MGM Burgers Bloomington

review star

No reviews yet

11515 Cedar Ave

Bloomington, CA 92316

Full Menu

Hot Sandwiches

B.L.T

$8.50

White bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese

Fish Sandwhich

$8.50

Hamburger bun, taratr sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.55

Grilled white bread and american cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Grilled white bread, american cheese, and ham

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.99

French roll, mustard, and pickles

Patty Melt

$8.50

Rye Bread, cheese, onion, and pickles

Steak Sandwich

$11.75

French roll, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Rye Bread, cheese, and pickles

Soda 32oz Upcharge

$1.25

Cold Sandwiches

Club Sandwhich

$10.30

White bread, mayo, lettuce,tomato, turkey, ham, and bacon

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

White bread, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

White bread, tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Sandwhich

$7.50

White bread, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Soda 32oz Upcharge

$1.25

Grinders

Ham Grinder

$8.25

Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, and ham

Turkey and Ham Grinder

$9.30

Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, turkey, and ham

Turkey Grinder

$8.25

Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, and turkey

Veggie Grinder

$7.25

Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, and avocado

Soda 32oz Upcharge

$1.25

Burgers

Avocado Burger

$6.50

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, and pickles

Bacon Burger

$7.25

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, bacon, and pickles

Cheeseburger

$6.20

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and pickles

Chili Burger

$6.50

Hamburger bun, Chili, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles

Double Burger

$7.25

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, two meat patties, and pickles

Mushroom Burger

$6.50

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, fried mushrooms, and pickles

Pastrami Burger

$7.50

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, pastrami, and pickles

Qtr. LB Burger

$5.50

Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles

Veggie Burger

$6.25

Wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, veggie patty,and pickles

Soda 32oz Upcharge

$1.25

Family Pack

$37.50

JR. BURGER

$4.25

Mexican Food

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.70

Flour tortilla, beans, and cheese

Bean, Cheese, and Rice Burrito

$6.20

Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, and rice

Beef Taquitos

$3.60

3 beef taquitos, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

California Burrito

$9.55

Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, carne asada, avocado, french fries, salsa, and sour cream

Carne Asada Taco

$3.60

2 corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, salsa, and cheese

Chicken Burrito

$9.30

Flour tortilla, onion, cilantro,cheese, beans, rice, sour cream, and salsa

Chicken Taco

$3.60

2 flour tortillas,lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa

Combo Burrito

$10.30

Flour tortilla, onion, cilantro,cheese, beans, rice, sour cream, and salsa

Fish Taco

$3.60

2 flour tortillas, lettuce, tartar sauce, tomato, cheese, and salsa

Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco

$3.60

1 hard shell corn tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa

Meat Quesadilla

$9.30

1 flour tortilla, american cheese, carne asada, or chicken

Quesadilla

$5.15

1 flour tortilla and american cheese

Supreme Nachos

$9.30

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, beans, carne asda, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole on the side

Torta

$9.30

Telera Bread, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, carne asada, chicken, or ham, and jalapenos on the side

Salads

Chef's Salad

$11.35

Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, ham, turkey, pepperocini, half a pita bread

Chicken Salad

$11.35

Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, grilled chicken breast, pepperocini, half a pita bread

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.35

Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, crispy chicken breast, pepperocini, half a pita bread

Large Green Salad

$5.15

Green salad, tomato, cheese, and pepperocini

Small Green Salad

$3.85

Green salad, tomato, cheese, and pepperocini

Taco Salad

$11.35

Hard shell flour tortilla, benas, lettuce, tomato, pepperocini, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheese, salsa, carne asada, or chicken

Tuna Salad

$11.35

Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, tuna, pepperocini, half a pita bread

Nuggets

12 Pc Nuggets

$5.65

12 pieces of nuggets

20 Pc Nuggets

$10.30

20 pieces of nuggets

4 Pc Nuggets

$2.60

4 pieces of nuggets

40 Pc Nuggets

$18.60

40 pieces of nuggets

8 Pc Nuggets

$4.15

8 pieces of nuggets

Chicken Strips

3 Pc Chicken Strips

$6.45

3 pieces of chicken strips

Chicken Strip

$2.25

Chicken Wings

6 Pc Wings

$6.40

6 pieces of chicken wings

12 Pc Wings

$13.65

12 pieces of chicken wings

18 Pc Wings

$17.50

18 pieces of chicken wings

Dinners

Captain's Platter

$14.70

2 fish strips, 3 jumbo shirmp, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Carne Asada Plate

$13.70

Chopped carne asada, onion, cilantro, rice, beans, green salad, and tortillas

Charbroiled Chicken Dinner

$13.70

Charbroiled Chicken breast, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Chicken Strip Dinner

$14.70

Chicken Strips, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Chili Size Dinner

$14.70

Open faced hamburger bun with chili, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Fish Dinner

$13.70

3 fish strips, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.70

Fried chicken, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.70

5 jumbo shirmp, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Pastrami Dinner

$14.70

Pastrami Sandwhich, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, and small green salad

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.70

3 porkchops, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Steak Dinner

$14.70

Steak, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad

Side Orders

Avocado

$2.00

Avocado

Bacon

$2.00

2 Bacon pieces

BBQ and Buffalo

$0.50

2oz BBQ or Buffalo

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Chili, onion, and cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$10.25

Carne Asada, french fries, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream

Cheese Fries

$6.70

Chicken Breast

$4.00

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.25

Hot dog with chili

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

French Fries, chili, and cheese

Corn Dog

$3.50

deep fried hot dog

Dressings

$1.00

4oz Ranch, 1000, Bleu Cheese, Italian

French Fries

$3.50

French Fries

Fried Mushrooms

$6.25

Freid mushrooms with ranch

Fried Zucchini

$6.25

Fried zucchini with ranch

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.80

Jalapeno

Guacamole

$0.75

2oz guacamole

Hot Dog

$3.50

Hot dog plain

Mayonaise

$0.25

2 oz of mayonaise

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

Onion Rings

$6.25

Onion rings, BBQ or Ranch

Onions

$0.50

Raw onions or grilled onions

Pita Bread

$1.50

1 full Pita Bread

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.50

4oz of sliced jalapenos

Sour Cream

$0.99

4oz of Sour Cream

Steak

$5.00

1 Piece of Steak

Small Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Rice

$1.50

Side Of Beans

$1.50

Order Of Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Burger Patty

$1.75

Drinks

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

16oz Fountain Drink

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

22oz Fountain Drink

32oz Fountain Drink

$3.25

32oz Fountain Drink

44oz Fountain Drink

$3.75

44oz Fountain Drink

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

Milk

$3.25

Milk

Orange Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

Bottled Water

$0.75

Shakes

16oz Shake

$3.99

32oz Shake

$5.99

Kids Menu

6pc Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

6 pieces of chicken nuggets, small drink, and fries

8pc Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.25

8 pieces of chicken nuggets, small drink, and fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Grilled Cheese, small drink, and fries

Jr. Burger

$6.25

Breakfast Burritos

MGM Burrito (Copy)

$9.00

2 eggs, ham, sausage, and bacon, hashbrown, cheese, and salsa

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

2 eggs, sausage, bacon, chorizo, or ham, hashbrown, cheese, salsa

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11515 Cedar Ave, Bloomington, CA 92316

Directions

