Momento Restaurant + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

360 St. Peter

St. Paul, MN 55102

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fries
Chicken Risotto

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$12.00

Aged White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs, Green Onion, Mo' Sauce

Baked Brie

$16.00Out of stock

Bourbon-Maple Bacon, Grilled Ciabatta

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp (GF)

$15.00

Wood Fired, Herb Citrus Marinade, Arugula Salad, Lemon, Salsa Verde Aioli

Smoked Salmon Spread

$14.00

Dill Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Hardboiled Egg, Grilled Ciabatta

Wasabi Pea Tempura Cauliflower (VG)

$14.00

Calabrian Honey and Wasabi Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Wood Fired Wings (GF)

$14.00

House Blend Dry Rub, Celery, and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce

Steak Bites

$16.00

garlic honey glaze, green onion

Soup/Salad

Kale Vegetable Soup Cup (VG/GF)

$6.00

sweet potato, rainbow chard, onions, celery, chickpeas, tomatoes

Kale Vegetable Soup Bowl (VG/GF)

$8.00

sweet potato, rainbow chard, onions, celery, chickpeas, tomatoes

Grilled Caesar Salad (VG)

$16.00

Charred Romaine, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Ciabatta. Add Grilled Chicken $4, Wood-Fired Shrimp $6, Cedar Plank Salmon $6, Thick Cut Bacon $2

Very Berry Salad (VG/GF)

$16.00

mixed greens, blueberries, raspberries, gorgonzola, maple-glazed pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad (VG/GF)

$16.00

burrata, vine-ripened tomatoes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, evoo, balsamic glaze, sea salt

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$21.00

soy-marinated ahi tuna, basmati rice, avocado, edamame, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, wasabi ponzu

Chicken Risotto

$19.00

pan-seared parmesan crusted leg & thigh, sun-dried tomato, smoked mushroom & asparagus risotto. Add sauteed shrimp $5, add Steak $5, add salmon $7

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pickle Brined Chicken Breast, House Sweet Pickles, Mo’ Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries. Substitute Gluten Free Bun $1

In N' Around Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, caramelized onion, special sauce, sharp cheddar Brioche Bun, Fries. Substitute Gluten Free Bun $1 or plant-based patty $3

Jumbo Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.00

Breaded Shrimp, Mo’ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hoagie Roll, Fries

PB & J Burger

$16.00

peanut butter, bacon jam, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries $16 Sub GF bun $1 or plant-based patty $3

Quinoa Bowl (VG/GF)

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts, Cauliflower, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Rainbow Chard, Candied Pistachios, Chipotle Raspberry Vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken $4, Wood-Fired Shrimp $6, Cedar Plank Salmon $6, Thick Cut Bacon $2

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

sauteed shrimp, linguini, light tomato sauce, heirloom cherry tomatoes, capers, basil

Steak Frites

$24.00

chimichurri, fries

Walleye Tacos

$21.00

pan-fried, avocado, roasted corn salsa, brussel slaw, seasoned crema, flour tortilla

Wood-Fired Salmon (GF)

$25.00

Calabrian Chili Honey, Creamy Polenta and Broccolini

Pizza

Margherita Pizza (VG)

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan, evoo, red sauce

Sausage Pizza

$21.00

Calabrian Chilies, Red Sauce, Arugula, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

mushrooms, red onion, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Creamy Polenta

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Very Berry Salad

$9.00

Side Flank Steak

$7.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Fudge Brownie, Caramel and Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.00

with Raspberry Sauce

Seasonal Berry Poundcake

$7.00

Macerated Berries, Whipped Cream

DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches

$10.00

chocolate chip toffee cookies, vanilla bean ice cream, M&Ms, maple-glazed pecans, chocolate chips

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Served with Soda or Milk

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Served with Soda or Milk

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Served with Soda or Milk

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with Soda or Milk. Served with Fries, Substitute Broccolini $2

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with Soda or Milk. Served with Fries, Substitute Broccolini $2

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with Soda or Milk. Served with Fries, Substitute Broccolini $2

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Served with Soda or Milk. Served with Fries, Substitute Broccolini $2

N/A Beverages

Miles Morales

$6.00

Pineapple, Cinnamon, Lime Juice, Citrus, Soda

Strawberry Phantom

$6.00

strawberry, lime, juniper, soda

Blueberry Fields Forever

$7.00

Blueberry-Mint Syrup, Soda, Lime Juice

Rhu The Day

$7.00

Rhubarb-Ginger Shrub, Soda

Soda

$3.00

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Fanta Orange, Mr. Pibb, Barq's Rootbeer, Ginger Ale

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Choice of Apple, Orange, Cranberry, Tomato, Pineapple, Grapefruit

Milk

$4.00

Choice of Skim, 2%, Chocolate, Almond

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00

Choice of Jasmine, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Peppermint

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Modern Urban Vibe New American Cuisine

360 St. Peter, St. Paul, MN 55102

