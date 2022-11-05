Jimoto 813 Oak st

yumedono “mansion of dreams” BTL

$200.00

“Yumedono” presents an array of flavor nuances that includes peach, melon and strawberry. Rarely does one sake combine so many taste sensations in a single cup…or finish so gloriously. A fruit-filled start of melons, grapes, cherries, and dried apricots meets a subtle acidity play that creates a multi-layered sake that should be sweet, but really is quite dry. A smooth watery finish reminds the drinker that this sake excels at the crowning achievement in the sake universe of having a finish that vanishes effortlessly.