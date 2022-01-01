Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Martin's Famous Street Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

11344 Coloma Rd #205

Gold River, CA 95670

3 TJ TACO PLATE
3 CRUNCHY TACO PLATE
3 REG TACO PLATE

3 CRUNCHY TACO PLATE

3 DEEP FRIED TORTILLAS, FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN, AND CHOICE OF TOPPING STYLE.

$13.00

3 REG TACO PLATE

3 TACOS, WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS.

$13.00

3 TJ TACO PLATE

$13.00

3 TACO VARIETY PLATE

$13.00

CHILAQUILES

$10.00Out of stock

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$13.00

RANCHERO PLATE

$13.00

PLATES

BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, AND ZUCCHINIS SAUTÉED IN LIGHT SOY SAUCE, WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS,

VEGETARIAN PLATE

$12.00

CHICKEN PLATE

$12.50

PORK POZOLE

$13.00

32 OZ

$13.50Out of stock

BEEF MENUDO

BEEF TRIPE, CORN HOMINY, IN RED CHILI PEPPER BROTH (NOT SPICY).

$13.00

Can Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

7-UP

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water Bottles

$1.00

WATER CUP

JARRITOS

$2.50

miniMexican Coke

STARBUCKS MOCHA COFFEE 13.7 OZ

$3.00

BOTTLED Drinks

$2.50

Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

Tazo Tea

$2.25

BEER

$4.25

MICHELADA

$6.00

MARGARITAS/MOJITOS/PALOMAS

$7.00

CAGUAMA

$10.00

Wine

$8.00

Palomas

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

IMO’S ORGANIC JUICE

$5.50

DELIVERY FEE

$4.00

DF Over 10 Miles

$25.00

SINGLE TAMALES

$2.25

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00
