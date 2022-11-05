Jimoto 813 Oak st
No reviews yet
813 Oak Street
Winnetka, IL 60093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
cocktails
cassis with orange
cassis. orange juice. orange wheel
cassis with grapefruit
cassis. grapefruit juice. orange wheel
paper plane
aperol. lemon juice. montenegro amoro. bourbon
highball
suntory toki. soda
kyuri martini
sake. vodka. cucumber
matcha ringo
vodka. apple. lemon juice. matcha
chili paloma
blanco tequila. lime juice. grapefruit juice. orange liqueur. agave. chili rim. lime
hachiko
vodka. casis. grapefruit juice. orange wheel
lychee martini
vodka. lemon juice. lychee syrup. lychee
umeshu and tonic
“senba zuru” a thousand cranes
sake, lemon juice, st. germain, tequila
bloody mary
vodka. tomato juice. lime wedges. pickled green beans. olive. worcestershire. tabasco. ground black pepper. celery salt. horseradish
chocolate martini
godiva chocolate liqueur. vodka. baileys. hershey's chocolate syrup.
cosmo
ketel citron. lime juice. cranberry juice. cointreau
espresso martini
vodka. espresso. coffee liqueur. simple syrup. coffee beans
french 75
gin. lemon juice. simple syrup. st hilare
french martini
vodka, pineapple juice & raspberry liqueur
margarita
blanco tequila. lime juice. orange liqueur. salt. lime
manhattan
bourbon. sweet vermouth. angostura bitters. luxardo maraschino cherries
old fashioned
bourbon. angostura bitters. orange bitters. simple syrup. luxardo maraschino cherries. orange twist
whiskey sour
bourbon. lemon juice. simple syrup.maraschino cherry
vodka mule
absolute vodka, ginger beer, lime juice
patterson
specials
salads
poke
natsu poke
avocado. english cucumber. edamame. mango. wakame. rice. nori. radish. pickled ginger. green onion. furikake. sesame seed
haru poke *
avocado. tofu. english cucumber. radish. wakame. carrott. rice. napa cabbage. crispy jalapeno. pickled ginger. soybean sprout. tobiko. furikake. sesame seed
maki
spicy tuna roll (8pcs)
avocado. cucumber. tobiko. furikake. sesame seed. spicy mayo. wasabi mayo
crispy rice roll (8pcs)
fried rice. avocado. crispy salmon skin. red pepper. scallion. spicy mayo. eel sauce
california roll (8pcs)
crabstick. avocado. cucumber. crispy shallot. furikake. wasabi mayo. sesame seed
snow crab roll* (8pcs)
cucumber. avocado. wasabi mayo. sesame seed
dragon roll (8pcs)
snow crab. unagi. shrimp tempura. avocado. furikake. sesame seed. eel sauce
spicy hamachi roll * (8pcs)
avocado. cucumber. lime zest. yuzu sauce. spicy mayo
rainbow roll (8pcs)
tuna. salmon. snow crab. bell pepper. mango. avocado. cucumber
godzilla roll (8pcs)
shrimp tempura. snow crab. avocado. cucumber. cream cheese. wakame. potato crisp. spicy mayo. eel sauce. tobiko. sesame seed
soy paper salmon roll * (8pcs)
mango. spinach. asparagus. mango sauce
tuna avocado round * (6pcs)
tobiko. spicy mayo. gold flake. no rice
negi hamachi roll* (8pcs)
avocado. cucumber. scallion. spicy chili sauce
spicy salmon roll (8pcs)
snow crab. crispy rice. shiso leaf. sriracha. spicy mayo. salmon roe
wagyu beef roll (8pcs)
asparagus. spinach. green onion. garlic crunch. ponzu. wasabi mayo
fire phoenix roll (8pcs)
smoked salmon. snow crab. avocado. cucumber. jalapeño. homemade hot sauce. furikake. tobiko.
mixed veggie roll * (8pcs)
spinach. mango. cucumber. carrot. red bell pepper
chicken teriyaki roll (8pcs)
avocado. shiso leaf. sesame seed. furikake. teriyaki sauce
cucumber roll * (6pcs)
rice. nori
avocado roll * (6pcs)
rice. nori
tuna roll * (6pcs)
rice. nori
side of rice
side of black rice
temaki
nigiri (2pcs)
seared albacore nigiri
garlic. chili crisp. spring onion mix
tuna nigiri
big eye tuna. caviar available seared
seared tuna nigiri
big eye tuna. caviar
hamachi nigiri
yellowtail. shaved truffle available seared
seared hamachi nigiri
yellowtail. truffle
salmon nigiri
salmon roe available seared with pickle. spring onion mix. yuzu sauce
seared salmon nigiri
salmon roe available seared with pickle. spring onion mix. yuzu sauce
suzuki nigiri (sea bass)
lemon zest
unagi nigiri
freshwater eel. unagi sauce. nori
otoro tuna nigiri
ebi nigiri (prawn)
wagyu beef nigiri
garlic crisp
tako nigiri (octopus)
nori
salmon roe nigiri
smelt fish roe nigiri
flying fish roe nigiri
sashimi (3pcs)
sashimi platter
platter 1 - suzuki. tuna. hamachi. salmon
3 sea bream. 3 tuna. 3 hamachi. 3 salmon (no substitution)
platter 2 - tuna. hamachi. salmon. suzuki. ebi
3 tuna. 3 hamachi. 3 salmon. 3 sea bream. 3 prawn (no substitution)
platter 3 - salmon. tuna. ebi. hamachi. suzuki. tako
3 salmon. 3 tuna. 3 prawn. 3 hamachi. 3 sea 3 bream. 3 smelt. (no substitution)
dessert
NA beverage
apple juice
arnold palmer
chocolate milk
coffee
coke
cranberry
decaf coffee
diet coke
garden mule N/A
seedlip garden 206. lime. ginger beer
ginger beer
gingerale
grapefruit juice
hot chocolate
hot tea
iced tea
ichigo N/A
strawberry puree. seedlip grove 42. lychee syrup
jeng cbd infused ginger beer
lemonade
matcha ringo N/A
matcha. apple. lemon
milk
orange juice
pineapple cooler N/A
pineapple juice
ramune
san pelligrino
saratoga sparkling water
saratoga still water
shirley temple
soda water
sprite
tomato juice
tonic water
topo chico
espresso
decaf espresso
sake bottles
yumedono “mansion of dreams” BTL
“Yumedono” presents an array of flavor nuances that includes peach, melon and strawberry. Rarely does one sake combine so many taste sensations in a single cup…or finish so gloriously. A fruit-filled start of melons, grapes, cherries, and dried apricots meets a subtle acidity play that creates a multi-layered sake that should be sweet, but really is quite dry. A smooth watery finish reminds the drinker that this sake excels at the crowning achievement in the sake universe of having a finish that vanishes effortlessly.
narutotai “drunken snapper” BTL
Vivid, voluptuous and vibrant sake. This exclusive unpasteurized brew is Beau Timken's prized sake offering for True Sake customers. With a nose of strawberry, watermelon, sweet rice and cinnamon this undiluted sake (18.5%) is fat, happy, bright and chewy. Fruity, but not overly sweet, think big thoughts when tasting this velvety Nama that is pure pleasure in a can.
ten to chi “heaven & earth” BTL
The nose on this very unique Daiginjo is a cool collection of rice, soil, toast and wheat aromas. This brew tastes like “Heaven and Earth” rich and gamey, soily and smooth, minerally and clean, but it doesn’t taste like a typical fruity Daiginjo. There are very wonderful earthy and veggie flavors that reduce down into a stunning raisin and molasses sweetness that delivers like brown sugar and cocoa when the fluid warms.
wakatake “demon slayer” BTL
It is a clear Junmai Daiginjo with a delicate aroma of ripe fruits, velvety texture, and finishes on a sharp, crisp note. Its elegance makes it stand out as a delightful sake.
black & gold BTL
Full-bodied with hints of honeydew, papaya, anise and roasted nuts. Well balanced, finishes long and smooth. A great sipping sake.
sayuri nigori BTL
Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish.
wandering poet - BTL
Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body. The lingering finish moves from juicy fruitiness to green, herbal notes making it a great food companion. Pairs well with many vegetables like asparagus, artichoke hearts, broccoli rabe, green salad, and brie cheese.
sparkling and rosé bottle
rivarose - BTL
Color: Soft Rose to Dark pink Aroma: fresh and soft with strawberry, raspberry, and a touch of cherry Taste: Red berries and a little spice Food pairing: Salads, Sushi, and seafood or spicy, fried and fatty dishes
st. hilaire sparkling - BTL
Aroma: Bright and clean green apple peach and lemon Taste: Green apple, pear, citrus, and a touch of brioche Food pairing: Pork, Salmon, fatty tuna, poultry.
loriella prosecco - BTL
Color: Clear with straw notes Aroma: Soft pear with hints of citrus Taste: Dried pineapple, light citrus, pear, apple, medium bubbles, and crisp finish Food pairing: Shellfish, appetizers, cured meats, and vegetables
chateau minuty rose - BTL
Color: Soft pink Aroma: Tangy Berries and tropical fruit Taste: The blush wine is vibrant and lite on the palate with zesty fruit and herbaceous notes Food pairing: Shellfish, poultry, and vegetable dishes
domaine andré neveu, sancerre rose - BTL
Color: Salmon to rose Aroma: Floral on the nose with roses and cherries Taste: Strawberries, minerals, peaches, and a hint of basil. Opens uo to a bit of melon as it warms so try a bottle and watch the flavor develop. Food pairing: Seafood, Salmon, Salads, Pesto, grilled meats, and soft cheese
sparr brut - BTL
white wine bottle
loveblock - sauvignon blanc BTL
Color: Pale straw with hint of green and gold Aroma: citrus blossom, wildflowers, fresh herbs, and pineapple Taste: Juicy melon, peach, ripe herbs, and floral. Finishes with ripe stone fruit minerality, and citrus Food pairing: oysters, seafood, pasta, and chicken.
dourthe la grande cuvée - sauvignon blanc BTL
Color: Pale straw with a golden haze Aroma: citrus aromas of lemon and grapefruit with a bit of minerality Taste: Meyer lemon, pink grapefruit, and limestone minerality make for a well balanced wine Food pairing: oysters, seafood, ceviche, goat cheese, and Asian cuisine.
sonoma cutrer - chardonnay BTL
Color: soft straw colors with hints of pale green Aroma: Honeycrisp apple, citrus, white peach, hazelnut, and light oak Taste: Crisp zesty lemon, barrel spice, hint of minerality blend with a creamy buttery finish touched with oak Food pairing: Chicken, prawns, risotto, and Salmon
bon anno - chardonnay BTL
Color: Pale Yellow straw Aroma: wildflowers and vanilla Taste: lemon, pear, apple, light oak and touch of butter Food pairing: Salmon, tuna, poultry
sancere dezat BTL
Color: Pale green tinged gold color Aroma: greenage plums, lime zest, wintergreen, and dusty, chalky minerals. Taste: Tart yellow and green plums complimented by clean, classic Sancerre overtones of white pepper, nettles, chervil, mint, and freshly cut grass. Food pairing: Shellfish, halibut, pasta, vegetable risotto, and goat cheese
bolzano pinot grigio BTL
Color: bright straw yellow with golden hues Aroma: fruity aromas of pears and apples, light notes of honey and nut Taste: full-flavored, mellow and rich in extracts Food pairing: Mushrooms, flavorful fish dishes, and seafood.
red wine bottle
mathew fritz - pinot noir BTL
Color: Medium and clear ruby color Aroma: Ripe red fruit and clove Taste: Bright Strawberry, pomegranate, Cherries, bit of tannin, and a hint of vanilla and coco on the finish. Food pairing: Beef, Veal, Poultry
j christopher- pinot noir - BTL
Color: Medium Ruby Color Aroma: Spice and red fruit Taste: Cherries, Raspberries, hint of smoky spice, leather, and oak Food pairing: Beef, Veal, Poultry
oak farm cabernet - BTL
Color: Deep purple Aroma: Blackberry, cassis, cedar, and vanilla Taste: Full bodied with smooth tannins and bright acidity. Blueberry, blackberry, currant, plum, chocolate, oak, and tobacco with a hint of vanilla Food pairing: Beef, lamb, Poultry, and Game
ponzi - pinot noir
Color: Pale purple – light ruby Aroma: Huge nose of cherry, cranberry, cinnamon, and vanilla with a touch of earthiness. Taste: Dry, acidic, and medium bodied. Silken cherries, vanilla, strawberry, with a bit of oak and minerality. Touch of pepper Food pairing: Beef, veal, Poultry, and Game
wayfarer - pinot noir - BTL
Color: Deep Garnet with violet hues Aroma: Blackberry, cassis, cedar, with a touch of mushroom and leather Taste: Full bodied with smooth tannins and bright acidity. Plum, fig, dried strawberries, red ripe fruit, hint of white pepper, bit of oak, and just the right amount of vanilla. Food pairing: Beef, lamb, Poultry, and Game
booker - my favorite neighbor - cabernet sauv - BTL
Color: ruby – deep purple Aroma: dark fruit, blackberry, earthy notes and a touch of plum Taste: blackberry, plum, and leather, open into cherry, vanilla, a bit of spice and hint of cola. Medium body with strong tannins and minimal acidity. Food pairing: Beef, lamb, Poultry, and Game
kokomo - cabernet sauvignon - BTL
sonoma, california, 2019 -full of black fruit flavors with hints of clove, dusty soil, and anise. the tannins are big but integrated showing a silky character that finishes with just a touch of acidity. -more bold and tannic. more dry than sweet
chapelle d alienor bordeaux rouge BTL
Ripe black fruits and a full-bodied texture give this ready-to-drink wine immediacy. Lightly spiced, balancing blackberry fruits and acidity
terre rouge syrah BTL
Full bodied, deeply concentrated and massively structured, this wine is packed tight with just-ripe fruit, smoky spices, cloves and singed sage. A rich blanket of fine-grained tannins wraps those tightly, suggesting several years in the cellar for the wine to mature.
cork fee
beer
kirin
Dry, medium-light in body, and modestly bitter. It has a soft texture and moderate carbonation. Tasting notes include toast, fresh bread, fresh flowers, and savory hops.
asahi
Super Dry Beer is a Japanese rice lager. made with rice and malted barley. light-colored beer with a light flavor profile. There is also higher carbonation present that calls for a drier finish.
stiegl
Light, hoppy bitterness and a refined dry taste. a typical lemony aroma and gently kiln-dried malt gives the beer its light color. Lean and vibrant - a first-class Pilsner beer.
anti-hero ipa
Aromatic American hop aromatics arrives with citrus, pine, and floral notes building to a bright, crisp finish.
sapporo
Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish.
heiniken NA beer
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
813 Oak Street, Winnetka, IL 60093