- Home
- /
- Bloomington
- /
- MGM Burgers - Bloomington
MGM Burgers Bloomington
No reviews yet
11515 Cedar Ave
Bloomington, CA 92316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Hot Sandwiches
B.L.T
White bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese
Fish Sandwhich
Hamburger bun, taratr sauce, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread and american cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled white bread, american cheese, and ham
Pastrami Sandwich
French roll, mustard, and pickles
Patty Melt
Rye Bread, cheese, onion, and pickles
Steak Sandwich
French roll, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Tuna Melt
Rye Bread, cheese, and pickles
Soda 32oz Upcharge
Cold Sandwiches
Grinders
Ham Grinder
Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, and ham
Turkey and Ham Grinder
Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, turkey, and ham
Turkey Grinder
Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, and turkey
Veggie Grinder
Submarine Roll, lettuce, Itialian dressing, tomato, pepperocinni, cheese, and avocado
Soda 32oz Upcharge
Burgers
Avocado Burger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, and pickles
Bacon Burger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, bacon, and pickles
Cheeseburger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and pickles
Chili Burger
Hamburger bun, Chili, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles
Double Burger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, two meat patties, and pickles
Mushroom Burger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, fried mushrooms, and pickles
Pastrami Burger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, pastrami, and pickles
Qtr. LB Burger
Hamburger bun, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles
Veggie Burger
Wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, veggie patty,and pickles
Soda 32oz Upcharge
Family Pack
JR. BURGER
Mexican Food
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla, beans, and cheese
Bean, Cheese, and Rice Burrito
Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, and rice
Beef Taquitos
3 beef taquitos, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
California Burrito
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, carne asada, avocado, french fries, salsa, and sour cream
Carne Asada Taco
2 corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, salsa, and cheese
Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla, onion, cilantro,cheese, beans, rice, sour cream, and salsa
Chicken Taco
2 flour tortillas,lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa
Combo Burrito
Flour tortilla, onion, cilantro,cheese, beans, rice, sour cream, and salsa
Fish Taco
2 flour tortillas, lettuce, tartar sauce, tomato, cheese, and salsa
Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco
1 hard shell corn tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa
Meat Quesadilla
1 flour tortilla, american cheese, carne asada, or chicken
Quesadilla
1 flour tortilla and american cheese
Supreme Nachos
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, beans, carne asda, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole on the side
Torta
Telera Bread, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, carne asada, chicken, or ham, and jalapenos on the side
Salads
Chef's Salad
Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, ham, turkey, pepperocini, half a pita bread
Chicken Salad
Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, grilled chicken breast, pepperocini, half a pita bread
Crispy Chicken Salad
Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, crispy chicken breast, pepperocini, half a pita bread
Large Green Salad
Green salad, tomato, cheese, and pepperocini
Small Green Salad
Green salad, tomato, cheese, and pepperocini
Taco Salad
Hard shell flour tortilla, benas, lettuce, tomato, pepperocini, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheese, salsa, carne asada, or chicken
Tuna Salad
Green Salad, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheese, tuna, pepperocini, half a pita bread
Nuggets
Chicken Wings
Dinners
Captain's Platter
2 fish strips, 3 jumbo shirmp, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Carne Asada Plate
Chopped carne asada, onion, cilantro, rice, beans, green salad, and tortillas
Charbroiled Chicken Dinner
Charbroiled Chicken breast, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Chicken Strip Dinner
Chicken Strips, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Chili Size Dinner
Open faced hamburger bun with chili, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Fish Dinner
3 fish strips, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Fried Chicken Dinner
Fried chicken, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
5 jumbo shirmp, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Pastrami Dinner
Pastrami Sandwhich, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, and small green salad
Pork Chop Dinner
3 porkchops, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Steak Dinner
Steak, french fries, 2 onion rings, 2 zucchini, dinner roll, and small green salad
Side Orders
Avocado
Avocado
Bacon
2 Bacon pieces
BBQ and Buffalo
2oz BBQ or Buffalo
Bowl of Chili
Chili, onion, and cheese
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada, french fries, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream
Cheese Fries
Chicken Breast
1 Grilled Chicken Breast
Chili Cheese Dog
Hot dog with chili
Chili Cheese Fries
French Fries, chili, and cheese
Corn Dog
deep fried hot dog
Dressings
4oz Ranch, 1000, Bleu Cheese, Italian
French Fries
French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Freid mushrooms with ranch
Fried Zucchini
Fried zucchini with ranch
Grilled Jalapenos
Jalapeno
Guacamole
2oz guacamole
Hot Dog
Hot dog plain
Mayonaise
2 oz of mayonaise
Nacho Cheese
Nacho Cheese
Onion Rings
Onion rings, BBQ or Ranch
Onions
Raw onions or grilled onions
Pita Bread
1 full Pita Bread
Sliced Jalapenos
4oz of sliced jalapenos
Sour Cream
4oz of Sour Cream
Steak
1 Piece of Steak
Small Ranch
Side Of Rice
Side Of Beans
Order Of Grilled Jalapenos
Burger Patty
Drinks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11515 Cedar Ave, Bloomington, CA 92316