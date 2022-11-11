Italian
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
545 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of Italian cuisine by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.
Location
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite A101, South Miami, FL 33143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
🔺 Forte by Chef Adrianne - Forte by Chef Adrianne Historical Data
4.0 • 87
45 Miracle Mile 115 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant