30097

Popular Items

CAKES
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
TURKEY SANDWICH

Specialty Sandwiches

CHICKEN & EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$7.75

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$7.95

EGG SALAD BLT

$7.75

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$6.50

TEX-MEX BLT

$8.50

TUNA & EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$7.75

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$7.75

CHICKEN & EGG SANDWICH

$7.75

Deli & Clubs

TURKEY SANDWICH

$8.50

HAM SANDWICH

$8.25

ROAST BEEF

$8.40

BLT

$7.00

CLUB MFP

$9.50

THE CYCLIST

$9.25

THE SWIMMER

$8.75

THE TRI ATHLETE

$10.50

THE ROAD RUNNER

$8.50

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Deli Sandwiches

THE ALL AMERICAN

$8.50

THE NEW YORKER (Swiss/onions)

$9.25

ROAST BEEF & CHEDDAR

$9.00

REALLY HOT ROAST BEEF

$9.50

TURKEY BACON

$9.75

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.75

GRILLED CHICKEN MUSHROOM MELT

$9.85

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

REUBEN

$9.50+

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$8.50

Melts & Paninis

TUNA MUSH MELT (Swiss/Mushrooms)

$8.25

CHICKEN SALAD MELT (Cheddar)

$8.25

TURK- BROC MELT (Mozzarella/1000side)

$8.50

Wraps

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD WRAP

$9.50

CALIFORNIAN WRAP

$8.25

WEST COAST TUNA SALAD WRAP

$9.00

SOUTHWESTERN TURKEY WRAP

$9.00

WEST COAST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.00

Sides & Extras

BACON

$1.99

Broccoli Salad

$2.25

CARROT STICKS

$1.75

CHEESE

$0.99

COLE SLAW

$2.00

Fruit Salad

$2.50

Hard Boiled Eggs - 1

$1.00

POTATO CHIPS

$1.75

PASTA SALAD

$1.75

Pita (1)

$0.75

YELLOW POTATO SALAD

$1.75

WHITE POTATO SALAD

$1.75

Scoop

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$1.79

SIDE OF PICKLES

$1.00

Wheat crackers

$0.25

White crackers

$0.25

Bread sliced

$1.00

CELERY STICKS

$1.50

SALT & PEPPER

EXTRA RANCH

$0.60

EXTRA 1000 ISLAND DRESSING

$0.60

EXTRA CREAMY ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.60

EXTRA CAESAR DRESSING

$0.60

EXTRA HORSERADISH

$0.60

EXTRA HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

$0.60

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.60

EXTRA RASPBERRY VINAGRETTE

$0.60

EXTRA WHITE CRACKERS

$0.25

EXTRA WHEAT CRACKERS

$0.25

Salads

GARDEN SALAD

$7.50

CHEF SALAD (s)

$9.60

GRILLED CHICKEN (s)

$9.75

CHICKEN CAESAR (s)

$9.75

CHICKEN SALAD (s)

$9.00

TUNA SALAD (s)

$9.00

EGG SALAD (s)

$8.25

TUNA & EGG SALAD (s)

$9.00

TRIO SALAD (s)

$9.50

CHICKEN AVOCADO (s)

$9.50

TUNA AVOCADO (s)

$9.50

Chicken & Tuna Salad (s)

$8.50

Chicken & Egg Salad (s)

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD (salad only)

$6.50

Soups

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.95

CUP OF SOUP

$4.50

Desserts

ASSORTED COOKIES

$1.95

BROWNIES

$3.00

CAKES

$3.50

Kid's Menu

KIDS HAM SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS TURKEY SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS TUNA SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$5.00

Half Sandwiches

1/2 Chix Salad Sandwich

$5.95

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.75

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.50

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$6.50

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$6.25

1/2 Tuna & Egg Sandwich

$5.75

Roast Beef

$6.40

Half Sandwiches, Soup & Bev

1/2 Chix Salad Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.50

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$6.50

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$6.25

1/2 Tuna & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

NEW SANDWICHES

CUBANO MEXICANO

$9.50

SANTA FE

$9.00

ALBUQUERQUE TURKEY

$9.00

Drinks

Soda

$0.00+

TEA (cold)

$2.49

Tea (hot)

$1.39

Coffee - 12oz cup

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.75

Water cup

$0.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.75

Catering

BAG LUNCH - MFP

$10.15

BEVERAGE - UNSWEETENED TEA GALLONS

$10.00

BEVERAGE - BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BEVERAGE - CANNED SODA

$1.75

BEVERAGE -SWEET TEA GALLONS

$10.00

BEVERAGE-LEMONADE GALLON

$12.00

BOX LUNCH - GOURMET

$11.50

BOX LUNCH -ORIGINAL

$10.40

BREAKFAST

$7.50

DESSERTS - ASSORTED

$3.95

DESSERTS -CHOC CHIP COOKIE & BROWNIE TRAY

$3.50

DESSERTS -CHOC CHIP COOKIE TRAY

$3.00

FRESH FRUIT OR SALAD TRAY

$4.00

FRESH VEGETABLES TRAY

$3.50

POTATO CHIPS

$2.00

POTATO SALAD SIDE - YELLOW

$1.65

POTATO SALAD SIDE -WHITE

$2.00

SALAD - CAESAR SALAD

$3.50

SALAD - TOSSED

$3.50

SIDE - CARROT STICKS

$1.50

SIDE - COLE SLAW

$1.50

SIDE - PASTA SALAD

$2.00

TRAY - ASST WRAP TRAY

$9.75

TRAY - DELUXE ASSORTED SANDWICH

$10.75

TRAY - MFP CLASSIC SANDWICH

$10.50

TRAY - TRIO SALAD

$11.00

TRAY- SUBS & CLUBS

$11.00

BREAD TRAY (PP)

$4.25

DANISH TRAY (PP)

$3.25

BEVERAGE BOTTLES

$2.00

Monday

Chicken salad

$9.25

Tuna salad

$8.80

Egg salad

$7.80

Tuna and egg salad

$8.50

UPGRADE LARGE DRINK

$0.40

UPGRADE BOWL OF SOUP

$3.00

UPGRADE CUP OF SOUP

$2.00

UPGRADE BOTTLED DRINK

$0.50

Tuesday

Turkey combo

$8.80

UPGRADE LARGE DRINK

$0.40

UPGRADE BOWL OF SOUP

$3.00

UPGRADE CUP OF SOUP

$2.00

UPGRADE BOTTLE WATER

$0.50

Wednesday

Turkey Reuben

$9.75

Pastrami Reuben

$9.75

Corned beef Reuben

$9.75

UPGRADE LARGE DRINK

$0.40

UPGRADE BOWL OF SOUP

$3.00

UPGRADE CUP OF SOUP

$2.00

UPGRADE BOTTLED DRINK

$0.50

Thursday

Egg salad combo

$7.70

UPGRADE LARGE DRINK

$0.40

UPGRADE BOWL OF SOUP

$3.00

UPGRADE CUP OF SOUP

$2.00

UPGRADE BOTTLED DRINK

$0.50

Friday

Chicken salad sandwich combo

$9.25

UPGRADE LARGE DRINK

$0.40

UPGRADE BOWL OF SOUP

$3.00

UPGRADE CUP OF SOUP

$2.00

UPGRADE BOTTLED DRINK

$0.50

Saturday

10% off

UPGRADE LARGE DRINK

$0.40

UPGRADE BOWL OF SOUP

$3.00

UPGRADE CUP OF SOUP

$2.00

UPGRADE BOTTLED DRINK

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great food for a great life! Where Friends come to Eat!!!

Location

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Ste. #210, Duluth, GA 30097

Directions

