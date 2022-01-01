Main picView gallery

MHBC Government Camp 87304 E Government Camp Loop

review star

No reviews yet

87304 E Government Camp Loop

Government Camp, OR 97028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Craft Cocktails

Hoist the colors

$13.00

Hayworth Rita

$14.00

Rail Jam

$13.00

Float On

$13.00

Bloody Brewer

$15.00

The Basics

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Margarita1

$10.00

Martini/Vodka

$12.00

Martini/Gin

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

HBR

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

B52

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Moroccan

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Tom Collins10

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

BFK

$11.00

MHBC Retail

Hoodie

$45.00

Hat

$25.00

Tucker Beanie

$20.00

KeyChain

$8.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

T-shirts

$25.00

Dog Collars

$24.00

Silipint

$18.00

Silipint WITH LID

$20.00

Tequila

Batanga

$12.00+

El Jimador*

$8.00+

Herradura

$18.00+

Patron

$19.00+

Rum

Casa Magdalena

$8.00+

Hue Hue

$8.00+

L&C Rum*

$8.00+

Monarch 151

$8.00

Myers

$8.00+

Just Rum

$15.00+

Rogue Dark

$13.00+

Sinister Pineapple

$13.00+

Gin

#33 Portland

$10.00+

Cricket Club

$10.00+

L&C Gin*

$8.00+

Stillweather

$10.00+

Trillium Reserve

$15.00+

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$18.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Burnside Bourbon*

$14.00+

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$22.00+

Four Roses

$10.00+

Broken Top

$17.00+

Stafford

$13.00+

Rye

Big Bottom Rye

$17.00+

Rabbit Hole Rye

$18.00+

Crater Lake Rye*

$12.00+

Whiskey

Big Bottom Whiskey

$15.00+

Black Velvet

$12.00+

Burnside Whiskey

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

L&C Whiskey*

$8.00+

Westward

$27.00+

Tenjaku

$16.00+

Red Breast

$23.00+

Ghost Owl

$12.00+

Pendleton

$10.00+

Blackened

$18.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Scotch

Macallan 18yr

$145.00+

Macallan 12yr

$27.00+

Macallan Gold

$22.00+

Laphroaig 10yr

$22.00+

Glenmorangie*

$16.00+

Vodka

44 North Huckleberry

$10.00+

Crater Lake Reserve

$15.00+

L&C Vodka*

$8.00+

Portland Potato

$8.00+

Timberline Vodka

$10.00+

Vinn Rice

$12.00+

Cascade Chipotle

$8.00+

Crater Lake Flavored

$10.00+

Wild Roots Flavored

$12.00+

Brandy/Cognac

E&J

$8.00+

Hennessey

$17.00+

Liqueur

Bailey's

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Soda

Root Beer

$2.50+

Stubborn Soda

$2.00+

Free Refill

$0.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Water

Not Soda

Hot Choc

$4.00+

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00+

Gatorade

$2.00+

Shirley Temple

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Free Refill

$0.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

N/A Hazy IPA

$5.00

To Go

MHBC 6pack

$12.00

MHBC Can

$3.00

1/4 BBL

$85.00

1/2 BBL

$185.00

Draft

Ice Axe

$4.50+

Cloud Cap

$4.50+

Tucker

$4.50+

Lager

$4.50+

Cascadian

$4.50+

Hogsback

$4.50+

Multorporter

$4.50+

Blonde

$4.50+

Seasonal

$5.00+

Phlox

$4.50+

Cider

$5.00+

Battleaxe

$0.00+

Glass only

Taster Tray

$12.00

Bottles

Magnetic

$10.00

Voden Glacier

$15.00

Dicotomy

$7.50

Barley Wine

$10.00

N/A Beer

N/A Hazy IPA

$5.00

By Glass

Tline Cab

$9.50

Tline Chardonnay

$9.50

Tline PN

$9.50

Pinot Gris

$9.50

By Bottle

Tline Cab

$36.00

Tline Riesling

$36.00

Tline PN

$36.00

Rose

$36.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Beer & Food on top of Mt. Hood!

Location

87304 E Government Camp Loop, Government Camp, OR 97028

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ratskeller
orange starNo Reviews
88335 E Government Camp Loop Government Camp, OR 97028
View restaurantnext
Charlies Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
88462 E Government Camp Lp Government Camp, OR 97028
View restaurantnext
High Mountain Cafe
orange star3.9 • 281
88335 E Government Camp Loop Government Camp, OR 97028
View restaurantnext
Chicali Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
68256 E Hwy 26 Welches, OR 97067
View restaurantnext
Thunder Island Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
601 NW Wa Na Pa St Cascade Locks, OR 97014
View restaurantnext
Gorges Beer Co - Cascade Locks
orange starNo Reviews
390 Wa Na Pa St. Cascade Locks, OR 97014
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Government Camp
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston