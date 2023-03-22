BG picView gallery

Bellyful

review star

No reviews yet

9346 Corbin Avenue, Kitchen #1

Los Angeles, CA 91324

Dishes

Daeji Suyuk

Daeji Suyuk

$15.95

Boiled Pork belly

Daeji Galbi

Daeji Galbi

$24.95

Pork Ribs

Naeng Myun

Naeng Myun

$14.95

Cold Noodles in Chilled Broth

Baechu Daengjang Guk

Baechu Daengjang Guk

$15.95

Beef Shortrib soup with Napa Cabbage

Naengchae Jokbal

Naengchae Jokbal

$14.95

Braised Pork Hock with Salad and Mustard Dressing

Daeji Galbi Jjim

$24.95

Spicy Braised Pork Ribs

Buchujeon

$5.95

Korean Garlic Chive Pancake

Dishes

Budae Jjigae for 2

$18.95

Army Stew

Donkatsu

Donkatsu

$14.95

Pork Cutlet

Buldak with Cheese

Buldak with Cheese

$16.95

Spicy Chicken with melted Cheese

Sisig

Sisig

$15.95

Crispy fried Pork Belly with Veggies

Carne Asada Sizzling Plate

$15.95

Dak Bulgogi

$13.95

Marinated BBQ Chicken w/ rice and slaw

Appetizers

Fried Squid Legs

Fried Squid Legs

$5.95
Fried Shrimp Pop

Fried Shrimp Pop

$6.95

Popcorn style on skewers

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Fried wonton, Carne Asada, Nacho cheese

Jumeok Bap

Jumeok Bap

$3.95

Seasoned Rice Balls

Corn Cheese

$5.95

Side Dishes

Kimchee

Kimchee

$2.50
Side salad

Side salad

$3.95

Served with Mustard Dressing

Bowl of rice

$1.50
Pickled Jalapenos

Pickled Jalapenos

$2.50

Korean Soju Drink Menu

Jinro is Back

Jinro is Back

$12.95

Soju

Chamisul Original

$12.95

Soju

Chamisul Fresh

$12.95

Soju

Grapefuit Soju

$12.95

Soju

Green Apple Soju

$12.95Out of stock

Soju

Strawberry Soju

$12.95

Soju

Peach Soju

$12.95

Soju

Draft Beer Drink Menu

Kirin

Kirin

$3.95

Beer

Firestone Mind Haze Hazy IPA

Firestone Mind Haze Hazy IPA

$6.50

Beer

Orion

Orion

$6.95

Beer

Large Beer Drink Menu

Sapporo

Sapporo

$7.50

Beer

12oz Can Beer Drink Menu

Cass

Cass

$3.50

Beer

Modelo

Modelo

$3.95

Beer

OB

$3.50Out of stock
Asahi

Asahi

$3.95
Voodoo Ranger IPZ

Voodoo Ranger IPZ

$5.50

Other Alcoholic Drink Menu

White Claw Seltzer

White Claw Seltzer

$4.95

Seltzer

Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu

Coke

Coke

$2.50

12oz Canned Soda

Sprite

$2.50

12oz Canned Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz Canned Soda

Strawberry Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Milk

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9346 Corbin Avenue, Kitchen #1, Los Angeles, CA 91324

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

