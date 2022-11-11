Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

545 Reviews

$$

5958 S. Dixie Hwy

Suite A101

South Miami, FL 33143

Popular Items

Small Plates

$9.00

Crispy Artichoke + Mushrooms

$12.00

garlic marinated mushrooms, artichoke hearts + preserved lemon aioli

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$12.00

grilled sourdough, roasted garlic, local honey, red pepper flakes + sea salt

Mama’s Meatballs

$15.00

slow braised beef, pork + veal in sun ripened tomato red sauce, whipped ricotta + toasted country bread

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

crispy calamari, spicy chili aioli + meyer lemon

Antipasto

Taste All 6

$36.00

Humblot Fog, 24 Month Parmesan, Fontal 18 Month Proscuitto, Soppressata Salami, Smoked Duck Breast. Comes with honey, jam, pickles, nuts, and sourdough toast

Salads

Baby Gem Caesar Salad

$16.00

baby gem lettuce, radishes, golden croutons, soft boiled egg, shaved parmesan + sunflower seeds

Burrata Caprese

$17.00

heirloom tomatoes, local burrata, mint pistachio pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil + salt (v)

Petite Local Greens

$17.00

tomatoes, cucumber ribbons, red onions, hammock greens, olives + croutons

Grilled Ricotta + Beets

$17.00

champagne + pear vinaigrette, local hammock greens, toasted hazelnuts, roasted beets

Pasta

Scallop + Pesto Ravioli

$34.00

mint + pistachio pesto, ricotta filled ravioli, asparagus,

Bucatini Carbonara

$26.00

crispy pancetta, english peas, black pepper + parmesan

Truffle + Wild Mushroom Lasagna

$34.00

exotic shroom ragu, truffle ricotta, aged fontal cheese + black truffles shaved table side

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

$27.00

spicy njuda sausage, tomato, cream + parmesan

Rock Shrimp Lumachi

$32.00

heirloom, tomato scampi butter, garlic, prosecco, caper + local citrus (vp)

Duck Confit + Pumpkin

$32.00

pumpkin pasta with ricotta, roasted pumpkin, brown butter sage, hazelnut + 25year aged balsamic vinegar (vp)

Not Your Nonna's Bolognese

$27.00

slow braised veal, pork + beef Bolognese sauce, pappardelle pasta, burrata + basil

Entrees

Rare Seared Tuna

$34.00

Sumac spiced, crispy artichokes and basil risotto, spicy heirloom tomato jam* (vp)

Tuscan Brick Chicken

$29.00

half a chicken, charred cauliflower, hazelnut romesco, zesty herb salad + pomegranate

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

stracciatella, san marzano tomato sauce, served with creamy polenta

Truffle Crusted Filet Mignon

$45.00

king trumpet mushrooms, roasted garlic + rosemary jus, mashed potatoes + grilled asparagus

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

espresso soaked ladyfinger cookies, mascarpone mousse, hazelnuts

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of Italian cuisine by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.

Website

Location

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite A101, South Miami, FL 33143

Directions

