Jimoto 813 Oak st

review star

No reviews yet

813 Oak Street

Winnetka, IL 60093

spicy tuna roll (8pcs)
edamame *
dragon roll (8pcs)

cocktails

cassis with orange

cassis with orange

$15.00

cassis. orange juice. orange wheel

cassis with grapefruit

cassis with grapefruit

$15.00

cassis. grapefruit juice. orange wheel

paper plane

paper plane

$15.00

aperol. lemon juice. montenegro amoro. bourbon

highball

highball

$14.00

suntory toki. soda

kyuri martini

kyuri martini

$14.00

sake. vodka. cucumber

matcha ringo

matcha ringo

$15.00

vodka. apple. lemon juice. matcha

chili paloma

chili paloma

$14.00

blanco tequila. lime juice. grapefruit juice. orange liqueur. agave. chili rim. lime

hachiko

hachiko

$15.00

vodka. casis. grapefruit juice. orange wheel

lychee martini

lychee martini

$14.00

vodka. lemon juice. lychee syrup. lychee

umeshu and tonic
$14.00

umeshu and tonic

$14.00
“senba zuru” a thousand cranes

“senba zuru” a thousand cranes

$15.00

sake, lemon juice, st. germain, tequila

bloody mary

bloody mary

$13.00

vodka. tomato juice. lime wedges. pickled green beans. olive. worcestershire. tabasco. ground black pepper. celery salt. horseradish

chocolate martini

chocolate martini

$14.00

godiva chocolate liqueur. vodka. baileys. hershey's chocolate syrup.

cosmo

cosmo

$12.00

ketel citron. lime juice. cranberry juice. cointreau

espresso martini

espresso martini

$15.00

vodka. espresso. coffee liqueur. simple syrup. coffee beans

french 75

french 75

$13.00

gin. lemon juice. simple syrup. st hilare

french martini

french martini

$13.00

vodka, pineapple juice & raspberry liqueur

margarita

margarita

$14.00

blanco tequila. lime juice. orange liqueur. salt. lime

manhattan

manhattan

$13.00

bourbon. sweet vermouth. angostura bitters. luxardo maraschino cherries

old fashioned

old fashioned

$13.00

bourbon. angostura bitters. orange bitters. simple syrup. luxardo maraschino cherries. orange twist

whiskey sour

whiskey sour

$13.00

bourbon. lemon juice. simple syrup.maraschino cherry

vodka mule

vodka mule

$13.00

absolute vodka, ginger beer, lime juice

patterson

$13.00Out of stock

specials

caterpillar roll
$22.00

$22.00

hamachi carpaccio (7 pcs)

$17.00

yuzu, soy sauce. sake. bell pepper mix. ikura. dill

starters

traditional miso soup *
$7.00

traditional miso soup *

$7.00
spicy miso soup *
$7.00

spicy miso soup *

$7.00
edamame *

edamame *

$7.00
spicy edamame *
$7.00

spicy edamame *

$7.00

salads

jimoto house salad *

jimoto house salad *

$9.00

spring cabbage mix. carrot. red bell pepper. beet. orange. sesame seed. ginger dressing

sunomono salad*

sunomono salad*

$9.00

cucumber. wakame. rice vinegar. salt. sesame seed. japanese seasoning

moyashi salad

moyashi salad

$9.00

bean sprout. carrot. green onion. sesame. soy sauce. garlic

poke

natsu poke

natsu poke

$14.00

avocado. english cucumber. edamame. mango. wakame. rice. nori. radish. pickled ginger. green onion. furikake. sesame seed

haru poke *

haru poke *

$18.00

avocado. tofu. english cucumber. radish. wakame. carrott. rice. napa cabbage. crispy jalapeno. pickled ginger. soybean sprout. tobiko. furikake. sesame seed

maki

spicy tuna roll (8pcs)

spicy tuna roll (8pcs)

$15.00

avocado. cucumber. tobiko. furikake. sesame seed. spicy mayo. wasabi mayo

crispy rice roll (8pcs)

crispy rice roll (8pcs)

$15.00

fried rice. avocado. crispy salmon skin. red pepper. scallion. spicy mayo. eel sauce

california roll (8pcs)

california roll (8pcs)

$12.00

crabstick. avocado. cucumber. crispy shallot. furikake. wasabi mayo. sesame seed

snow crab roll* (8pcs)

snow crab roll* (8pcs)

$17.00

cucumber. avocado. wasabi mayo. sesame seed

dragon roll (8pcs)

dragon roll (8pcs)

$23.00

snow crab. unagi. shrimp tempura. avocado. furikake. sesame seed. eel sauce

spicy hamachi roll * (8pcs)

spicy hamachi roll * (8pcs)

$25.00

avocado. cucumber. lime zest. yuzu sauce. spicy mayo

rainbow roll (8pcs)

rainbow roll (8pcs)

$18.00

tuna. salmon. snow crab. bell pepper. mango. avocado. cucumber

godzilla roll (8pcs)

godzilla roll (8pcs)

$22.00

shrimp tempura. snow crab. avocado. cucumber. cream cheese. wakame. potato crisp. spicy mayo. eel sauce. tobiko. sesame seed

soy paper salmon roll * (8pcs)

soy paper salmon roll * (8pcs)

$17.00

mango. spinach. asparagus. mango sauce

tuna avocado round * (6pcs)

tuna avocado round * (6pcs)

$23.00

tobiko. spicy mayo. gold flake. no rice

negi hamachi roll* (8pcs)

negi hamachi roll* (8pcs)

$18.00

avocado. cucumber. scallion. spicy chili sauce

spicy salmon roll (8pcs)

spicy salmon roll (8pcs)

$18.00

snow crab. crispy rice. shiso leaf. sriracha. spicy mayo. salmon roe

wagyu beef roll (8pcs)

wagyu beef roll (8pcs)

$24.00

asparagus. spinach. green onion. garlic crunch. ponzu. wasabi mayo

fire phoenix roll (8pcs)

fire phoenix roll (8pcs)

$22.00

smoked salmon. snow crab. avocado. cucumber. jalapeño. homemade hot sauce. furikake. tobiko.

mixed veggie roll * (8pcs)

mixed veggie roll * (8pcs)

$10.00

spinach. mango. cucumber. carrot. red bell pepper

chicken teriyaki roll (8pcs)

chicken teriyaki roll (8pcs)

$16.00

avocado. shiso leaf. sesame seed. furikake. teriyaki sauce

cucumber roll * (6pcs)

cucumber roll * (6pcs)

$6.00

rice. nori

avocado roll * (6pcs)

avocado roll * (6pcs)

$7.00

rice. nori

tuna roll * (6pcs)

tuna roll * (6pcs)

$10.00

rice. nori

side of rice
$3.00

side of rice

$3.00
side of black rice
$5.00

side of black rice

$5.00

temaki

spicy tuna temaki

spicy tuna temaki

$16.00

avocado. cucumber. carrot. nori. boston lettuce. rice. scallion. creamy sesame dressing

salmon temaki

salmon temaki

$17.00

shiso leaf. cucumber. daikon radish. sushi seasoning. rice. nori. ginger dressing. salmon roe

nigiri (2pcs)

seared albacore nigiri

seared albacore nigiri

$13.00

garlic. chili crisp. spring onion mix

tuna nigiri

tuna nigiri

$13.00

big eye tuna. caviar available seared

seared tuna nigiri

seared tuna nigiri

$13.00

big eye tuna. caviar

hamachi nigiri

hamachi nigiri

$10.00

yellowtail. shaved truffle available seared

seared hamachi nigiri

seared hamachi nigiri

$10.00

yellowtail. truffle

salmon nigiri

salmon nigiri

$10.00

salmon roe available seared with pickle. spring onion mix. yuzu sauce

seared salmon nigiri

seared salmon nigiri

$12.00

salmon roe available seared with pickle. spring onion mix. yuzu sauce

suzuki nigiri (sea bass)

suzuki nigiri (sea bass)

$13.00

lemon zest

unagi nigiri

unagi nigiri

$13.00

freshwater eel. unagi sauce. nori

otoro tuna nigiri
$14.00

otoro tuna nigiri

$14.00
ebi nigiri (prawn)
$9.00

ebi nigiri (prawn)

$9.00
wagyu beef nigiri

wagyu beef nigiri

$16.00

garlic crisp

tako nigiri (octopus)

tako nigiri (octopus)

$12.00

nori

salmon roe nigiri
$17.00

salmon roe nigiri

$17.00
smelt fish roe nigiri
$10.00

smelt fish roe nigiri

$10.00
flying fish roe nigiri
$10.00

flying fish roe nigiri

$10.00

sashimi (3pcs)

suzuki sashimi (sea bass)
$15.00

suzuki sashimi (sea bass)

$15.00
tuna sashimi

tuna sashimi

$14.00
hamachi sashimi
$13.00

hamachi sashimi

$13.00
salmon sashimi
$12.00

salmon sashimi

$12.00
ebi sashimi (prawn)
$12.00

ebi sashimi (prawn)

$12.00
tako sashimi (octopus)
$14.00

tako sashimi (octopus)

$14.00

sashimi platter

platter 1 - suzuki. tuna. hamachi. salmon

platter 1 - suzuki. tuna. hamachi. salmon

$54.00

3 sea bream. 3 tuna. 3 hamachi. 3 salmon (no substitution)

platter 2 - tuna. hamachi. salmon. suzuki. ebi

platter 2 - tuna. hamachi. salmon. suzuki. ebi

$62.00

3 tuna. 3 hamachi. 3 salmon. 3 sea bream. 3 prawn (no substitution)

platter 3 - salmon. tuna. ebi. hamachi. suzuki. tako

platter 3 - salmon. tuna. ebi. hamachi. suzuki. tako

$72.00

3 salmon. 3 tuna. 3 prawn. 3 hamachi. 3 sea 3 bream. 3 smelt. (no substitution)

dessert

green tea mochi (3pcs)
$11.00

green tea mochi (3pcs)

$11.00

vanilla mochi (3pcs)
$11.00

$11.00
strawberry mochi (3pcs)
$11.00

strawberry mochi (3pcs)

$11.00
red velvet cake

red velvet cake

$10.00

strawberry purée. cream cheese. frosting. chocolate

cheesecake bites

cheesecake bites

$9.00

mascarpone cheese. cream. mini tart shells. berries.

NA beverage

apple juice

$4.00

arnold palmer
$4.00

$4.00

chocolate milk
$4.00

$4.00

coffee

$4.00

coke

$4.00

cranberry

$4.00

decaf coffee
$4.00

$4.00

diet coke

$4.00

garden mule N/A

$7.00

seedlip garden 206. lime. ginger beer

ginger beer

$4.00

gingerale

$4.00

grapefruit juice
$5.00

$5.00

hot chocolate
$4.00

$4.00

hot tea

$4.00

iced tea

$4.00

ichigo N/A

$7.00

strawberry puree. seedlip grove 42. lychee syrup

j

$8.00

lemonade

$4.00

matcha ringo N/A

$7.00

matcha. apple. lemon

milk

$4.00

orange juice

$4.00

pineapple cooler N/A

$7.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

ramune

$5.00

san pelligrino

$6.00

saratoga sparkling water

$7.00

saratoga still water

$7.00

shirley temple

$4.00

soda water

$3.00

sprite

$4.00

tomato juice

$4.00

tonic water

$4.00

topo chico

$5.00

espresso

$5.00

decaf espresso

$5.00

sake bottles

Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body. The lingering finish moves from juicy fruitiness to green, herbal notes making it a great food companion. Pairs well with many vegetables like asparagus, artichoke hearts, broccoli rabe, green salad, and brie cheese.

yumedono “mansion of dreams” BTL

$200.00

“Yumedono” presents an array of flavor nuances that includes peach, melon and strawberry. Rarely does one sake combine so many taste sensations in a single cup…or finish so gloriously. A fruit-filled start of melons, grapes, cherries, and dried apricots meets a subtle acidity play that creates a multi-layered sake that should be sweet, but really is quite dry. A smooth watery finish reminds the drinker that this sake excels at the crowning achievement in the sake universe of having a finish that vanishes effortlessly.

narutotai “drunken snapper” BTL

$63.00

Vivid, voluptuous and vibrant sake. This exclusive unpasteurized brew is Beau Timken's prized sake offering for True Sake customers. With a nose of strawberry, watermelon, sweet rice and cinnamon this undiluted sake (18.5%) is fat, happy, bright and chewy. Fruity, but not overly sweet, think big thoughts when tasting this velvety Nama that is pure pleasure in a can.

ten to chi “heaven & earth” BTL

$80.00

The nose on this very unique Daiginjo is a cool collection of rice, soil, toast and wheat aromas. This brew tastes like “Heaven and Earth” rich and gamey, soily and smooth, minerally and clean, but it doesn’t taste like a typical fruity Daiginjo. There are very wonderful earthy and veggie flavors that reduce down into a stunning raisin and molasses sweetness that delivers like brown sugar and cocoa when the fluid warms.

wakatake “demon slayer” BTL

$90.00

It is a clear Junmai Daiginjo with a delicate aroma of ripe fruits, velvety texture, and finishes on a sharp, crisp note. Its elegance makes it stand out as a delightful sake.

black & gold BTL

$40.00

Full-bodied with hints of honeydew, papaya, anise and roasted nuts. Well balanced, finishes long and smooth. A great sipping sake.

sayuri nigori BTL

$40.00

Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish.

wandering poet - BTL

$80.00

Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body. The lingering finish moves from juicy fruitiness to green, herbal notes making it a great food companion. Pairs well with many vegetables like asparagus, artichoke hearts, broccoli rabe, green salad, and brie cheese.

sparkling and rosé bottle

rivarose - BTL

$42.00

Color: Soft Rose to Dark pink Aroma: fresh and soft with strawberry, raspberry, and a touch of cherry Taste: Red berries and a little spice Food pairing: Salads, Sushi, and seafood or spicy, fried and fatty dishes

st. hilaire sparkling - BTL

$42.00

Aroma: Bright and clean green apple peach and lemon Taste: Green apple, pear, citrus, and a touch of brioche Food pairing: Pork, Salmon, fatty tuna, poultry.

loriella prosecco - BTL

$42.00

Color: Clear with straw notes Aroma: Soft pear with hints of citrus Taste: Dried pineapple, light citrus, pear, apple, medium bubbles, and crisp finish Food pairing: Shellfish, appetizers, cured meats, and vegetables

chateau minuty rose - BTL

$54.00

Color: Soft pink Aroma: Tangy Berries and tropical fruit Taste: The blush wine is vibrant and lite on the palate with zesty fruit and herbaceous notes Food pairing: Shellfish, poultry, and vegetable dishes

domaine andré neveu, sancerre rose - BTL

$66.00

Color: Salmon to rose Aroma: Floral on the nose with roses and cherries Taste: Strawberries, minerals, peaches, and a hint of basil. Opens uo to a bit of melon as it warms so try a bottle and watch the flavor develop. Food pairing: Seafood, Salmon, Salads, Pesto, grilled meats, and soft cheese

sparr brut - BTL

$46.00

white wine bottle

loveblock - sauvignon blanc BTL

$54.00

Color: Pale straw with hint of green and gold Aroma: citrus blossom, wildflowers, fresh herbs, and pineapple Taste: Juicy melon, peach, ripe herbs, and floral. Finishes with ripe stone fruit minerality, and citrus Food pairing: oysters, seafood, pasta, and chicken.

dourthe la grande cuvée - sauvignon blanc BTL

$50.00

Color: Pale straw with a golden haze Aroma: citrus aromas of lemon and grapefruit with a bit of minerality Taste: Meyer lemon, pink grapefruit, and limestone minerality make for a well balanced wine Food pairing: oysters, seafood, ceviche, goat cheese, and Asian cuisine.

sonoma cutrer - chardonnay BTL

$54.00

Color: soft straw colors with hints of pale green Aroma: Honeycrisp apple, citrus, white peach, hazelnut, and light oak Taste: Crisp zesty lemon, barrel spice, hint of minerality blend with a creamy buttery finish touched with oak Food pairing: Chicken, prawns, risotto, and Salmon

bon anno - chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Color: Pale Yellow straw Aroma: wildflowers and vanilla Taste: lemon, pear, apple, light oak and touch of butter Food pairing: Salmon, tuna, poultry

sancere dezat BTL

$58.00

Color: Pale green tinged gold color Aroma: greenage plums, lime zest, wintergreen, and dusty, chalky minerals. Taste: Tart yellow and green plums complimented by clean, classic Sancerre overtones of white pepper, nettles, chervil, mint, and freshly cut grass. Food pairing: Shellfish, halibut, pasta, vegetable risotto, and goat cheese

bolzano pinot grigio BTL

$50.00

Color: bright straw yellow with golden hues Aroma: fruity aromas of pears and apples, light notes of honey and nut Taste: full-flavored, mellow and rich in extracts Food pairing: Mushrooms, flavorful fish dishes, and seafood.

red wine bottle

mathew fritz - pinot noir BTL

$46.00

Color: Medium and clear ruby color Aroma: Ripe red fruit and clove Taste: Bright Strawberry, pomegranate, Cherries, bit of tannin, and a hint of vanilla and coco on the finish. Food pairing: Beef, Veal, Poultry

j christopher- pinot noir - BTL

$54.00

Color: Medium Ruby Color Aroma: Spice and red fruit Taste: Cherries, Raspberries, hint of smoky spice, leather, and oak Food pairing: Beef, Veal, Poultry

oak farm cabernet - BTL

$50.00

Color: Deep purple Aroma: Blackberry, cassis, cedar, and vanilla Taste: Full bodied with smooth tannins and bright acidity. Blueberry, blackberry, currant, plum, chocolate, oak, and tobacco with a hint of vanilla Food pairing: Beef, lamb, Poultry, and Game

ponzi - pinot noir

$75.00

Color: Pale purple – light ruby Aroma: Huge nose of cherry, cranberry, cinnamon, and vanilla with a touch of earthiness. Taste: Dry, acidic, and medium bodied. Silken cherries, vanilla, strawberry, with a bit of oak and minerality. Touch of pepper Food pairing: Beef, veal, Poultry, and Game

wayfarer - pinot noir - BTL

$165.00Out of stock

Color: Deep Garnet with violet hues Aroma: Blackberry, cassis, cedar, with a touch of mushroom and leather Taste: Full bodied with smooth tannins and bright acidity. Plum, fig, dried strawberries, red ripe fruit, hint of white pepper, bit of oak, and just the right amount of vanilla. Food pairing: Beef, lamb, Poultry, and Game

booker - my favorite neighbor - cabernet sauv - BTL

$90.00

Color: ruby – deep purple Aroma: dark fruit, blackberry, earthy notes and a touch of plum Taste: blackberry, plum, and leather, open into cherry, vanilla, a bit of spice and hint of cola. Medium body with strong tannins and minimal acidity. Food pairing: Beef, lamb, Poultry, and Game

kokomo - cabernet sauvignon - BTL

$58.00

sonoma, california, 2019 -full of black fruit flavors with hints of clove, dusty soil, and anise. the tannins are big but integrated showing a silky character that finishes with just a touch of acidity. -more bold and tannic. more dry than sweet

chapelle d alienor bordeaux rouge BTL

$50.00

Ripe black fruits and a full-bodied texture give this ready-to-drink wine immediacy. Lightly spiced, balancing blackberry fruits and acidity

terre rouge syrah BTL

$58.00

Full bodied, deeply concentrated and massively structured, this wine is packed tight with just-ripe fruit, smoky spices, cloves and singed sage. A rich blanket of fine-grained tannins wraps those tightly, suggesting several years in the cellar for the wine to mature.

cork fee

cork fee

$25.00

beer

kirin

$8.00

Dry, medium-light in body, and modestly bitter. It has a soft texture and moderate carbonation. Tasting notes include toast, fresh bread, fresh flowers, and savory hops.

asahi

$8.00

Super Dry Beer is a Japanese rice lager. made with rice and malted barley. light-colored beer with a light flavor profile. There is also higher carbonation present that calls for a drier finish.

stiegl

$8.00

Light, hoppy bitterness and a refined dry taste. a typical lemony aroma and gently kiln-dried malt gives the beer its light color. Lean and vibrant - a first-class Pilsner beer.

anti-hero ipa

$8.00

Aromatic American hop aromatics arrives with citrus, pine, and floral notes building to a bright, crisp finish.

sapporo

$8.00

Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish.

heiniken NA beer

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

