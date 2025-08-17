- Home
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes 102-Sunset Valley
5601 Brodie Lane
Suite 1300
Sunset Valley, TX 78745
Burgers & Chicken
Burger of the Month
Ray Benson's Boogie Burger : Two Smash Burger Patties, Cheese, Red, White, Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato$9.99
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.$9.49
The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.$10.48
Junior 1/4 lb Burger
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.$7.49
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.$7.98
Smash Burger
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.$4.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.$8.99
6 Piece Tender
Served with Texas Toast and Southern Gravy$11.99
3 Piece Tender
Served with Texas Toast and Southern Gravy$6.99
Fries and Onion Rings
Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries$2.99
Onion Rings
Served with our House Ranch!$3.99
Fring
When you just can't decide between fries and rings. Served with our House Ranch!$3.49
Chips$1.49
Gluten-Free Crinkle Fries$2.99
Cheese Fries
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on$3.99
Chili Cheese Fries
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on$4.99
Shakes & Drinks
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.$3.99
SOM (Shake of the Month)
Sherbet Shake : Orange Sherbet, Sprite$3.99
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.$1.99
Iced Tea
Free Refills.$2.99
Milk 12oz$0.99
22oz Fountain Drink
Bottled Drinks
Canned SodaOUT OF STOCK
Beer Can
Domestic Bottle
Craft Bottle
Youngsters Menu
Youngster Cheeseburger Meal
Comes standard with Red and Pickle$6.99
Youngster Burger Meal
Comes standard with Red and Pickle$6.99
Youngster Tender Meal
Comes with Youngster fries & 12oz. drink or milk. *Substitute 12oz. hand-dipped milkshake for $2.99 *For guests aged 12 and under. Served with Texas Toast and Southern Gravy$5.99
Youngster Grilled Cheese Meal$5.99
Youngster Hot Dog Meal$5.99
Youngster Cheeseburger
Comes standard with Red and Pickle$5.48
Youngster Hamburger
Comes standard with Red and Pickle$4.99
Youngster Tenders
Served with Texas Toast and Southern Gravy$3.99
Youngster Grilled Cheese$3.99
Youngster Hot Dog$4.49
Youngster Shakes$3.99
Youngster Drink$0.99
Youngster Lemonade$1.49
Youngster Fry$1.99
Local Menu
Beast
(2) 1/2 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on$14.48
Cheese Beast
(2) 1/2 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies$16.47
1/4 lb Beast
(2) 1/4 lb patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on$9.49
1/4 lb Cheese Beast
(2) 1/4 lb patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies$10.48
FOB
1/4 lb flattened out patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on$7.49
FOB Cheese
1/4 lb flattened out patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggies$7.98
FOB Beast
(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on$9.49
FOB Cheese Beast
(2) 1/4 lb flattened out patties with cheese, pick condiments, veggies$10.48
Piggy Back Beast
1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty, pick condiments, veggies and add cheese as an add-on$12.48
Cheese Piggy Back Beast
1/4 lb patty on top of a 1/2 lb patty with cheese, pick condiments, veggie$13.97
BLT
Slices of center-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered Texas Toast$7.99
Patty Melt
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast$10.48
Country Fried Burger
1/4 lb patty hand breaded and fried, served with shredded lettuce, pickle, and house made jalapeno mayo$8.49
Fried Avocado Sandwich
Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.$6.99
Fry Burger
Crinkle-cut fries and veggies (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.$3.99
Salad Sandwich
Veggies and condiments (no beef) on a butter-toasted bun.$2.99
Chili Cheese Dog
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.$5.99
Griddle Dog
Hot dog cooked just right on the griddle.$3.99
Frito Pie
Frito pie topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese$4.99
Ice Cream Scoop
Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.$1.49
SOM Scoop
Single Scoop of the Month Ice Cream.$1.99
Burger Box
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and Enjoy
5601 Brodie Lane, Suite 1300, Sunset Valley, TX 78745