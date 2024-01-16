Restaurant info

California-Mexican inspired Fast-Casual restaurant offering a variety of made to order entrees such as tacos, burritos, salads, and more. All of our protein options are marinated, grilled, sauteed, or smoked in-house and are accompanied by guacamole, queso, and salsas, also made fresh, in-house. We offer kids meals, seasonal soups and specials, chips from hand-cut and friend corn tortillas, and traditional desserts such as tres leches cake and flan! We also serve margaritas, wine slushies, and a variety of beer and canned cocktails.