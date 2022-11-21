  • Home
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes 108-Spicewood Trailer

No reviews yet

21329 State highway 71

Spicewood, TX 78669

Popular Items

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Junior 1/4 lb Burger
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

Burgers & Chicken

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$10.99Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Burger : Burger Patty—Shaved Beef—Cheez Whiz--Grilled Onions--House Bun

The Classic 1/2 lb Burger

The Classic 1/2 lb Burger

$8.99

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.

Junior 1/4 lb Burger

$6.99

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$9.98

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.

Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$7.48

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.

Fries and Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Served with our House Ranch!

Fring

Fring

$3.49

When you just can't decide between fries and rings. Served with our House Ranch!

House Chips

House Chips

$1.99

Made in-house! Served with our House Ranch!

Shakes & Drinks

Hand-Dipped Shakes

Hand-Dipped Shakes

$3.99+

Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.

Shake of the Month

Shake of the Month

$4.99+

Black Forest Cherry Shake : Blue Bell Black Cherry Ice Cream--Cream--Chocolate Cake Bits--Maraschino Cherry

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$2.99

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Gatorade 20oz

$2.99

Bottled Lemonade

$2.99

Youngsters Menu

Youngster Cheeseburger

Youngster Cheeseburger

$4.48

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Hamburger

Youngster Hamburger

$3.99

Comes standard with Red and Pickle

Youngster Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Youngster Hot Dog

$3.49

Youngster Fry

$1.99

Youngster Shakes

$3.99

Local Menu

Beast

Beast

$14.98

(2) 1/2 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

Cheese Beast

Cheese Beast

$13.97

(2) 1/2 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

1/4 lb Beast

1/4 lb Beast

$8.99

(2) 1/4 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

$9.98

(2) 1/4 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

FOB

FOB

$6.99

1/4 lb flattened out patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

FOB Cheese

FOB Cheese

$7.48

1/4 lb flattened out patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

FOB Beast

FOB Beast

$8.99

(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

FOB Cheese Beast

FOB Cheese Beast

$9.98

(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies

Piggy Back Beast

Piggy Back Beast

$11.98

1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

$12.97

1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggie

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Slices of center-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered Texas Toast

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.98

Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast

Fried Avocado Sandwich

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.

Salad Sandwich

Salad Sandwich

$2.99

Veggies and condiments (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.

Fry Burger

Fry Burger

$3.99

Crinkle-cut fries and veggies (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.

Griddle Dog

Griddle Dog

$3.99

Hot dog cooked just right on the griddle.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.49

Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.49

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.

SOM Scoop

$1.99

Single Scoop of the Month Ice Cream.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

21329 State highway 71, Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

